 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Pet Odors Be Gone: This top-rated Shark air purifier is 38% off

John Alexander
By
A cat lounging next to the Shark HP102PET.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Pets can be a humbling experience. They’ll get tangle in their hair that they refuse to let you snip off. The odd hours of the morning, in their small eyes, seem perfect for vehement meowing and neighbor-alerting barking. They can even leave allergens and a slight odor around the house. This air purifier from Shark, like many of the best pet products, takes care of this last issue. It’s the Shark HP102PET and it is on sale for only $150, which is $90 down from its typical price of $240. Just tap the button below to go check it out yourself. If, however, air quality and purifier make your head spin, check out our analysis (even further) below.

Why you should buy the Shark HP102PET Air Purifier

The Shark HP102PET is a complex product, claiming to handle a wide variety of pet issues such as dander and odors. Wondering about the legitimacy of air purifiers is common enough, so what can you expect here? The nanoseal HEPA filter it contains is perfect for particles, such as dander and dust, and the pre-filter can tackle a shedding cat’s hair. But, as we discovered when exploring the finer points of air purifier use, odors are largely organic. HEPA filters won’t work. That’s why the Shark HP102PET uses a Carbon filter, they remove odors as well.

This product is aimed at pet owners with rooms of 500 square feet. We’ve covered how long you should run an air purifier previously, discovering that just a few hours a day should thoroughly clean a room. That means it is perfect for keeping allergens and dander at bay during the night if your best friend guards your or your child’s bedroom while also tackling the living room all day. The Shark HP102PET uses a sensor to tell you how clean your air is, so you’ll know when you can move it. All of this cleaning can take a toll on a machine, but you won’t have to worry about when to change your air purifier’s filter, the Shark HP102PET conveniently displays filter life as a percentage, making routine maintenance predictable.

Related

To grab this deal on one of the best air purifiers for pet owners, just tap the button below to see its Amazon store page. You’ll see its price dropped to $150, which is $90 down from its usual price of $240. We don’t know when this deal will end, so if you’re interested, please check it out now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Nectar Mattress Prime Day sale gets you 33% off everything
A Nectar mattress sits on a bed frame in a bedroom.

We're just now getting to it and it is almost too late! While we've been intent on bringing you the best October Prime Day deals, including rival sales coming from Walmart and Best Buy, it is hard to keep up with all of the smaller deals going on. Such is the way with the 33% off storewide you can get at Nectar Sleep. This deal ends tonight at midnight, EST, but if you want a cool mattress, a new bed frame, or other bedroom and bedding related items, you still have time to check out Nectar's wares. Just tap the button below to browse the shop yourself, or keep reading to see some highlights of this year's October sale.

Why you should shop the Nectar Sleep sale
With a whole store at 33% (or higher) off, and limited time to shop, a deal like this can actually become somewhat stressful. Here's a rundown of a few of the items available so you can start to see if the sale is for you:

Read more
Huge Garmin sale discounts smartwatches, navigation devices
New Body Battery details on the Garmin Venu 3.

As you likely have heard, October Prime Day deals are here. Throughout the site, today, you'll find highlights on all of the best deals found on Amazon as well as surprisingly good deals in competitor sales. One thing we weren't expecting was so many good deals coming from Garmin, with markdowns ranging from 22% to 52% off for Prime members while the October Prime Day event is still up. Most people will want to shop their watches, as many Garmin watches are already amongst the best smartwatches we can find right now. But, there are also great navigational devices and other miscellaneous Garmin products with steep discounts on sale right now. If there's a Garmin product you want, tap the button below and go check, it might be on sale. Alternatively, keep scrolling and we'll highlight some notable deals and eye-popping products from the sale.

What you should check out at the Garmin Prime Day sale
Nobody has time to investigate everything. Here's a quick rundown of what to check out based on what customer type you are:

Read more
This outdoor camera with floodlights is $54 for Prime Day
The Wyze Cam Floodlight security camera outdoors.

Your family's safety should always be the priority, so if you don't have a security camera installed in your home yet, you should consider taking advantage of Amazon's offer for the Wyze Cam Floodlight in its returning Prime Day deals. From $100, it's down to nearly half-price at just $54, for savings of $46. We're not sure if the discount will remain online until the end of Prime Big Deal Days 2023 or if stocks will run out first, so if you want this device to protect your loved ones, you need to push through with the purchase now to get it for cheaper than usual, or so that you can afford to purchase multiples.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cam Floodlight
Wyze is a mainstay in our roundup of the best outdoor security cameras, so you can trust the capabilities of the Wyze Cam Floodlight. It features a camera that will provide live images with Full HD resolution and color night vision, so you'll always have a clear view, and it comes with three individually-controlled PIR sensors that enable 270 degrees of motion detection and range of up to 30 feet. You can also use the security camera's two-way audio to talk to visitors, deliver people, or whoever is outside your front door.

Read more