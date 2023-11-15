How to add Arlo cameras to Apple HomeKit

Arlo has supported Apple HomeKit since 2019, allowing you to get it synced with popular devices such as HomePod and HomePod mini. The process is fairly standard but if you're new to the world of smart home platforms, there are a few steps that might give you trouble.

Here's a look at how to connect Arlo cameras to Apple HomeKit, along with which cameras support the feature.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 20 minutes What You Need Arlo camera

Base station

Apple HomeKit hub

Apple device

How to connect Arlo cameras to Apple HomeKit

Before getting started, you'll need to ensure your Arlo camera supports HomeKit. According to Arlo, here's a list of every product in its catalog that works with Apple's smart home platform:

Arlo Ultra 2

Arlo Ultra

Arlo Pro 4

Arlo Pro 3

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera

Arlo Pro 2

Arlo Pro

Arlo Essential Camera

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell (Wired)

You'll also want to connect your Arlo product to the Arlo SmartHub or Arlo Base Station. If your device is synced directly to your Wi-Fi router, you won't be able to use Apple HomeKit. Once your camera is synced to a base station or SmartHub, follow these simple steps.

Step 1: If you're using an Arlo setup code, launch Apple Home and select the Add Accessory button.

Step 2: Next, scan the setup code on your base station and follow the onscreen instructions to complete setup. This will vary slightly depending on your product.

Step 3: That's it! Once you've gone through the setup process, your camera will appear in HomeKit.

How to connect Arlo cameras to HomeKit without a setup code

If you don't have a setup code, you'll need to spend a bit more time syncing your Arlo camera with HomeKit. But while it'll take a bit longer to get working properly, the end result is the same. Here's how to sync Arlo cameras to HomeKit without a setup code.

Step 1: Launch the Arlo app from your Apple product.

Step 2: Navigate to Settings, then select My Devices.

Step 3: Select the Arlo base station you want to add.

Step 4: Select HomeKit.

Step 5: Select the station with the camera you want to add to HomeKit.

Step 6: Select the Home you want to add the camera to. If you don't have a Home created, this is the time to create one.

Step 7: Select a Room or add a new one.

Step 8: Tap the Continue to add devices to HomeKit button.

Step 9: Finish up by following the onscreen instructions for your specific product.

