Smart Home

Walmart knocks down prices on Dyson Handheld vacuums in post-Prime Day sale

Bruce Brown
By

Post-Prime Day sales often include amazing deals when sellers clear out extra inventory after the sales event. Walmart knocked down the prices on two versions of Dyson’s V6 Trigger handheld vacuum and, while they’re both excellent buys, one of the deals is superior to the other.

Dyson V6 handheld cordless vacuums get up to 20 minutes of suction time per charge – the duration depends on the accessories used and how tough the dirt and debris are to remove. When Dyson introduces a new vacuum model, the company packages various combinations of accessories at different price points. The included accessories determine which is the better of the two deals below. Walmart has both models on sale for the same price, but there’s a significant difference in the accessories included. If you’re looking for a powerful handheld cordless vacuum for your house, car, or boat, these two deals can help you save up to $80.

Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum Car + Boat – $80 off

1 of 5
walmart knocks down prices on dyson handheld vacuums in post prime day sale v6 trigger vacuum car boat 1
walmart knocks down prices on dyson handheld vacuums in post prime day sale v6 trigger vacuum car boat 2
walmart knocks down prices on dyson handheld vacuums in post prime day sale v6 trigger vacuum car boat 3
walmart knocks down prices on dyson handheld vacuums in post prime day sale v6 trigger vacuum car boat 4
walmart knocks down prices on dyson handheld vacuums in post prime day sale v6 trigger vacuum car boat 5

The Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum Car + Boat is the one to buy if you’re comparing these two versions of the V6 Trigger cordless handheld vac. We suggest you move quickly because the Car + Boat version is sure to sell out when shoppers discover the difference from the Origin version. The Car + Boat model comes with four cleaning tools you don’t get with the Origin version below: a mini-motorized tool, an extension brush, a stubborn dirt brush, and a soft cleaning brush. Like the Origin, the Car + Boat model includes the standard combination tool and crevice tool. The mini-motorized tool, in particular, is useful because it can pick up pet hair and other stubborn debris from upholstery and other difficult-to-clean surfaces.

Normally priced at $200, the Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum Car + Boat is just $120 during this sale. If you want a handheld cordless, choose this Dyson and you’ll get four more cleaning tools for the same price as the standard model below.

Buy Now

Dyson 231942-01 V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum – $19 off

1 of 3
walmart knocks down prices on dyson handheld vacuums in post prime day sale 231942 01 v6 trigger origin vacuum 1
walmart knocks down prices on dyson handheld vacuums in post prime day sale 231942 01 v6 trigger origin vacuum 2
walmart knocks down prices on dyson handheld vacuums in post prime day sale 231942 01 v6 trigger origin vacuum 3

The Dyson 231942-01 V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum is a good deal, primarily if the Car + Boat model above is sold out. The V6 Trigger Origin model comes with a combination cleaning tool and a crevice tool, but not the extras you can get with the other model for the same price. Both models use the same digitally controlled motor Dyson claims spins up to three times faster than conventional vacuum motors. The V6 Trigger Origin weighs less than four pounds. The center of gravity is close to the handle, which makes it easier to hold and maneuver when you’re reaching into tight spaces.

Usually $139, the Dyson 231942-01 V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum is $120 for this sale. If you’re looking for a handheld vacuum, this cordless is a fine deal, but check first to see if the Car + Boat model is still available at the same price with four more accessory cleaning tools.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
like to swim sutro pool monitor makes chlorine maintenance easy
Smart Home

The Sutro smart pool monitor is reportedly six weeks away from shipping

The Sutro Smart Pool Monitor first appeared in 2015 as part of TechCrunch's Hardware Battle and has been in development since then. According to a recent report, the company plans to ship within six weeks.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
episode 173 flamethrower drone tf 19 3
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Emoji Day, Apollo 11 broadcast, drone flamethrowers

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the top stories in tech, including Emoji Day festivities, the extended battery life of the new Nintendo Switch, an Apollo 11 real-time broadcast, and a functional flamethrower attachment for drones.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
heal app expansion 49137637 group of medical staff at hospital doctors team standing together
News

Canadian medical project demonstrates the health care potential of smart homes

A medical project involving smart homes demonstrates the technology's potential in treating mental illness and providing patients with a level of independence previously thought impossible.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon offers 30 off annual audible deal with 099 echo dot 1
Smart Home

Amazon stokes Prime Day fires with $30 off year of Audible plus $1 Echo Dot

Amazon reported Prime Day 2019 was bigger than ever, exceeding last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined sales Amazon just threw more fuel on the retail fires with a hot deal on an annual Audible audiobook membership.
Posted By Bruce Brown
baby monitor deals
Deals

Keep a closer eye (or ear) on your little bean with these baby monitor deals

Whether you’re after a Wi-Fi-connected baby IP camera or a no-frills two-way audio monitor, we’ve picked out a few baby monitor deals along with some other kid-friendly gadgets to help you keep tabs on the littlest members of your…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
1311003 autosave v1 2 61xtsnhlgdl
Smart Home

Keep a watch on your front porch with the best video doorbells for 2019

When it comes to knowing who's at your door before you actually open it, there's nothing better than a video doorbell. Plus, you can "answer" the door even if you're not home. Here are some of our favorites.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
best indoor grills philips hd637194 mem 3
Deals

Grill with Philips’ smokeless indoor grill, now 48% off after Prime Day

Fact: Americans love grilled food. If you have one, the problem is the smoke, which your neighbors may not like. The solution is a smokeless indoor grill, like the Philips Avance Indoor Grill. Get it post-Prime Day at 48% off for only $150.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
honeywell portable air conditioner amazon deal mn12cesbb
Deals

The Honeywell portable air conditioner gets a 20% price cut on Amazon

Prime Day may have gone by but Amazon still has cool deals up for grabs. Keep your cool with a Honeywell Portable Air Conditioner that is currently selling for $115 less than its typical list price of $550. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Frigidaire Smart AC
Deals

Amazon cuts $51 off Frigidaire Gallery smart portable air conditioner

If you are looking for air conditioners, check out this post-Prime Day discount on the Frigidaire Gallery 12,000 BTU Cool Connect Smart Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi Control. Get it on Amazon and Walmart at $549.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
How to clean a Keurig
Smart Home

Give your Keurig a cleaning to get the coffee you deserve. Here's how to do it

No one likes a dirty, scaled, or smelly Keurig, but how are you supposed to clean them? Before you throw yours out the window, here is a quick guide on scrubbing your machine and getting your morning coffee back on track.
Posted By Gia Liu
instant pot post christmas sales duo60 6 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker
Smart Home

The Instant Pot is still super cheap at Walmart after Prime Day

Walmart must still be feeling the Prime Day 2019 afterglow. The retail giant is holding firm with its lowest price ever for the versatile Instant Pot Duo60 6-quart 7-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon deals echo ring security fire and kindle show gen 2 4
Smart Home

The top digital frames and displays for showing off your photos

Check out the best digital photo frames for displaying your digital photos around the house. The best frames offer smart compatibility, voice controls, facial recognition, and multiple upload options.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
honeywell portable air cooler walmart price cut co25ae
Deals

Beat the summer heat: Walmart cuts 51% off the Honeywell portable air cooler

This is a perfect moment to get your own air conditioning as Walmart slashed the price of Honeywell CO25AE Portable Evaporative Air Cooler by over 50%. It mormally sells at $672, you can now get it at a stunning price of $330.
Posted By Jufer Cooper