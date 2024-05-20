Milwaukee is one of the most popular brands of power tools on the market, known for their strong power and affordable pricing. It can be a bit tricky to get integrated into their product lines, however, as they have incredibly popular tools in both their 18V and 12V lines. That’s why taking advantage of special deals, like these early Memorial Day sales is so important. Now, you can get excellent products, batteries, chargers, and more on premium Milwaukee products of both their M18 and M12 (Milwaukee’s name for their 18V and 12V tools, respectively) lines. Whether you’re new to Milwaukee or already an established customer, now is the time to get a better collection of their tools.

Best Milwaukee power tool Memorial Day deals

A lot of the deals for Milwaukee power tools that we’re seeing at the moment are tool only. This means that they don’t come with a battery and charger. That makes these deals especially good to shop if you’re a Milwaukee devotee. What it doesn’t mean, however, is that these deals are bad if you don’t own an M12 or M18 battery. The reasoning is simple, batteries are on sale now, too. Here are the best early Memorial Day Milwaukee deals we’ve found so far:

Milwaukee M12 Fuel 1/2-inch Hammer Drill/Driver (Tool Only) —

Milwaukee M12 Rotary Tool (Tool Only) —

Milwaukee M18 Random Orbital Sander (Tool Only) —

Milwaukee M18 High Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (Tool Only) —

Milwaukee M18 D-Handle Jig Saw (Tool Only) —

Milwaukee M12 3/8-inch Ratchet and Screwdriver Kit —

Milwaukee M12 PVC Shear —

And for the batteries and chargers:

M12 4.0 and 2.0 Ah Batteries with Charger Pack —

M18 5.0 Ah Battery 2-Pack —

Milwaukee M12 / M18 Charger —

Best Milwaukee accessory Memorial Day deals

You can also get some pretty great accessories from Milwaukee as part of early Memorial Day deals. While you’ll probably want to also check out this year’s Best Buy Memorial Day deals for electronics and small appliances to feed your hungry self after a hard day’s work, Milwaukee makes all the tool accessories you could ever want. They are also good for some worksite lighting and even apparel. Check out these offers that are hot right now:

Milwaukee Goatskin Leather Gloves —

Milwaukee Men’s Gray Acrylic Cuffed Beanie Hat —

Milwaukee 600 Lumens Hard Hat Headlamp —

Milwaukee Type 2 Class C Vented Safety Helmet —

Milwaukee Wireless Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker (uses M12 and M18 batteries) —

Milwaukee Men’s Hoodie —

