1-day sale drops this air fryer from $150 down to just $50

Aaron Mamiit
By
The PowerXL Vortex air fryer in the kitchen.

If you don’t own an air fryer yet, or if you want to give one as a gift, you’ll want to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the PowerXL Vortex. The air fryer is down to a very affordable $50, which is less than half its sticker price of $150 following a $100 discount. You need to hurry if you’re interested though, because the deal is only available until the end of the day.

Why you should buy the PowerXL Vortex air fryer

If you love fried food but you’re worried about the negative health effects of using too much oil when cooking, then you should switch to an air fryer like the PowerXL Vortex. Like the best air fryers, it cooks using electric heat that’s circulated by fans, resulting in crispy food with juicy insides. The PowerXL Vortex uses 1700W of power to cook all kinds of ingredients, and with its adjustable thermostat, you’ll have complete control over your recipes as you can customize the temperature at any moment. There’s also a timer with an automatic shut-off function once the cooking is done, for convenience as you can leave the air fryer while you prepare other parts of your planned meal.

The PowerXL Vortex air fryer can accommodate up to 7 quarts of food, which is enough to prepare meals for a small family. It also offers 10 preset functions that you can easily access through its front panel, so you won’t need to experiment with times and temperatures for the different cooking processes. Once you’re done, you can clean the basket by popping it into the dishwasher, which eliminates some of the difficulties in the question of how to clean an air fryer.

Air fryers are quickly becoming a must-have appliance in every kitchen, which is why we expect Best Buy’s $100 discount for the PowerXL Vortex to draw a lot of attention. It’s yours for just $50 instead of its original price of $150, but only until the end of the day. It’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase for the PowerXL Vortex air fryer right now so that you don’t forget and miss out.

