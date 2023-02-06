 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sonos One smart speaker just got an unprecedented price cut

Andrew Morrisey
By
Second gen Sonos One by a bed.

A great smart speaker is a necessity if you’re piecing together a smart home arrangement, and one of the best smart speaker deals right now is on the second generation Sonos One smart speaker. It’s seeing a price cut of $40 at Best Buy, which brings its price down from $220 to just $180. This is an unprecedented price for one of the best smart speakers on the market, and it even comes with four free months of Apple Music with your purchase. Free shipping and in-store pickup at your nearest Best Buy are also available.

Why you should buy the Sonos One (Gen 2)

The Sonos One speaker.

Smart speakers are a crowded marketplace, with the Apple HomePod and Amazon Echo Dot with Clock being popular options. However, we feel this second generation Sonos One smart speaker is not only one of the best smart speakers available, but the best smart speaker. It works with more than 80 streaming services, which include Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and Amazon Music. It connects easily to your home WiFi network, and from there it allows you to stream music from any of these services as simply as possible. The compact speaker combines a subwoofer and tweeter, which produce premium quality audio.

A smart speaker isn’t just about music, however, as it’s made to integrate entirely into your smart home. If you’re a user of Apple products, the Sonos One works with Apple AirPlay to stream directly from your devices, and works with Siri for voice controls. The Sonos One is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which allow you to control your music with your voice, but which also allow you to check traffic, find a recipe for dinner, play games, or make announcements across the home. The latter is a great feature of having multiple Sones Ones throughout your home, which would also create a wireless multiroom audio system. You can even pair two Sonos One smart speakers in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound.

Related

The second generation Sonos One smart speaker is just $180 at Best Buy right now. This is a $40 savings from its regular price of $220. Four free months of Apple Music is included with your purchase, as is free shipping and in-store pickup at Best Buy locations that have a Sonos One in stock.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Samsung’s smart refrigerator just got a big price cut
28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor
Best Amazon Alexa accessories: lights, plugs, thermostats, cameras, and more
Amazon Echo 4th Gen smart speaker on a table.
The best video doorbells for 2023
A person pressing the Arlo Video Doorbell.
Best Smart Plugs: What is a smart plug, and which do I need?
A Wemo Indoor smart plug on a table.
The best surge protectors for 2023
Anker 12-outlet surge protector sitting on the ground.
The best smart light switches for 2023
A person using a smart light switch.
Should you mount your TV above a fireplace?
please dont mount your tv over the fireplace 3 1500x946
Apple finally activates HomePod Mini’s hidden temperature/humidity sensor
Black HomePod mini on a side table, in front of an Apple TV
The best smart thermostats for 2023
A person operating the Google Nest thermostat.
The best outdoor smart plugs for 2023
Meross Smart Outdoor Plug
This Shark cordless vacuum is under $150 — who needs Dyson?
A man vacuums a rug with the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum.
Apple HomePod vs. Apple HomePod 2023
Apple HomePod second-gen.
Apple HomePod Mini vs. Apple HomePod
A white HomePod mini sitting on a desk.