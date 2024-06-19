 Skip to main content
How to reset the Arlo Pro 4 security camera

By

The Arlo Pro 4 is one of the best security cameras of 2024, offering crisp footage, superior night vision, and a generous 160-degree viewing angle. But if you're running into any pesky glitches or are gearing up to sell the camera, you might be inclined to perform a factory reset. Doing this will wipe all your settings and data from the device, allowing you to start fresh or give it away without handing the next user all of your data. Arlo made it easy to reset the Pro 4 – here's how to get the job done, including steps for a camera that's currently offline.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Arlo Pro 4

  • Arlo Secure App

The Arlo Pro 4 home security camera installed outdoors.
Arlo

How to factory reset the Arlo Pro 4 with the Arlo app

After opening the Arlo Secure App and ensuring your camera is online, here's how to reset your camera.

Step 1: Open the Devices menu.

Step 2: Select your Arlo Pro 4.

Step 3: Select the Settings icon (it's shaped like a gear).

Step 4: Select Device Name.

Step 5: Select Remove Device, then confirm the action by clicking Yes.

Step 6: If you'd like to reconnect your device, simply head to the Devices menu and click on the Plus icon. You'll then be given instructions on how to reconnect the device. If you're giving away your Arlo camera, there's no need to reconnect it to your Arlo app.

Step 7: Note that some versions of the Arlo app might have menus with slightly different names (My Devices versus Devices), but the overall steps should remain the same.

How to factory reset an Arlo Pro 4 that's offline

If your Arlo Pro 4 is offline, you'll need to use the Sync button to perform the factory reset.

Step 1: Unmount your Arlo Pro 4 and locate the Sync button. This is the tiny button on the bottom of the device.

Step 2: Hold the Sync button for 15 seconds. The LED should start flashing blue. Release the button.

Step 3: The LED light should now flash amber three times before starting the factory reset process. If the button was held too long, these amber lights won't appear. In that case, try holding down the Sync button for 15 seconds again.

Step 4: You can now jump into the Arlo app to factory reset the camera.

Step 5: From the app, go to Devices, select your Arlo Pro 4, then select Device Name and Remove Device.

Step 6: You'll now have the option to either reconnect it to your Arlo app, or leave it in the factory reset status for the next owner.

If your Arlo camera is still running into trouble, be sure to look at our guide to how to fix an Arlo camera that's offline. Possible solutions include power cycling the security camera, ensuring its temperature is within a normal operating range, and verifying you're using the proper charging cable for your batteries.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
