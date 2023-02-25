Arlo makes some of the best security cameras of 2023, with the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S 2K both earning spots oi our roundup. Part of what makes them so popular is their accompanying smartphone app, which allows you to quickly access your devices, browse your notification history, or adjust your settings. You can even add friends to your Arlo account, giving them limited access to your security system. This is especially useful if you share a house with roommates or want to give some access to your kids.

Here's how to add friends to your Arlo account, along with how to edit their privileges or delete an old friend.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Arlo app

Arlo device (synced to Arlo app)

Friend's email address

How to add friends to your Arlo account

Adding a friend to your Arlo account is simple. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Open your Arlo app. Alternatively, you can access your account through the official Arlo website.

Step 2: Go to the Settings menu.

Step 3: Find the Account section, then navigate to Grant Access.

Step 4: Enter your friend’s details (such as first and last name, along with their email address).

Step 5: Select which devices you want them to have access to.

Step 6: Select Send Invite. Your friend will then get an email asking them to create an Arlo account. Once that’s done, they can accept your invitation. You’ll notice their Pending status change to Accepted once they’ve been confirmed as your friend.

How to edit friend privileges on your Arlo account

If you need to edit your friend’s privileges after adding them, simply dive back into the Settings menu and find the Grant Access submenu. Here, you’ll find all of your Arlo account friends. Select the friend you’d like to edit privileges for and select Edit. You’ll then be able to modify which cameras they can access. You’ll also be able to adjust the Allow Access Rights slider to give them additional privileges.

By default, privileges include playing and viewing footage, muting speakers, viewing live footage, and controlling brightness. Other privileges you can grant include taking snapshots, using the camera’s microphone, manually recording footage, and more.

How to delete a friend from your Arlo account

Decide you no longer want a friend on your account? Removing them is as simple as adding them. Once again, you’ll be navigating to the Grant Access tab in the Settings menu. Find the friend you want to delete, click on their profile, select Edit, then choose Delete Friend. Confirm your selection by pressing Delete one more time, and they’ll be removed from your Arlo account.

