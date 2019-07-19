Share

Post-Prime Day sales often include amazing deals when sellers clear out extra inventory after the sales event. Walmart knocked down the prices on two versions of Dyson’s V6 Trigger handheld vacuum and, while they’re both excellent buys, one of the deals is superior to the other.

Dyson V6 handheld cordless vacuums get up to 20 minutes of suction time per charge – the duration depends on the accessories used and how tough the dirt and debris are to remove. When Dyson introduces a new vacuum model, the company packages various combinations of accessories at different price points. The included accessories determine which is the better of the two deals below. Walmart has both models on sale for the same price, but there’s a significant difference in the accessories included. If you’re looking for a powerful handheld cordless vacuum for your house, car, or boat, these two deals can help you save up to $80.

Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum Car + Boat – $80 off

The Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum Car + Boat is the one to buy if you’re comparing these two versions of the V6 Trigger cordless handheld vac. We suggest you move quickly because the Car + Boat version is sure to sell out when shoppers discover the difference from the Origin version. The Car + Boat model comes with four cleaning tools you don’t get with the Origin version below: a mini-motorized tool, an extension brush, a stubborn dirt brush, and a soft cleaning brush. Like the Origin, the Car + Boat model includes the standard combination tool and crevice tool. The mini-motorized tool, in particular, is useful because it can pick up pet hair and other stubborn debris from upholstery and other difficult-to-clean surfaces.

Normally priced at $200, the Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum Car + Boat is just $120 during this sale. If you want a handheld cordless, choose this Dyson and you’ll get four more cleaning tools for the same price as the standard model below.

Dyson 231942-01 V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum – $19 off

The Dyson 231942-01 V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum is a good deal, primarily if the Car + Boat model above is sold out. The V6 Trigger Origin model comes with a combination cleaning tool and a crevice tool, but not the extras you can get with the other model for the same price. Both models use the same digitally controlled motor Dyson claims spins up to three times faster than conventional vacuum motors. The V6 Trigger Origin weighs less than four pounds. The center of gravity is close to the handle, which makes it easier to hold and maneuver when you’re reaching into tight spaces.

Usually $139, the Dyson 231942-01 V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum is $120 for this sale. If you’re looking for a handheld vacuum, this cordless is a fine deal, but check first to see if the Car + Boat model is still available at the same price with four more accessory cleaning tools.

