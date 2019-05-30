Share

Home security is one of the most-sought smart home applications. Homeowners install security lights, video doorbells, DIY home security systems, and outdoor security cameras compatible with smart home ecosystems such as Amazon Echo and Google Nest Home for local management and remote access. NewEgg can help, and the company has dropped the price on the Ring Floodlight Cam, one of the best-known highly integrated smart home security devices, for a limited time.

The Ring Floodlight Cam integrates a pair of 3K Kelvin motion-activated LED lights with an HD video camera. The device also has a built-in microphone and speakers for two-way audio and a 110-decibel siren alarm. The HD video camera streams and records at 1080p with 140-degree horizontal and 78-degree vertical fields of view. You can also use the mobile app to zoom in on or pan the video field of view.

Two motion sensors in the device have a combined 270-degree wide, horizontal field of view, with both object and people detection. When the sensors detect motion, the camera starts recording, and the Wi-Fi-connected Floodlight Cam sends an email alert. You can use the Ring mobile app to define customized motion zones and schedules. For example, you might want to ignore motion in certain areas or shut off detection entirely during the afternoon hours when the kids and their friends come home from school but turn on and expand the detection areas at night or during weekday daytime hours when no one is home.

The Floodlight Cam connects to standard home wiring in a weatherproof junction box. If you have existing wired floodlights over your garage door, for example, installation should be just a matter of turning off the power at the circuit box and replacing the old light with the floodlight cam.

You can use the Floodlight Cam’s two-way audio with ambient noise cancellation to talk with guests, delivery people, or unexpected visitors using the mobile app or a configured Amazon Echo smart speaker. You can also use Alexa voice commands to view real-time streaming video. With remote access via the Ring app, you could be thousands of miles away watching someone standing in front of your door while speaking to them — visitors cannot discern your location.

There are several options for viewing live video with the Ring Floodlight Cam. You can use the mobile app or tell Alexa to show the video feed on an Echo compatible smart display or connected Fire TV. The Ring Protect Plus service records and saves videos captured by Ring cameras. After a free 30-day trial you can enroll in Ring Protect Plus for $10 per month for 24/7 professional monitoring service for an unlimited number of Ring cameras or pay $3 per month with Ring Protect Basic to record and share video clips from one camera.

Normally priced $249, the Ring Floodlight Cam is just $219 on NewEgg for a limited time. If you want a weather-resistant outdoor cam for home security, this deal won’t last so take advantage of the opportunity to buy the Ring Floodlight Cam at a discounted price

