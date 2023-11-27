Your average robot vacuum is a level up from manual vacuuming and removes a lot of work and stress from your life. But a robot vacuum and mop combo takes that up a notch, handling pretty much all the cleaning you’d need to do. Understanding this, iRobot is not a brand to rest on its laurels. It has added an entirely new layer of hands-free technology to its Roomba Combo j9+ smart vacuum and mop thanks to a hands-free auto-fill dock. What, you say? Nonsense, you say? The Clean Base Auto-fill and empty dock will empty the dustbin and dirty water from the little smart vacuum combo but also refill it with clean water between runs. It’s super intelligent, but here’s the best part, for Black Friday and Cyber Week, iRobot is offering an insane deal. You can save $400 between November 26 and December 2, which brings the price down to $1,000 when it’s normally $1,400.

Why you should buy the Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop with auto-fill dock

Let’s start with the obvious. This is a robot vacuum and mop combo, which means it will vacuum dust, dirt, and debris but also clean your floors and mop up spills, all from a single unit. It’s smart enough to prioritize the dirtiest rooms first but also to avoid and identify obstacles, hazards, and other pitfalls — like stairs. It maps out your home and floor plan and goes about its business with minimal interactions from you. Of course, you can use the iRobot Home app to check in on the vacuum, schedule cleanings, adjust settings, and much more. You can even view the scanned floorplan that the vacuum creates.

It leaves and returns to its dock, completely on its own, as necessary, whether to charge, empty its dustbin or water bins, or refill with fresh mop water. The Clean Base Auto-Fill dock holds enough solid debris from the vacuum to last for up to 60 days with no emptying, while the liquid portion supports up to 30 days of autonomous cleaning. That translates to cleaner sessions overall and less fiddling from you.

The Roombo Combo j9+ is equipped with a SmartScrub mop that’s able to deliver consistent back-and-forth scrubbing with reliable pressure, to really get down to the bottom of the mess and eliminate stubborn stains and grime. Meanwhile, an automatic carpet boost ensures thorough cleaning for thicker floor types like rugs and carpets, so you don’t have nasties hanging out and making everyone’s allergies and sinuses go haywire. You don’t have to worry about it running over pet accidents and streaming poop everywhere, either. It’s smart enough to detect what to clean and what not to. That makes all the difference with these smart vacuums, believe us.

For a limited time, during Black Friday and Cyber Week, you’ll enjoy $400 off the Roomba Combo j9+, which drops the price to $1,000 instead of its usual $1,400. That’s a great deal and one you should capitalize on, especially if you hate vacuuming and mopping as much as the rest of us.

