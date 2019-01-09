Digital Trends
Smart Home

Personal robot butler Temi gets Alexa support

AJ Dellinger
By
temi personal robot alexa support ces 2019 pdddzouv

It feels like Alexa is basically everywhere at this point. We just learned that there have been more than 100 million Alexa-powered devices sold worldwide, and now there’s one more product getting in on Amazon’s popular voice assistant. It was announced at CES 2019 that Temi, a robotic butler that can follow you around your house, will now offer Alexa support.

Even without Alexa, Temi is something like a personal assistant. The three-foot-tall wheeled robot is designed to navigate its way around your house and help you out with your daily tasks by providing you with information and keeping your hands free. Temi’s head is a 10.1-inch Android tablet that is used to display information and run apps like Google, Reddit, YouTube, CNN, Yelp, Deezer, and Uber.

Now with Alexa integration added, Temi can serve as a sort of version of the Echo Show but with wheels. (If you’re unfamiliar, the Echo Show is a variant of the company’s line of smart speakers that comes with a touchscreen display that can show on-screen information or act as a webcam to make video calls from.) In fact, Temi creator Robotemi said that it plans to create a very similar experience to the Echo Show once an Alexa Smart Screen development kit is released. According to the company, Temi will be the very first robot device to feature Alexa, and the company is hoping that support will help to redefine how we imagine interacting with personal assistants.

“The collaboration with Amazon is a major step up for Temi — the Alexa Smart Screen and TV Device SDK will enrich Temi with numerous skills, the world’s best natural language processing engine and more, which will take Temi to a new level of interactivity, usability, and familiarity,” Yossi Wolf, CEO of Robotemi, said in a statement.

According to the creators of Temi, the robot has already been mass produced and will start being delivered to customers in March of this year. If you want to get your hands on the robot so that you will be able to speak with Alexa anywhere in your house, you can get one for $1,500.

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
comcast xfi advanced security ces 2019 2 threat blocked 16x9
Smart Home

CES 2019: Comcast launches digital security service to protect smart devices

At CES 2019, Comcast is rolling out a new digital security service called xFi Advanced Security that promises to monitor, analyze, and neutralize threats to any device connected to a user's home network.
Posted By Clayton Moore
kangaroo security sensor alarm cameras ces 2019 family packaging feat
Smart Home

Kangaroo hops into CES 2019 with new security sensors, alarms, and cameras

Security startup Kangaroo is at CES 2019 with five new products that will be available throughout the year. Kangaroo will start offering entry sensors, climate sensors, smoke alarms, sirens, and cameras in early 2019.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
philips hue outdoor range
Smart Home

Philips Hue wants to brighten up the night with expanded outdoor lighting range

Philips Hue is at CES 2019 to show off two new floodlights that can light up any space and a motion sensor that can be used to turn on any of your Philips Hue lights -- inside or out.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
lenovo ces 2019 announcements 07 smart mini hero front facing right
Smart Home

Lenovo surprises with a trio of new products, including smart clock, at CES 2019

Lenovo might just catch some smart home enthusiasts off guard at CES 2019 as it announces a new Smart Alarm Clock coming in the spring and two new tablets that will hit the market in January.
Posted By Clayton Moore
heatworks duo carafe ces 2019 2 kettle
Smart Home

Heatworks promises a kettle that will heat water as it’s poured

A teapot may seem quaint by the time people get their hands on the new Duo Carafe from Heatworks, which is essentially a kettle full of filtered water that can be heated instantaneously as it's poured.
Posted By Clayton Moore
google assistant announcements at ces 2019 img 20190108 074633 1
Smart Home

With new integrations, Google Assistant makes big push for dominance at CES 2019

At CES 2019, Google and partners announced scads of Google Assistant-compatible products for the home, the car, and travel. Google is going all out to support device makers and software developers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
google assistant updates smartphones ces 2019 news feat
Mobile

Alexa who? Google Assistant came to Vegas to dominate voice A.I.

Google has announced numerous upgrades to Google Assistant coming to your smartphone. You're now able to check into your next flight with just your voice, and you can also access Google Assistant on Google Maps.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
node ify axon debut ces 2019 on orange wall
Smart Home

It’s not a hockey puck. Node-ify Axon high-tech sensor debuts at CES 2019

A California-based startup is making its debut at CES 2019 with the Node-ify Axon, a puck-shaped smart sensor that includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, temperature sensor, leak detector, light sensor, and more.
Posted By Clayton Moore
sunflower labs ces 2019 dsc 2821
Emerging Tech

Forget security cameras — this drone will watch over your house from the skies

On display at CES, Sunflower Labs' innovative security system involves a series of outdoor sensors, capable of dispatching an autonomous camera drone to check up on any unusual disturbances.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
kitchenaid smart display ces 2019 ka high resolution jpg
Smart Home

At CES 2019, KitchenAid dives even deeper into the smart home

Worlds are colliding in the smart kitchen at CES 2019 as Whirlpool-owned subsdiary KitchenAid debuted a new Smart Display with a 10-inch screen, onboard Google Assistant, and access to the Yummly cooking platform.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Ring Door View Camera
Product Review

Ring Door View Cam uses your peephole to let you see who's at your front door

Ring’s fifth video doorbell, introduced at CES 2019, is designed with renters in mind. It replaces a traditional peephole, is easy to install, and leaves no permanent marks on your front door.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Chiefling
Smart Home

At CES 2019, Chefling expands partnership with GE Appliances with UltraConnect

The up-and-coming smart kitchen platform Chefling will soon be living in more kitchen appliances as the company announces at CES 2019 that it will partner with GE Appliances to integrate its technology into its products.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best smart toilets ces 2019 neorest nx intelligent toilet actilight evening ps 5x7
Smart Home

CES 2019 is flush with smart toilets. Here are the best bowls of the bunch

The Consumer Electronics Show is almost always a good showcase for out-there ideas, and CES 2019 was no exception, with a strange but also somehow totally predictable trend emerging: Smart toilets.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
y brush ces 2019 screen shot 01 08 at 10 42 20 pm copy
Smart Home

Bag the toothbrush. The Y-Brush can clean your teeth in just 10 seconds

The Y-Brush automatic toothbrush was on display at CES 2019 and gained attention for the claim that it can fully brush your teeth in just 10 seconds with its vibrating mouthguard full of nylon bristles.
Posted By AJ Dellinger