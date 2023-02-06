Sonos One smart speaker just got an unprecedented price cut

A great smart speaker is a necessity if you’re piecing together a smart home arrangement, and one of the best smart speaker deals right now is on the second generation Sonos One smart speaker. It’s seeing a price cut of $40 at Best Buy, which brings its price down from $220 to just $180. This is an unprecedented price for one of the best smart speakers on the market, and it even comes with four free months of Apple Music with your purchase. Free shipping and in-store pickup at your nearest Best Buy are also available.

Why you should buy the Sonos One (Gen 2)

Smart speakers are a crowded marketplace, with the Apple HomePod and Amazon Echo Dot with Clock being popular options. However, we feel this second generation Sonos One smart speaker is not only one of the best smart speakers available, but the best smart speaker. It works with more than 80 streaming services, which include Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and Amazon Music. It connects easily to your home WiFi network, and from there it allows you to stream music from any of these services as simply as possible. The compact speaker combines a subwoofer and tweeter, which produce premium quality audio.

A smart speaker isn’t just about music, however, as it’s made to integrate entirely into your smart home. If you’re a user of Apple products, the Sonos One works with Apple AirPlay to stream directly from your devices, and works with Siri for voice controls. The Sonos One is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which allow you to control your music with your voice, but which also allow you to check traffic, find a recipe for dinner, play games, or make announcements across the home. The latter is a great feature of having multiple Sones Ones throughout your home, which would also create a wireless multiroom audio system. You can even pair two Sonos One smart speakers in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound.

The second generation Sonos One smart speaker is just $180 at Best Buy right now. This is a $40 savings from its regular price of $220. Four free months of Apple Music is included with your purchase, as is free shipping and in-store pickup at Best Buy locations that have a Sonos One in stock.

