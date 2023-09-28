 Skip to main content
How to save Blink videos to USB

Jon Bitner
By

If you want to access cloud storage for your Blink devices, you’ll need to spring for a monthly Blink membership. However, anyone who doesn’t want to pay a monthly fee still has the option to save videos to a local USB drive – though you'll need a secondary device to get it working properly.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Blink camera

  • Sync Module 2

  • Blink smartphone app

Here’s everything you need to know about saving Blink videos to USB, along with tips on how to view them.

Blink Mini Indoor 1080p wireless security camera on a counter showing video capture on an Echo Show display.
Blink

How to save Blink videos to USB

Blink allows you to save clips to a USB drive, but it requires the Sync Module 2 – an optional purchase for your Blink devices. With your Blink camera and Sync Module 2 installed, here’s what you’ll need to do.

Step 1: Ensure your Sync Module 2 is connected to your Blink account. This can be done by selecting the “+” icon on the home screen of the Blink app, then selecting Add Device and Sync Module. Simply scan the QR code on your device, and you’ll be guided through the rest of the process.

Step 2: With your Sync Module 2 connected to your account, insert a supported USB drive into the USB port. Blink notes that any self-powered USB-A drive formatted to ExFAT, FAT32, or FAT will work with the Sync Module 2. The USB drive must also be between 1GB and 256GB.

Step 3: With the USB drive inserted, any clips recorded by cameras on the same system as the Sync Module 2 will be saved locally on the drive.

Step 4: If you’re not a Blink Plan member, motion clips will be saved directly to the USB.

Step 5: If you are a Blink Plan member, your clips will be backed up to the USB every 24 hours.

How to view Blink videos saved to USB

Blink videos saved to a USB drive can be viewed directly through your Blink app. Simply navigate to the Clips menu and toggle over to the Home Module section. Keep in mind that these will only appear here if you are not a paying Blink Plan member. If you are a member, you’ll need to view them through the cloud.

Regardless of whether you’re a paying member or not, everyone with a Blink camera can remove their USB and view stored clips on a computer.

