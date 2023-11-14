 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Herman Miller-style office chair is $96 in Walmart Black Friday sale

Albert Bassili
By
The Lioncin Ergonomic Office Chair at a desk.
Walmart

When upgrading your gaming or work space with things like a keyboard, mouse, and desk, it’s important to not forget the most important thing of all: the thing you’re sitting on. Making sure you grab a solid chair can have a lot of benefits beyond comfort, such as health. Of course, one of the best brands is Herman Miller, but its products tend to be very expensive, and it rarely has deals. Luckily, Lioncin has a chair similar to Herman Miller chairs and is going for only a fraction of the price as part of this Black Friday sale. You can pick it up for just $96 from Walmart instead of the usual $399, which is a massive $303 discount.

Why you should buy the Lioncin ergonomic office chair

One of the most important things in a chair like this is the ergonomics, and we’re happy to see that it has good support across the board, especially in the back and hips. That means less muscle strain in those areas overall and more back relaxation, so you aren’t constantly stressing your spine by holding yourself upright. It can also support up to 300 pounds of weight, which is pretty good for an ergonomic chair and those who struggle to find chairs that can handle heavier weights. It also has a thicker cushion to help support any extra weight, as well as give you better overall comfort.

The use of mesh on the back means that the chair is quite breathable, so you don’t have to worry about feeling sweaty the whole day. Another great design consideration is that the arms can swivel upwards, which lets you store the chair under a low desk without any issues. The back can also incline to 30 degrees, which is great if you need to stop for a bit and take a rest, and the lumbar support can go up and down about an inch and a half to get a bit more adjustment.

Related

Overall, while the Lioncin ergonomic office chair probably won’t compete on the same level as a Herman Miller, it’s a great alternative if you want something more budget-friendly, especially since it’s going for just $96 at Walmart. While you’re here, be sure to check out some other great Walmart Black Friday deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Shark Black Friday sale: Save on vacuums, air purifiers, and more
A cat lounging next to the Shark HP102PET.

Shark makes a whole range of products, from hair dryers to air purifiers, and they're pretty reasonably priced compared to similar products from other brands. Even better, with November becoming the new Black Friday, there are a ton of great early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of on Shark products. Naturally, these deals are distributed across several different retailers, so we've done our best to collect the best deals and bring them to you here. Also, be sure to check back regularly as we update this page with newer and better deals.
Best Shark Hair Dryer Black Friday Deals

While Shark might not be as fancy of a company as Dyson, they do make a pretty good hair dryer, and it even looks quite similar to the Dyson Supersonic. Luckily, none of Shark's products are as expensive, so you can get yourself a high-quality hair dryer for a pretty good price.

Read more
Early meal kit Black Friday deals from HelloFresh and more
Family kitchen day and meal prep with Blue Apron.

If you’re looking to add one of the best meal delivery services to your food regimen, Black Friday makes a good opportunity to land some savings. A meal kit service can be incredibly helpful when it comes to both eating healthy and saving yourself time in doing so. It can take a lot of the confusion around dieting and nutrition out of your meal prep and free up some headspace to simply eat. Many of the most popular meal kit services are offering discounts for the Black Friday shopping season. So whether you’re looking to clean up your diet or free up some time, read onward for more information on the best ways to save on a meal kit service plan this Black Friday.
Best meal kit Black Friday deal
HelloFresh — 16 free meals + a free breakfast item for life

HelloFresh is often regarded as the best meal kit service on the market, and it’s certainly one of the most popular. It claims to be America’s number one meal kit provider, and it’s become such by sourcing high-quality ingredients and delivering delicious, easy-to-prepare meals. HelloFresh is also the world’s first carbon-neutral meal kit company. There are more than 100 meal options to choose from each week, ranging from items like meat and veggies to family friendly, kid-tested meals. Hello Fresh even has a Fit & Wholesome category for the health nuts in search of a meal kit service.

Read more
The 32 best early Walmart Black Friday deals still available
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Walmart Deals

Black Friday isn’t far off, and we’ve already seen a huge rush of early Black Friday deals from numerous retailers. You may be wondering if there are still any early Black Friday deals to capitalize on, and the answer is yes. Walmart is one of the most popular retailers when it comes to landing a good deal amongst the Black Friday sales, and there are a lot of deals available to shop there. From TVs to laptops and from small appliances to mattresses, we’ve tracked down all of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

From an already cheap sticker price of $198, it’s available for just $148, so if you want an upgrade for your home theater setup but you’re on a tight budget, you won't want to miss out on this bargain. Heck, at under $150, it's worth buying just to put in the spare room.

Read more