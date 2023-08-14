 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to use Live View on Blink cameras

Jon Bitner
By

When it comes to video doorbells and security cameras, few companies are as well-known as Blink. Often carrying premium features and affordable price tags, products in its catalog are an easy recommendation for most smart homes. One of the best features of Blink products is the Live View option, which lets you peek in at a live feed of your property.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Blink camera

  • Blink smartphone app

Trying to figure out how to use Live View on Blink cameras? Here’s everything you need to know about the cool feature.

Blink Mini camera on table.
Blink

How to use Live View on Blink cameras

To use Live View on Blink cameras, you’ll need to load up the Blink smartphone app. With that done, follow these easy steps.

Step 1: In the Blink app, look on the home screen for the small blue icon in the shape of a camera.

Step 2: Select this to launch Live View.

Related

Step 3: Not all cameras support Live View. If you don’t see it on your screen, there’s a good chance it’s currently set to Event Response Mode. This occurs when certain cameras or doorbells aren’t connected to a Sync Module 2. Try connecting to the module (or compatible wiring for wired doorbells) to gain access to Live View.

Step 4: After using Live View for an extended amount of time, you might notice a small Continue button pop up on the screen. Select this to keep watching the live feed for up to five minutes.

Step 5: While in Live View, you can enable Two-Way Audio by pressing the small microphone icon at the bottom of the screen.

Step 6: To leave Live View, simply press the Close button (on iOS) or the Back button (on Android), both of which are located at the top of the screen.

Depending on your device and Blink subscription, there are plenty of other things you can do while in Live View mode. This includes recording clips, gaining access to Extended Live View, or zooming in on the footage. Be sure to check out the user manual for your specific model for detailed tips on what you can access.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
The best video doorbells for 2023
A person pressing the Arlo Video Doorbell.

Ring, Arlo, Nest, and Wyze make the best video doorbells of 2023. Whether you’re shopping on a budget, don’t want to deal with wired connections, or need something high-end to guard your front door, it’s easy to find the perfect video doorbell for your needs.

It’s hard to go wrong with any products from the manufacturers listed above, as they’re all churning out high-quality devices that work exactly as advertised. But if you’re hoping to find the perfect fit for your smart home, here’s a closer look at the best video doorbells available today.

Read more
How to fix a Ring doorbell that won’t chime
Person installing Ring video doorbell

When working as expected, Ring video doorbells are a great addition to most smart homes. Offering just about everything you’d find on a traditional doorbell, plus the addition of video alerts and customizable settings, it’s easy to see why they’re so popular. However, every so often, Ring doorbells will misbehave and stop working as intended – and one of the most common issues is that your Ring video doorbell won’t chime properly.

Read more
How to set up Ring motion zones
Ring Video Doorbell 4

If you’re getting too many unwanted Ring alerts, it might be time to customize your Ring motion zones. This feature lets you tell your Ring video doorbell which areas of your front yard to monitor -- if motion happens beyond these zones, it’ll be ignored. It’s most useful for homes in busy neighborhoods with bustling sidewalks or a constant flow of traffic, but almost every location can benefit from a few tweaks to Ring motion zones.

Read more