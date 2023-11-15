 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to add Arlo cameras to Apple HomeKit

Jon Bitner
By

Arlo has supported Apple HomeKit since 2019, allowing you to get it synced with popular devices such as HomePod and HomePod mini. The process is fairly standard but if you're new to the world of smart home platforms, there are a few steps that might give you trouble.

Here's a look at how to connect Arlo cameras to Apple HomeKit, along with which cameras support the feature.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

20 minutes

What You Need

  • Arlo camera

  • Base station

  • Apple HomeKit hub

  • Apple device

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera
Digital Trends

How to connect Arlo cameras to Apple HomeKit

Before getting started, you'll need to ensure your Arlo camera supports HomeKit. According to Arlo, here's a list of every product in its catalog that works with Apple's smart home platform:

  • Arlo Ultra 2
  • Arlo Ultra
  • Arlo Pro 4
  • Arlo Pro 3
  • Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera
  • Arlo Pro 2
  • Arlo Pro
  • Arlo Essential Camera
  • Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera
  • Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera
  • Arlo Essential Indoor Camera
  • Arlo Essential Video Doorbell (Wired)

You'll also want to connect your Arlo product to the Arlo SmartHub or Arlo Base Station. If your device is synced directly to your Wi-Fi router, you won't be able to use Apple HomeKit. Once your camera is synced to a base station or SmartHub, follow these simple steps.

Step 1: If you're using an Arlo setup code, launch Apple Home and select the Add Accessory button.

Step 2: Next, scan the setup code on your base station and follow the onscreen instructions to complete setup. This will vary slightly depending on your product.

Related

Step 3: That's it! Once you've gone through the setup process, your camera will appear in HomeKit.

Arlo - Pro 3 4-Camera Indoor-Outdoor Wire-Free 2K HDR Security Camera System
Arlo

How to connect Arlo cameras to HomeKit without a setup code

If you don't have a setup code, you'll need to spend a bit more time syncing your Arlo camera with HomeKit. But while it'll take a bit longer to get working properly, the end result is the same. Here's how to sync Arlo cameras to HomeKit without a setup code.

Step 1: Launch the Arlo app from your Apple product.

Step 2: Navigate to Settings, then select My Devices.

Step 3: Select the Arlo base station you want to add.

Step 4: Select HomeKit.

Step 5: Select the station with the camera you want to add to HomeKit.

Step 6: Select the Home you want to add the camera to. If you don't have a Home created, this is the time to create one.

Step 7: Select a Room or add a new one.

Step 8: Tap the Continue to add devices to HomeKit button.

Step 9: Finish up by following the onscreen instructions for your specific product.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Echo Pop vs. HomePod (Gen 2): is the HomePod worth its added cost?
Apple HomePod 2023

The refreshed Apple HomePod is one of the best smart speakers on the market. It offers booming sound, a great design, and access to the Siri voice assistant. It also costs quite a bit of cash -- making it one of the most expensive smart speakers. On the other side of the pricing spectrum is the Echo Pop, which is remarkably cheap and gives you access to the Alexa voice assistant.

But is the HomePod (Gen 2) worth the added cost? Or are you better off opting for the affordable Echo Pop? Here's a closer look at the two smart speakers to help you figure out which is best for your needs.
Pricing and design

Read more
Arlo Essential Video Doorbell just had its price slashed from $150 to $100
Arlo Essential Wireless Doorbell mounted on brick wall.

The Arlo Essentail Wireless Doorbell next to an iPhone 12 Pro give you a good idea on its size. Digital Trends

If you've been considering one of the many Ring doorbell deals going on at the moment and you're keen to try a different brand, how about the Arlo Essential Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell? It usually costs $150, but right now you can buy it from Best Buy for $100 so you're saving $50 off the regular price. An ideal way to make your home more secure as well as simply know if it's worth answering the door, it's a great thing to buy. Here's what you need to know before you hit the button.

Read more
Deter porch pirates: Google’s Nest Cam with Floodlight is $90 off
The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight mounted on a house.

With porch pirates always on the prowl to steal your packages, one of the best ways to protect your family from them is to invest in security camera deals. The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight is an excellent choice for this purpose, especially since it's currently on sale from Best Buy for a more affordable $190 following a $90 discount on its sticker price of $280. This is one of the retailer's early Black Friday deals, but since there's no assurance that it will remain available until the shopping holiday, it's highly recommended that you proceed with purchasing it right now.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight
Once you've installed the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight and connected it to your home's Wi-Fi network, you'll never have to worry about your packages getting stolen again. The security camera's built-in intelligence is capable of telling the difference between a person, vehicle, and animal, and once it detects motion, it will send an alert through the Google Home app on your smartphone. You can then look through the device's 1080p HD camera to see what happened, and if the activity happens at night, you can set the floodlight to illuminate the area for a better view and to deter the potential thief.

Read more