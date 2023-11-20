I’d venture to guess that this holiday season, you’ll be cleaning your floors quite a bit, like any other, really. Between family visiting, winter weather, and everything else life throws at you, those floors are going to get messy. Now, you could grab a cheap, no-name smart vacuum to help you with the task, but nothing compares to iRobot’s Roomba series. Better yet, the iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ is a self-emptying vacuum and mop that does, yes, both wet and dry cleaning. It’s a serious time-saver, and you’ll get double the clean with a single machine.

Plus, for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the holiday shopping season, from November 19 until December 2, you’ll be able to save $300 on the Roomba Combo j5+ thanks to an exclusive deal. That drops the usual $800 price, way, way down to $500. This smart vacuum and mop is one of the best things you can gift yourself this holiday season, especially if you want some help with your in-home cleaning.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ smart vacuum and mop

This system does it all. It’s all made possible with iRobot’s unique Roomba Combo Bin. Normally, you’d have to empty the dustbin yourself between cleanings, but this smart vacuum comes with a self-emptying dock. It will return, empty the dustbin, and keep going as needed. Moreover, with other smart vacuum and mop combos, you have to swap out the mop module before it begins its mopping run. That’s not the case here. In fact, the Roomba Combo j5+ will even avoid mopping areas you specify, skipping sections, or rooms you don’t want to be cleaned. You create “no mop zones” in the app to keep the robot from using the mop tool, so you can totally avoid getting your favorite rugs wet.

Its smart navigation technology allows it to clean only the floors, avoiding obstacles and clutter, like shoes in the hall, charging cords hanging down, and more. It can even detect and avoid pet accidents, so you don’t have to worry about it traipsing poo all over your gorgeous wood floors.

Of course, you have full control over cleaning cycles, schedules, and anything the robot is doing. You can use the iRobot mobile app to configure the vacuum and set up no-go zones. You can also use your favorite smart assistant like Alexa to start an impromptu cleaning cycle if there’s a mess and your hands are full.

The current deal price puts the Roomba Combo j5+, which comes with a self-emptying dock, by the way, on par with many cheaper options — and let’s be honest, those comparable systems are nothing like this. For Black Friday and the holiday shopping season, you can save $300 right now on iRobot’s Roomba Combo j5+, so you’re getting it for $500 instead of its usual $800 price. That’s an amazing deal. What’s even more amazing, however, is that you won’t have to clean your floors manually anymore. That alone is worth the buy-in.

