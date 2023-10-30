One of the best Black Friday deals for coffee lovers is over at Amazon. Today, you can buy the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker for just $50 saving 50% off the regular price of $100. One of the best Keurig deals for those who like to enjoy a cup of Joe every morning, here’s everything else you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig makes some of the best coffee makers around making them a must-own for coffee lovers. With the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, it will fit pretty much anywhere thanks to being less than five inches wide so it’s perfect for those with small apartments or kitchens.

Despite that tiny size, it can still brew plenty of different cup sizes. You can brew any cup size between six and 12 ounces with Keurig K-Cup pods. It also has a one cup reservoir so you simply add fresh water for each brew. Coffee takes just minutes to make here so it’s ideal to leave brewing while you’re going about your other morning activities. It’s suitably effortless, especially when using a dedicated K-Cup pod to get everything just right.

Thanks to its removable drip tray, there’s room for travel mugs up to seven inches tall while it can also handle a full accidental brew if needed so you can easily clean up. An auto off feature turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after your last brew so you don’t use any more energy than you need to. This is easily one of the best Keurig coffee makers for the solo coffee drinker. It even looks pretty stylish with simple controls so you can easily get to grips with it in no time. After all, no one feels human till their first cup of coffee so who wants to think too hard at the start of the day, right?

Normally priced at $100, the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker is down to $50 right now as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

