Pets can be a humbling experience. They’ll get tangle in their hair that they refuse to let you snip off. The odd hours of the morning, in their small eyes, seem perfect for vehement meowing and neighbor-alerting barking. They can even leave allergens and a slight odor around the house. This air purifier from Shark, like many of the best pet products, takes care of this last issue. It’s the Shark HP102PET and it is on sale for only $150, which is $90 down from its typical price of $240. Just tap the button below to go check it out yourself. If, however, air quality and purifier make your head spin, check out our analysis (even further) below.

Why you should buy the Shark HP102PET Air Purifier

The Shark HP102PET is a complex product, claiming to handle a wide variety of pet issues such as dander and odors. Wondering about the legitimacy of air purifiers is common enough, so what can you expect here? The nanoseal HEPA filter it contains is perfect for particles, such as dander and dust, and the pre-filter can tackle a shedding cat’s hair. But, as we discovered when exploring the finer points of air purifier use, odors are largely organic. HEPA filters won’t work. That’s why the Shark HP102PET uses a Carbon filter, they remove odors as well.

This product is aimed at pet owners with rooms of 500 square feet. We’ve covered how long you should run an air purifier previously, discovering that just a few hours a day should thoroughly clean a room. That means it is perfect for keeping allergens and dander at bay during the night if your best friend guards your or your child’s bedroom while also tackling the living room all day. The Shark HP102PET uses a sensor to tell you how clean your air is, so you’ll know when you can move it. All of this cleaning can take a toll on a machine, but you won’t have to worry about when to change your air purifier’s filter, the Shark HP102PET conveniently displays filter life as a percentage, making routine maintenance predictable.

To grab this deal on one of the best air purifiers for pet owners, just tap the button below to see its Amazon store page. You’ll see its price dropped to $150, which is $90 down from its usual price of $240. We don’t know when this deal will end, so if you’re interested, please check it out now.

Editors' Recommendations