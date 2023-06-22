A portable air conditioner offers some advantages over central air conditioners and window air conditioners, one of which is their lower cost. If you’re on the hunt for one, you’ll want to consider the Midea MAP05R1WWT Portable Air Conditioner, which is available from Walmart for just $264 following a $96 discount on its original price of $360. There’s no telling when the offer will end, so if you want to take advantage of this price cut, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Midea MAP05R1WWT Portable Air Conditioner

The best portable air conditioners will help you beat the heat without having to go through a complicated installation process. You’ll have to create vents that lead outside using the included windows installation kit so that the Midea MAP05R1WWT Portable Air Conditioner will be able to expel the hot air, but you’ll be getting a versatile cooling device with a four-wheel design so that you can easily move it to where it’s needed. With its 5,000 BTU rating, which our guide on how to choose a portable air conditioner says is a representation of cooling power, it’s ideal for spaces that measure up to 150 square feet, and it will make such rooms and areas comfortable in no time.

The Midea MAP05R1WWT Portable Air Conditioner offers three different functions, namely cools, circulates, and dehumidifies, so you can choose what you need from it. It comes with a Comfort Sense Remote that will let you control temperature by making adjustments based on the location of the remote, and it also offer smart features such as a sleep mode and a programmable 24-hour timer.

If you need a portable air conditioner at home or in the office, there’s no shortage of offers online. However, Walmart’s $96 discount for the Midea MAP05R1WWT Portable Air Conditioner is one of the best bargains that you’ll come across today, as you’ll only have to pay $264 instead of $360 for this cooling device. It’s a significant investment so you may want to think about the purchase before pulling the trigger, but you’re going to have to make the decision quickly because we’re not sure if the price will still be the same tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations