Digital Trends
How-To

9 tips and tricks to optimize your AirPod experience

Parker Hall
By

Now that Apple has removed the headphone jack from the latest iPhone, it’s time for the Apple faithful to embrace the future of wireless audio. You’ve decided against bulkier on-ear and over-ear headphone options and opted to buy the company’s first-ever fully wireless earbuds. Awesome! Now you just need to learn how to use them to their full potential.

That’s where we come in. Here are some tips and tricks to help you master your new wireless wonders straight out of the box. These options may well increase with time, so we’ll be updating this piece as new features come on board.

Connecting to your iPhone

The easiest task in getting to know your new AirPods is pairing them with your iPhone or iPad, which is accomplished by opening the charging case near your phone, then tapping the connect button that appears on the screen. That’s it. Seriously.

Connecting to Android phones and other devices

AirPods aren’t just for iPhone users, they’ll work with Android gear and other Bluetooth-enabled devices as well. A small button on the back of the charging case allows you to connect to anything from Android phones to computers — anything that doesn’t work directly with Apple’s W1 chip. Simply open the charging case and press and hold the button until the indicator light between the AirPods begins blinking white, then find the AirPods in the Bluetooth menu of your chosen device.

Battery life info

Information about the battery life of each earbud, as well as how much juice you have left in the charging case, can be immediately displayed by opening the case within a few inches of your phone. Once opened, a battery status menu indicates how much power you’ve got to work with.

Changing the name

To change the name of your AirPods, simply navigate to the Settings menu of your iPhone, then tap into the Bluetooth menu and select your AirPods from the list of devices. Once selected, you can change the name of your headphones by clicking the Name section and editing it.

powerbeats pro review feat
Product Review

Forget the new Airpods. Powerbeats Pro are the wireless headphones to get

Beats’ first true wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro, borrow technology from Apple to create a compelling pair of waterproof earbuds with nine hours of battery life.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Beats Solo3 Wireless
Home Theater

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones get huge price cuts at Best Buy

Beats headphones are incredibly popular, but at their full price of $300 they may be incredibly expensive for some. For a limited time, Best Buy is offering select color combinations of the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at a $120…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Jabra Elite Active 65t review
Home Theater

Apple AirPods and Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds get price cuts

Looking for truly wireless earbuds? You won't find a better model for workouts and wet conditions, than Jabra's Elite Active 65t, whic are currently on sale on Amazon. Apple's original AirPods are also being discounted.
Posted By Simon Cohen
how to find hidden cameras netgear arlo in cabinet
Smart Home

Here's how to make sure your Airbnb hosts aren't spying on you

If you’re worried about someone filming you in your Airbnb rental, here are some steps you can take to make sure your rental space isn’t under surveillance (which is illegal, by the way).
Posted By Erika Rawes
How to make a contact group on iPhone
Apple

Planning a party? Here’s how to make a contact group on an iPhone

There's no obvious way to crate contact groups on your iPhone, but you can do it through iCloud or you can install a third-party app to help. We explain both methods as we explore how to make a contact group on an iPhone.
Posted By Simon Hill
How to block a number
Mobile

Tired of unwanted calls? There are many ways to block a number in Android

Telemarketer or persistent ex won't leave you alone? Here's how to block a number in Android, whether you want to do so with native features, through your carrier, or with mobile apps such as Mr. Number or Should I Answer?
Posted By Simon Hill
Rebtel Calling
Mobile

Don't pay for an iPhone ringtone. Make your own with our simple guide

No one likes to pay for ringtones -- or anything else, for that matter. So hang on to your precious money and check out our comprehensive guide on how to make ringtones for an iPhone. It's easy to make your own ringtone with iTunes.
Posted By Simon Hill
how to install a graphics card installgpu02
Computing

Installing a graphics card doesn't have to be intimidating. Here's how to do it

Whether you're building an entirely new PC or just upgrading one, learning how to install a graphics card is an important step to take. Follow these steps on how to plug it in and connect the cables and you'll be ready to go.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to connect xbox one controller pc microsoft review front angle 625x625
Gaming

Retire the oversized keyboard. Here's how to game on PC with an Xbox controller

Tired of gaming on your PC with a keyboard and mouse? Ditch the traditional setup and take advantage of our simple step-by-step guide on how to connect an Xbox One controller to a PC.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
walmart deals google home lenovo smart display hub 1500x1000
Smart Home

OK Google, add milk: How to shop at Walmart using just your voice

Do you like ordering groceries online? Here's how to shop for Walmart groceries using your Google Home device using just your voice. Walmart's deal with Google makes ordering with voice commands easy and effective. Learn all about it here.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
ios control center
Mobile

Handy iOS 12 tips and tricks to help you master your Apple device

Apple's iOS 12 mobile operating system introduces a ton of new features, with more options to help boost productivity. But updating to it can be overwhelming, so we're here to make it easier with some iOS 12 tips and tricks.
Posted By Simon Hill
Apple iPhone X Emoji keyboard
Mobile

Get with the texting times and learn how to use your iPhone's emoji keyboard

Emojis have become a critical part of remote conversations, serving to clarify written language and expression among people communicating electronically. Here's how to enable Apple's Color Emoji Font on your iPhone.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Next Page
1 of 2