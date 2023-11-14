When upgrading your gaming or work space with things like a keyboard, mouse, and desk, it’s important to not forget the most important thing of all: the thing you’re sitting on. Making sure you grab a solid chair can have a lot of benefits beyond comfort, such as health. Of course, one of the best brands is Herman Miller, but its products tend to be very expensive, and it rarely has deals. Luckily, Lioncin has a chair similar to Herman Miller chairs and is going for only a fraction of the price as part of this Black Friday sale. You can pick it up for just $96 from Walmart instead of the usual $399, which is a massive $303 discount.

Why you should buy the Lioncin ergonomic office chair

One of the most important things in a chair like this is the ergonomics, and we’re happy to see that it has good support across the board, especially in the back and hips. That means less muscle strain in those areas overall and more back relaxation, so you aren’t constantly stressing your spine by holding yourself upright. It can also support up to 300 pounds of weight, which is pretty good for an ergonomic chair and those who struggle to find chairs that can handle heavier weights. It also has a thicker cushion to help support any extra weight, as well as give you better overall comfort.

The use of mesh on the back means that the chair is quite breathable, so you don’t have to worry about feeling sweaty the whole day. Another great design consideration is that the arms can swivel upwards, which lets you store the chair under a low desk without any issues. The back can also incline to 30 degrees, which is great if you need to stop for a bit and take a rest, and the lumbar support can go up and down about an inch and a half to get a bit more adjustment.

Overall, while the Lioncin ergonomic office chair probably won’t compete on the same level as a Herman Miller, it’s a great alternative if you want something more budget-friendly, especially since it’s going for just $96 at Walmart. While you’re here, be sure to check out some other great Walmart Black Friday deals.

