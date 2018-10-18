Digital Trends
Smart Home

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Pantry

Gia Liu
By

The marvels of the internet have made it possible to do all your shopping from the comfort of your living room. Whether you’re buying a new shirt, the latest tech product, or even your groceries, you can do it all from the computer and wait for the items to show up on your doorstep a mere few days later. That’s right — you never even have to set foot into a grocery store ever again if you don’t want to. Amazon Prime Pantry is one such service that allows users to shop for groceries and household supplies while chilling at home. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Pantry.

amazon takes costco sams club prime pantry

What is Prime Pantry?

Essentially, Prime Pantry is an online store that allows Amazon Prime members to buy nonperishable food items and household supplies in everyday package sizes. In other words, you won’t be able to buy the bulk wholesale sizes that you would find at Costco Wholesale or Sam’s Club. Prime Pantry allows Amazon to expand into the grocery and household supply sector, offering these items at cost-effective prices.

Free-trial and paid members of Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Student can sign up for a Prime Pantry membership.

If you don’t already have an Amazon Prime membership, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial. When the trial period is over, you’ll pay $13 for a month-to-month plan, or $119 for a whole year. Prime Student members pay $6.49 per month, or $59 for a year.

what is prime pantry amazon tries to one up black friday with day 720x720

How does it work?

Users can browse the Prime Pantry selection on the Amazon website, or via the Amazon app, to surf through thousands of food items and household supplies. Prime Pantry also offers weekly deals and coupons, with discounts on popular qualifying products.

Some products in the selection can only be purchased on Prime Pantry. Look for items marked with the blue-and-black “Prime Pantry” label to identify these exclusive items.

what is prime pantry amazon day packages 3

How much does it cost?

All Prime members get a free 30-day trial of Prime Pantry. After the 30-day period, Prime members will pay $5 every month to enjoy free shipping on all orders of $40 or more. Orders that are below $40 will cost $8 to ship. Only Prime Pantry items count toward the $40 minimum for free shipping, as non-Prime Pantry items are shipped separately.

However, Prime members don’t have to be subscribers to Prime Pantry in order to use the service. To avoid paying a monthly fee, users who only want to place an order once in a while can simply pay $8 to ship an order, regardless of the size or cost of the shipment.

For customers who are already subscribed to Amazon Fresh, a Prime Pantry membership is included. All Prime Pantry orders that are $40 or above will ship for free to Amazon Fresh subscribers.

what is prime pantry amazon price increase 720x720

How long does delivery take?

For Prime Pantry shipments, Amazon can’t promise the two-day shipping that is usually guaranteed to Prime members. Due to the size and weight of Prime Pantry boxes, they are shipped via ground shipping, so orders can take between one and four business days to arrive at their destination.

Where does Prime Pantry deliver?

Prime Pantry does not deliver to Alaska or Hawaii. Because Prime Pantry can only be delivered using ground shipping, Amazon can only send Prime Pantry orders to the contiguous United States at this time. P.O. boxes, APO/FPO, dorms, and Amazon Lockers are also excluded.

what is prime pantry couple conned amazon out of 1 2m in tech goods 720x720

Is Prime Pantry worth the money?

It all depends on how you usually do your grocery shopping and what you tend to buy. If you live in a metropolitan area and don’t own a car, grocery shopping can be a weekly headache that you dread, in which case a small fee once a month isn’t a huge price to pay. If you regularly buy a lot of nonperishable food items, Amazon Prime Pantry has many different options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

But because Prime Pantry doesn’t offer produce at this time, you won’t be able to buy fresh fruits and vegetables, raw meat, or dairy products on this site. Do a cost comparison and calculate what you usually spend on the items you purchase most frequently. If you’re saving a little by buying on Amazon, and also saving yourself the hassle of a grocery store visit, Prime Pantry could be worth it.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best tech gifts under $50
Up Next

Xiaomi phone with 5G and 10GB of RAM will become more than just a rumor next week
Google Home Mini Review
Product Review

Hotter than a Dot? Google's Home Mini outsmarts, doesn't outperform Amazon rival

With voice match and improved artificial intelligence capabilities, the $49 Google Home Mini is a voice assistant that seamlessly puts the Google platform on the tip of your tongue.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
Deals

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

Did you know there are thousands of Amazon Coupons and promo codes that you can take advantage of? We found coupons for everything from tech to everyday products. Find out what savings you've been missing out on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk
philips hue smart home starter kit connected bulb pack 3
Deals

Add color and subtract $50 with this Philips Hue lighting starter kit deal

If you've been on the fence about purchasing smart lightbulbs, Amazon is selling the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit for just $100. For a limited time Amazon is also offering a bundle deal of Philips Hue's White and Color…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Second-gen vs. third-gen Echo Dot: What’s the difference?

Amazon's third-generation Echo Dot was just released. Is it worth upgrading your second-generation Echo Dot? Here, we take a closer look at the two devices to see how much Amazon has improved its flagship Alexa voice assistant smart…
Posted By Erika Rawes, Brie Barbee
alexa echo fire tv amazon 2018 devices event
Smart Home

Amazon has an even dozen new smart devices. Here’s how to order

Amazon's hardware announcement meant a whole bunch of new Amazon Alexa gadgets. From a microwave to stereo equipment, here is the complete list of devices that were announced, as well as reviews for some.
Posted By Kim Wetzel, Caleb Denison
vector robot kickstarter anki office
Smart Home

Vector, the engaging Alexa-like robot, is ready to roam around your home

Anyone who has ever watched Short Circuit or WALL-E has surely dreamed about having a robot buddy come live with them. Finally, that dream is now a reality. It's name is Vector, and it's available now.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Luke Dormehl
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Best home security cameras Alro Pro 2
Smart Home

Keep an eye on your kingdom with the best home security cameras

When it comes to the best home security cameras, the choice often comes down to the one that simply knows how to stay out of your way. Here are some of our favorites, both indoor and outdoor.
Posted By Gia Liu, Daven Mathies
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out 12 great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smart home Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation
Deals

Save energy and money with a $45 discount on the Nest smart thermostat

If you were looking for a smart thermostat, Amazon is offering up to $45 in savings on the popular Nest Learning Thermostat. Use stainless steel thermostat to the keep your home warm and cozy this fall and save energy by scheduling the…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
misfit flash fitness tracker dtdeals
Emerging Tech

Keep your holiday gift list high tech and under budget with these gadgets

Modern technology doesn't always come cheap, but there plenty of premium devices that don't carry a premium price. Whether you're looking for a streaming device or a means of capturing photos from above, our list of the best tech under $50…
Posted By Will Nicol, Patrick Daniels
Amazon Echo Sub Hands-on
Smart Home

Softly spoken interactions with Alexa now possible with new Whisper Mode

Amazon's Whisper Mode for Alexa has gone live, so now you can talk more softly to Alexa and it'll respond in kind. The feature will most likely come in handy around napping babies or for bed partners you don't want to wake.
Posted By Trevor Mogg