Hurry and grab this air fryer while it’s only $25

It’s been a while since we saw air fryer deals as cheap as the one Walmart has at the moment. Usually priced at an already respectable $30, you can buy the Mainstays 2.2 quart compact air fryer for just $25 right now. A tiny amount of money for an air fryer, you need it in your life if you’ve never used one before. Here’s what else we know about it.

Why you should buy the Mainstays 2.2 quart compact air fryer

The best air fryers can be expensive, even if you’re considering one of the best air fryers under $100, which is why the Mainstays 2.2-quart compact air fryer stands out. It’s perfect if you’re not sure if an air fryer is for you (it is) and you want to experiment a little (you’ll love it). Its 2.2-quart capacity is small but just what you need to try it out. Even better, it’s the kind of size that will suit a dorm room or small apartment kitchen.

The dishwasher-safe basket is removable along with the tray so you can easily maintain it. The air fryer also offers a temperature range from 175F to 400F so there’s plenty of functionality here. By cooking with it, you get all the benefits of oil-free cooking with the food also cooked evenly every time. It’s so much healthier but also most food tastes a lot better once cooked in an air fryer. You’ll soon have no need to switch on the stove or oven.

Adding to the advantages of the Mainstays 2.2 quart compact air fryer, it also has a cool touch handle so it’s safe to remove food from the air fryer without a problem. Besides an adjustable temperature, you can adjust the timer too so you don’t have to wait around for it to complete its process.

We can’t praise the wonders of using an air fryer enough. Being able to buy something like the Mainstays 2.2 quart compact air fryer for $25 instead of $30 has just made the technology even more accessible. Even if you have a limited budget and limited space, this is your chance to see why air frying is the future. Check it out now at Walmart before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations