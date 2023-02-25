 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to add friends to your Arlo account

Jon Bitner
By

Arlo makes some of the best security cameras of 2023, with the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S 2K both earning spots oi our roundup. Part of what makes them so popular is their accompanying smartphone app, which allows you to quickly access your devices, browse your notification history, or adjust your settings. You can even add friends to your Arlo account, giving them limited access to your security system. This is especially useful if you share a house with roommates or want to give some access to your kids.

Here's how to add friends to your Arlo account, along with how to edit their privileges or delete an old friend.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Arlo app

  • Arlo device (synced to Arlo app)

  • Friend's email address

The Arlo Pro 4 home security camera installed outdoors.

How to add friends to your Arlo account

Adding a friend to your Arlo account is simple. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Open your Arlo app. Alternatively, you can access your account through the official Arlo website.

Step 2: Go to the Settings menu.

Related

Step 3: Find the Account section, then navigate to Grant Access.

Step 4: Enter your friend’s details (such as first and last name, along with their email address).

Step 5: Select which devices you want them to have access to.

Step 6: Select Send Invite. Your friend will then get an email asking them to create an Arlo account. Once that’s done, they can accept your invitation. You’ll notice their Pending status change to Accepted once they’ve been confirmed as your friend.

Arlo Go 2

How to edit friend privileges on your Arlo account

If you need to edit your friend’s privileges after adding them, simply dive back into the Settings menu and find the Grant Access submenu. Here, you’ll find all of your Arlo account friends. Select the friend you’d like to edit privileges for and select Edit. You’ll then be able to modify which cameras they can access. You’ll also be able to adjust the Allow Access Rights slider to give them additional privileges.

By default, privileges include playing and viewing footage, muting speakers, viewing live footage, and controlling brightness. Other privileges you can grant include taking snapshots, using the camera’s microphone, manually recording footage, and more.

Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera on table
John Velasco / Digital Trends

How to delete a friend from your Arlo account

Decide you no longer want a friend on your account? Removing them is as simple as adding them. Once again, you’ll be navigating to the Grant Access tab in the Settings menu. Find the friend you want to delete, click on their profile, select Edit, then choose Delete Friend. Confirm your selection by pressing Delete one more time, and they’ll be removed from your Arlo account.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best home security cameras for 2023
Erika Rawes
John Velasco
Tyler Lacoma
By Erika Rawes , John Velasco and Tyler Lacoma
February 15, 2023

Choosing a home security camera can be a daunting task since there are a lot of things to consider. Some aren’t susceptible to power outages, thanks to their battery power and local storage, while others need careful placements inside or outside the home.

We recommend starting with something like the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, a well-rounded camera that’s packed full of features and boasts performance that ensures you’ll be in the know about what’s happening at home. Competitors like Ring and Nest may be more recognizable brands, but the Arlo Pro 4 has them beat on features for the price. If you're not sold on the Arlo product, here's a look at the best security cameras of 2023.

Read more
What is Arlo Secure, and is it worth it?
Jon Bitner
By Jon Bitner
February 15, 2023
The Arlo Pro 4 home security camera installed outdoors.

Arlo makes some of the best smart home products on the market. From robust video doorbells to premium security cameras, a model from Arlo is all but guaranteed to fit your needs. Products in the lineup tend to be a bit expensive and -- like most other smart home cameras -- lock many features behind a monthly subscription called Arlo Secure.

Curious to learn more about Arlo Secure before signing up? Or maybe you’re wondering if you need it at all, as your Arlo devices will function perfectly fine without becoming a member. Whatever the case, here’s a closer look at Arlo Secure and if it's worth signing up for.
What is Arlo Secure?

Read more
Today Only: Save $280 on this 3-camera home security camera kit
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 15, 2023
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera

This home security camera bundle, which includes three units of the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, is currently on sale from Best Buy with a $280 discount that brings its price down to $320 from its original price of $600. If you're looking for security camera deals because you want additional protection for your family despite a tight budget, your search probably ends with this attention-grabbing offer.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera bundle
The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera is our top choice among the best home security cameras partly because, unlike its predecessors, it no longer needs a hub to function. You can connect the wireless camera to your home's Wi-Fi router through a seamless setup process, and once it's up and running, you'll be able to see and record videos in 2K quality with color night vision and a 160-degree viewing angle. The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera is designed to withstand extreme temperatures and weather conditions, so it can be placed outdoor or indoor, and it comes with a built-in siren and an integrated spotlight that you can manually or automatically activate through its companion app.

Read more