 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Mobile
  4. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Motorola Android phone is only $49 in Walmart’s Rollback Sale

Albert Bassili
By
Image of Moto G Pure on a table.
Motorola

When you think about budget phones, usually it’s feature phones — ones that have no screen and have physical buttons. Well, Motorola has a pretty great budget phone, and Walmart has a nice deal on one as they try and counter Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which is just a second Prime Day and has the same sort of deals and exclusives for Prime Day members. You can grab the budget Moto G Pure on the Walmart Rollback Sale for just $49, discounted from $59.

Why you should buy the Straight Talk Moto G Pure (2021)

The Moto G Pure is built around creating a budget smartphone for those who don’t have hundreds to spend, and that tends to come with compromises, such as a lack of 5g or NFC. That said, it’s not a bad smartphone, with a 6.5-inch screen — pretty big for the price range — and an IPS panel with an HD+ display means you’re still going to get some good picture quality and angles out of it; you won’t have to be looking directly at it head on. It also comes with a headphone jack for those who miss that, and a sim card and MicroSD tray, which means you can upgrade the 32GB internal storage if you need to.

In terms of software, you get Android 11 and a stock experience at that, which is always nice, although we hope we’ll see an upgrade to Android 12 soon enough if Motorola sticks to its word. It has a 4,000 mAh battery, which theoretically gives you around two days of the charge, and it manages to get relatively close. There’s also only 3GB of RAM on it, which may make it feel sluggish from time to time, so be prepared to close all the apps regularly. We should also mention that this is a pre-paid phone from Straight Talk, so be prepared for that.

Overall, the Moto G Pure isn’t anything extraordinary beyond being a budget smartphone that you can grab for only $49, which can be a big deal for some folks. That said, if you want something a bit more powerful, there are a lot of early Prime Day phone deals you can take advantage of, as well as general Prime Day deals that may have some good options.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals: Prime Early Access Amazon Echo deals are here
Prime Day 2022 Amazon Echo deals graphic.
Amazon is practically giving away Echo devices today
Echo Dot (4th Gen) on shelf in kitchen.
Ring video doorbells are 30% off at Best Buy right now
The Ring Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel, installed beside a doorway.
The famous Dyson bladeless fan is on sale at Walmart — save $200!
Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier on a white background.
Best Cordless Vacuum Deals: Sales you can shop now
Prime Day 2022 cordless vacuum deals graphic.
Best air purifier deals for October 2022
A Germ Guardian purifier placed on a living room floor.
Best cheap space heater deals for October 2022
Stay warm with space heaters
Best juicer deals for October 2022
best juicer deals breville juice fountain cold xl
Best coffee maker deals for October 2022
best coffee maker deals cold brew latte
Best air conditioner deals for October 2022
black decker frigidaire haier portable ac amazon sale smart 2 720x720
Best dishwasher deals for October 2022
An LG dishwasher with an open door in a kitchen.
Amazon Devices & Services livestream: Alternatives to every announced product
roku streambar ultra 2020 side angle closer