Save $60 on a Google Nest Doorbell with this early Black Friday deal

Is it time to upgrade the security of your home? Best Buy can help you do it for cheap with this discount on the Google Nest Doorbell. Right now you can grab the device for just $120 after a $60 discount from its usual $180. This is part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to stick around until the shopping holiday next month. If you’re interested, you should grab it soon.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Doorbell

This Google Nest Doorbell is one of the easiest ways to add a security camera to your home. It’s battery powered, so you don’t have to drill any holes to wire your home. It’s also enabled for Wi-Fi, so you won’t need any cables to connect to routers or wall plugins. You just find the perfect spot on your porch and install it with two screws. You’ll have it up and running in under 10 minutes.

Once you have it going, you’ll be impressed with everything it can do. When someone approaches the video doorbell, you’ll get an alert on your phone. From there you can talk to the person at the door right through your phone, or just ignore them. You can go back and review footage if you missed something. You get three hours of memory on the basic plan, and you can upgrade to a Nest Aware Plus that will allow you to view the last 60 hours of recorded footage.

The camera has HDR for daytime, so it captures high quality footage that will clearly show you people’s faces. The night vision does the same for once the sun goes down, so if people are approaching your door at night you can clearly see who they are. It will also alert the people on the porch that they’re being recorded, which is hopefully enough to prevent them from doing anything nefarious.

The Google Nest Doorbell is on sale for $120 after a $60 discount from its original $180. If you’ve been itching to upgrade your home security, now’s the time to grab a video doorbell for cheap at Best Buy.

