When you think about budget phones, usually it’s feature phones — ones that have no screen and have physical buttons. Well, Motorola has a pretty great budget phone, and Walmart has a nice deal on one as they try and counter Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which is just a second Prime Day and has the same sort of deals and exclusives for Prime Day members. You can grab the budget Moto G Pure on the Walmart Rollback Sale for just $49, discounted from $59.

Why you should buy the Straight Talk Moto G Pure (2021)

The Moto G Pure is built around creating a budget smartphone for those who don’t have hundreds to spend, and that tends to come with compromises, such as a lack of 5g or NFC. That said, it’s not a bad smartphone, with a 6.5-inch screen — pretty big for the price range — and an IPS panel with an HD+ display means you’re still going to get some good picture quality and angles out of it; you won’t have to be looking directly at it head on. It also comes with a headphone jack for those who miss that, and a sim card and MicroSD tray, which means you can upgrade the 32GB internal storage if you need to.

In terms of software, you get Android 11 and a stock experience at that, which is always nice, although we hope we’ll see an upgrade to Android 12 soon enough if Motorola sticks to its word. It has a 4,000 mAh battery, which theoretically gives you around two days of the charge, and it manages to get relatively close. There’s also only 3GB of RAM on it, which may make it feel sluggish from time to time, so be prepared to close all the apps regularly. We should also mention that this is a pre-paid phone from Straight Talk, so be prepared for that.

Overall, the Moto G Pure isn’t anything extraordinary beyond being a budget smartphone that you can grab for only $49, which can be a big deal for some folks. That said, if you want something a bit more powerful, there are a lot of early Prime Day phone deals you can take advantage of, as well as general Prime Day deals that may have some good options.

Editors' Recommendations