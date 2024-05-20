 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Milwaukee Memorial Day Sale: Save on power tools and accessories

By

Milwaukee is one of the most popular brands of power tools on the market, known for their strong power and affordable pricing. It can be a bit tricky to get integrated into their product lines, however, as they have incredibly popular tools in both their 18V and 12V lines. That’s why taking advantage of special deals, like these early Memorial Day sales is so important. Now, you can get excellent products, batteries, chargers, and more on premium Milwaukee products of both their M18 and M12 (Milwaukee’s name for their 18V and 12V tools, respectively) lines. Whether you’re new to Milwaukee or already an established customer, now is the time to get a better collection of their tools.

Best Milwaukee power tool Memorial Day deals

Milwaukee power tools on a white background.
Milwaukee

A lot of the deals for Milwaukee power tools that we’re seeing at the moment are tool only. This means that they don’t come with a battery and charger. That makes these deals especially good to shop if you’re a Milwaukee devotee. What it doesn’t mean, however, is that these deals are bad if you don’t own an M12 or M18 battery. The reasoning is simple, batteries are on sale now, too. Here are the best early Memorial Day Milwaukee deals we’ve found so far:

  • Milwaukee M12 Fuel 1/2-inch Hammer Drill/Driver (Tool Only) —
  • Milwaukee M12 Rotary Tool (Tool Only) —
  • Milwaukee M18 Random Orbital Sander (Tool Only) —
  • Milwaukee M18 High Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (Tool Only) —
  • Milwaukee M18 D-Handle Jig Saw (Tool Only) —
  • Milwaukee M12 3/8-inch Ratchet and Screwdriver Kit —
  • Milwaukee M12 PVC Shear —

And for the batteries and chargers:

  • M12 4.0 and 2.0 Ah Batteries with Charger Pack —
  • M18 5.0 Ah Battery 2-Pack —
  • Milwaukee M12 / M18 Charger —

Best Milwaukee accessory Memorial Day deals

A man using Milwaukee Goatskin Leather Gloves for handling iron.
Milwaukee

You can also get some pretty great accessories from Milwaukee as part of early Memorial Day deals. While you’ll probably want to also check out this year’s Best Buy Memorial Day deals for electronics and small appliances to feed your hungry self after a hard day’s work, Milwaukee makes all the tool accessories you could ever want. They are also good for some worksite lighting and even apparel. Check out these offers that are hot right now:

  • Milwaukee Goatskin Leather Gloves —
  • Milwaukee Men’s Gray Acrylic Cuffed Beanie Hat —
  • Milwaukee 600 Lumens Hard Hat Headlamp —
  • Milwaukee Type 2 Class C Vented Safety Helmet —
  • Milwaukee Wireless Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker (uses M12 and M18 batteries) —
  • Milwaukee Men’s Hoodie —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
This top-rated Anker portable power station is discounted to $199
Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station

As we come to rely more and more on having a source of electricity, it can be quite difficult to deal with power cuts, especially if they end up lasting a long time. That's where a good portable power station can come in handy, giving you that extra little bit of juice when you need it the most. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent options out there, and this Anker Solix 522 is a good option, given Anker's experience and position in the market. Even better, Best Buy is currently having a sale on the Solix 522, bringing it down to $199 from the usual $269 it goes for, saving you $70 in the process.

Why you should buy the Anker Solix 522 Portable Power Station
The Anker Solix 522 has a pretty substantial 299Wh, which will easily power things like your phone or laptop many times over. Not only that, but it has a total of six different outlets for you to work with, including two AC outlets for any more substantial appliances or devices, as well as a USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and a DC car port. In fact, you can use all of them simultaneously since the Solix 522 can provide 300 watts of power in normal configuration and up to a whopping 600 watts in SurgePad turned on, so it can handle a lot.

Read more
Best smart lock deals: Save on Yale, Wyze, August, and more
A person opening the Yale Assure Lock 2 with their Apple Watch.

One way to add some security to your smart home is with a smart lock. It’s also a great way to add some savings to your smart home, as smart locks are often some of the best smart home deals you can find. You can often find discounts on even the best smart locks, and many of them will make a great addition alongside anything you can find among the best security camera deals and the best Ring doorbell deals. Below you’ll find all of the best smart lock deals worth shopping right now, as well as some information on why each might be best for you. If you’re looking to expand your smart home even further, you can also shop for some savings among the current lawn mower deals, vacuum deals, air conditioner deals, and robot vacuum deals.
Eufy Smart Lock C220 -- $100, was $150

The Eufy Smart Lock C220 may be controlled from anywhere using the Eufy Security app, which provides access management, real-time notifications, and event history. In addition to using the app, you can unlock the smart lock using your fingerprint, its keypad, a physical key, your Apple Watch, or your voice though Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant. The Eufy Smart Lock C220's fingerprint recognition system learns after every touch, with the goal of improving precision.

Read more
Get this Shark cordless vacuum while it’s discounted from $399 to $169
The Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum being used on both carpet and hard wood flooring.

Vacuum cleaners seems simple and they've been around forever. It seems like getting one on the cheap should be easy. But anyone who has ventured into a Walmart on the wrong day of the week will know better. Luckily, today is not the wrong day to be looking for a vacuum cleaner at Walmart, as the Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum is over 50% off right now. The vacuum is usually $399, but you can get it right now for $169. That's a discount of $230. Walmart reports that over 100 have been bought in just the past day, so be sure to tap the button below to get to the sale page and start shopping. Need to know more about this Shark vacuum before making a purchase? Keep reading for all of the details.

Why you should buy the Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum
There are two important types of things to know about the Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum: The things it can do with you and the things it can do without you.

Read more