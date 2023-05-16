 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

The founder of Ring is leaving Amazon to join Latch

Jon Bitner
By

The founder of Ring, Jamie Siminoff, is officially leaving Amazon. The company was sold to the e-commerce giant in 2018, and after a few years serving as chief inventor, Siminoff is ready for a new challenge — serving as the CEO of Latch, Inc.

Latch is a smart lock company and maker of LatchOS, a platform looking to make “spaces better places to live, work, and visit.” Not only will Siminoff be serving as its new CEO later this year, but the company has also acquired Honest Day’s Work (HDW), a platform founded by Siminoff that gives residential service providers (such as dog walkers, drivers, and housekeepers) an easier way to manage their businesses.

A person opening a Latch lock with their smartphone.

It’s unclear if any new smart home products will emerge from this new partnership, but seeing as Ring made a massive impact on the smart home market, Latch is certainly a company to watch in 2023. Ring made a name for itself with its residential video doorbells — and while Latch isn’t quite as open to the public (much of its catalog is intended for developers), it’ll be curious to see if that shifts with Siminoff’s arrival.

Related

Latch’s catalog currently consists of intercoms, smart locks, and software to manage multifamily and professional buildings.

Recommended Videos

“I’m excited to join the Latch team, which has built an incredible offering that users across the country enjoy and benefit from every day,” wrote Siminoff. “Smart, secure access control is not only fundamental to real estate operators like myself, but also to residents and service providers. I look forward to combining Honest Day’s Work with Latch to build a residential ecosystem that empowers building owners, operators, service providers, and residents alike.”

Amazon and Ring, meanwhile, won’t be changing their focus. Liz Hamren has been serving as CEO since March 22, with products from Ring, Amazon Key, Amazon Sidewalk, and Blink all under her jurisdiction. That looks to continue after Siminoff’s departure.

Siminoff will take over as the CEO of Latch later this year. And if things go as planned, there’s a good chance you’ll see a Latch product on the front door of your apartment in the near future.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a freelance journalist whose gaming addiction began with the SEGA Genesis. His work has been published on…
Do you need a subscription for a Ring doorbell or camera?
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.

If you’re in the market for a video doorbell, security camera, or another smart home gadget, you’ve probably already stumbled upon several products from Ring. The company is one of the most popular smart home brands, churning out reliable devices that are easy to use and easy to install.

You’ve also probably noticed that it offers a monthly subscription known as Ring Protect. But do you need a Ring Protect subscription to use Ring products? Or can they be used for free after installation? The company recently announced changes to a few of its Ring Protect plans, making them more valuable than ever before. Here’s a closer look at the service and whether you should sign up.
Do you need a subscription for Ring?

Read more
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus offers improved battery life and new aspect ratio
The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus installed outside a front door.

Ring has amassed a sizable catalog of video doorbells over the years, and it’s adding another to its roster later this year with the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus. Available to preorder today and shipping on April 5, the latest video doorbell builds on the legacy of Ring’s original battery-powered doorbell -- offering heaps of great features, a reasonable price, and shockingly long battery life.

Battery life is always a concern with battery-powered video doorbells, as there’s nothing worse than having to constantly unplug and recharge your gear. Ring is hoping to make that process a bit less frustrating, as the Battery Doorbell Plus offers battery life that’s three times better than the original.

Read more
Ring Alarm, video doorbells will soon lock free features behind a paywall
Ring Video Doorbell installed next to a white entry door.

Ring is making a few changes to its Ring Protect subscription plans. Later this month, membership will be required for select features that were previously free. Specifically, new customers who pick up a Ring Alarm will need to sign up for the premium service to Arm or Disarm their device from the Ring app and receive digital notifications.

Ring Alarm isn’t the only product seeing changes, as Ring doorbells and cameras will also need a subscription to set them into Home or Away mode. The same goes for customizing settings to enable Live View with each of the above modes. Changes to the Ring Protect plans will take place on March 29, although they won't impact all users.

Read more