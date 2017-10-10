The Maximus Camera Floodlight will help you protect your home

Why it matters to you Looking to scare away potential intruders with a bright light? The Maximus Camera Floodlight could help.

Lighting the exterior of your home is just as important as lighting its interior, especially considering the impact this has on your security. Luckily, there’s a new smart motion security light here to provide the necessary illumination to help you monitor outside activity and hopefully prevent break-ins. Meet the Maximus Camera Floodlight, an adjustable floodlight featuring a Wi-Fi camera and two-way speaker, allowing you to keep an eye on your surroundings and communicate with relevant parties.

Originally debuted at CES in January of this year, the Maximus promises a wide detection range and the ability to send real time alerts to your smartphone. By tapping into live power from within your home, the Camera Floodlight is able to deliver convenient and consistent home monitoring, including smart event detection, advanced alerts, and a live 1080p video feed. Capable of detecting movement within an impressive 70 feet either in the front or back of your home, the device will sent you a smartphone notification through the Kuna mobile app should it come across anything suspicious.

The app, by the way, will not only give you the ability to sound an alarm and speak to intruders (or guests) from just about anywhere, but also promises an enhanced user interface that includes the capacity to call 911 directly from within the app.

“A sense of personal and family safety is essential to a high quality of life. We are excited to bring a new, easy-to-install security solution with a simple, clean design that can be placed anywhere regardless of the current light fixture design,” said Mark Honeycutt, CEO of Maximus. “This product is going to become a must-have for consumers as they look for innovative smart home products that increase home security from the outside to actually prevent burglaries and break-ins.”

So if you’re looking for a way to keep your household and its inhabitants safe and sound, you may want to start by protecting the outside of your home. And what better way to do that than with the Maximus Camera Floodlight? You can now join the waitlist for the device, which will be available in black or white for $250 from the company’s website.