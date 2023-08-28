The vacuums of old were limited in distance and function by a power cord, but alas, that is no longer the reality. Thanks to a cordless design, Vacuums are untethered and know no bounds. Equipped with a battery, powerful suction, and a host of vacuum-style accessories, you can clean almost anything with limitless restraint, including carpeted stairs, hardwood floors, and even your vehicle. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to browse the latest cordless vacuum deals to ensure you get the best price on a new system. If you’re the type of person to go right to the cheapest option on a list, we have an excellent deal for you. The cheapest cordless vacuum deal we could find is available at Walmart, saving you $220. Normally $300, the Prettycare W200 cordless stick vacuum is just $80 today, but hurry, we’re not sure how long it will stick around.

Why you should buy the Prettycare W200 cordless stick vacuum

With an ergonomic handle, 20Kpa (20,000 Pascals) of suction power, and a washable and recyclable HEPA filter, this Prettycare vacuum will clean your living spaces thoroughly. The battery will last for up to 35 minutes at 11,000Pa and 20 minutes at 20,000Pa — you can swap between the two modes effortlessly. The vacuum is also lightweight at 3.3 pounds and maneuverable, which is important when you want to clean those tough-to-reach spaces.

It comes with a wall mount for a space-saving design. You hang the mount, and then you can dock the vacuum between uses. That’s super convenient if you don’t have a lot of storage space and don’t want the vacuum and accessories taking up precious room in a closet or area of your home. It also comes with multiple accessories, like an extender tool and a brush-based head. Even better, there are wheels on the standard brush head to help glide the vacuum over various floor surfaces.

The 4-stage filtration system, easy-empty dustbin with a 1.2-liter capacity, and cleanable filters make it both easy to empty and clean the system when you’re done vacuuming. You can also be sure you’re cleaning all debris from pet hair and tough messes to dirt that your pets or kids have tracked in from outside.

We haven’t even gotten to the best part yet. It’s currently the cheapest cordless vacuum deal we’ve found, with Walmart offering the Prettycare W200 for just $80, a discount of $220 off the $300 regular price. It won’t last long, so if you want to start cleaning at your best, take advantage as soon as possible.

