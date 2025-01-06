 Skip to main content
Ulticam shows off three AI-powered security cameras at CES 2025

By
The Ulticam IQ installed outside a home.
Ulticam

Ulticam, the new security camera brand of Xthings, revealed a lineup of three AI-powered cameras at CES 2025. The Ulticam IQ, Ulticam IQ Floodlight, and Ulticam Dot offer not just cool AI capabilities, but also free seven-day cloud storage — which could make them a solid choice for value-minded shoppers leery about signing up for monthly storage plans.

The Ulticam IQ and IQ Floodlight are the main attractions, as they’re packed with features that should pose solid competition for the best smart security cameras from Arlo, Nest, and Ring. The duo uses edge AI to quickly identify people, vehicles, and packages without needing to upload the video for server-side processing. This onboard processing should result in faster performance — it’s also great for privacy and security, as your footage doesn’t have to leave your device.

Ulticam says the two products are built for longevity, as they’ll receive frequent over-the-air updates to roll out new features and enhance their AI capabilities.

The Ulticam IQ Floodlight in the dark.
Ulticam

Another perk is free seven-day cloud storage, giving you a chance to store clips without a monthly subscription. There’s also 8GB of built-in storage and an SD card slot that’s expandable to 128GB. Both the Ulticam IQ and IQ Floodlight capture 2K QHD images and are weatherproof for use outdoors.

The IQ comes with a small integrated spotlight, whereas the IQ Floodlight is equipped with two powerful, motion-activated floodlights. For added connectivity, optional 4G LTE is supported by the Ulticam IQ Series.

The Ulticam Dot on a wooden table.
Ulticam

Ulticam also showed off the affordable Ulticam Dot at CES 2025. The compact, battery-powered device is a portable gadget that can be used at home or while traveling. It offers most of the same features as the IQ Series — including 2K QHD footage, free cloud storage, and edge AI-powered person and motion detection.

The Ulticam IQ is priced at $169, while the IQ Floodlight is $199. If you want the 4G LTE models, those prices increase to $199 and $239, respectively. The Ulticam Dot is much more affordable at $69, though no optional 4G LTE model is available. Expect to learn more about a specific release date in the coming weeks.

