How to set up Roku Indoor Camera SE

Jon Bitner
By

Roku might be best-known for its video streaming platform, but the company also has a robust lineup of smart home products. One of the most popular is the Roku Indoor Camera SE, which offers an affordable and versatile way to keep tabs on your home. Not only does it come with tons of premium features, but it can be installed just about anywhere inside your home – including upside down on your ceiling, if you’re so inclined.

If you need some help setting up your Roku Indoor Camera SE and syncing it with the rest of your smart home, here’s everything you need to know.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Roku Indoor Camera SE

  • 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network

  • Smartphone

The Roku Indoor Camera SE and a smartphone on a purple background.

How to set up Roku Indoor Camera SE

Getting your Roku Indoor Camera SE installed isn’t too challenging, although there are a lot of factors to consider before starting the process. For one, you’ll need to make sure you have an electrical outlet nearby, as the device isn’t battery powered. You’ll also need a 2.4GHz wireless network (5GHz networks are not supported). It’s also not a bad idea to record the device's MAC address in an easily accessible location if you’re mounting it, as this is required for troubleshooting and is located on the bottom of the base.

With those steps out of the way, here’s how to get your indoor camera set up.

Step 1: Power on your Roku Indoor Camera SE by connecting the USB cable to the camera, then the electrical outlet (or USB port).

Step 2: Pay attention to the LED indicator light. If it’s a solid red light, the power is on and you’re ready to start your setup process. If it’s flashing red, it’s ready to connect to Wi-Fi. A red and blue flash means it’s connecting to your network, while a solid blue light means the setup is complete.

Step 3: After you’ve plugged in your camera, download the Roku Smart Home app on your phone or tablet.

Step 4: Launch the Roku Smart Home app and create an account if needed.

Step 5: Select the plus sign from the menu, then press Add Device.

Step 6: Select Cameras and Doorbells, then find the Indoor Camera option.

Step 7: With your camera’s LED light flashing red, click the Next button. If it’s not flashing red, try unplugging it and plugging it back in.

Step 8: Press the Setup button on your camera, which is located on the bottom of the device.

Step 9: Select Next once more on your smartphone.

Step 10: Choose your 2.4GHz network using the smartphone app and enter its password.

Step 11: Scan the QR code with your camera by holding it a few inches away.

Step 12: That’s it! Your Roku Indoor Camera SE should now have a solid blue light and is ready for use.

