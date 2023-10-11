If you’re looking to step into the world of robot vacuums without paying an arm and a leg, the Roomba 676 is an entry-level device that won’t break the bank. While the regular price of the Roomba 676 is $209, Walmart has heavily discounted it down to $139 for Prime Day, making it a steal if you’re looking for a cheap robot vacuum and one of the better Roomba deals we’ve seen so far.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum

Probably one of our favorite features of iRobot vacuums like the Roomba 676 is how intelligent it is. Beyond doing a pretty good job of figuring out the parameters of your home and where not to go, it can also learn your schedule to stay out of your way. As such, it can adjust to your habits and routines so you don’t have to be constantly stressing about it doing its job, not to mention the app integration, which lets you give it commands directly, which helps a lot with convenience. We also really appreciate the cliff detection feature, which stops it from accidentally throwing itself off a flight of stairs, saving your stairs and potentially having to buy a new Roomba.

As for cleaning, the Roomba 676 has a three-stage cleaning system that’s pretty advanced and can handle even relatively difficult things like pet hair. That makes it an excellent robot vacuum to grab if you have pets; plus, the multi-surface brush doesn’t cause any issues when switching from carpet to hard floors, so it’s very versatile. In terms of vacuuming, you get about 90 minutes of it before the unit has to go back to recharge, which isn’t bad at all for such a powerful little vacuum. In fact, once it learns your patterns, you probably won’t even notice it having to charge.

All in all, if you’re going to get a budget-oriented robot vacuum, then the Roomba 676 is a good choice, especially with the deal from Walmart discounting it heavily down to $139. Of course, if you don’t like what you see, there are a lot of other great Prime Day robot vacuum deals you can take advantage of.

