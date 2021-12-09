Fortnite Shanta quests and how to complete them

It’s the start of a new Fortnite chapter, and this time around, quests will work slightly differently than they did last season. You’ll still have access to character quests, but thankfully, you don’t need to specifically visit these NPCs on the map to get started. Kicking things off is Shanta, a character who sends you around the map to collect Gem Fragments. In total, there are 91 of them, and if you collect them all, you gain access to the fancy new Shanta armor. The nice thing is that, although the Gem Fragments don’t appear on the map immediately, they will show up once you get close enough. So, you just need to be in the general vicinity and an icon will appear on the map, indicating the Gem’s location.

With that said, here are all of Shanta’s quests and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Fortnite Shanta quests

Collect Gem Fragments Outside of Seven Vaults (6)

Collect Gem Fragments at Gas Stations (6)

Collect Gem Fragments on Crossroads Using a Vehicle (9)

Collect Gem Fragments at Landmarks (10)

Collect Gem Fragments at Named Locations (10)

Excavate Gem Fragments Inside Dirt Mounds (8)

Collect Gem Fragments on Rivers Using a Vehicle (9)

Collect Gem Fragments Near Characters (10)

Collect Gem Fragments at Docks (7)

Collect Gem Fragments High in the Air (6)

Collect Gem Fragments Outside of Seven Vaults (6)

Gem Fragment 1

This one is found close to the center of the map, to the southwest of Coney Crossroads. It’s in the Vault close to the water. Head inside and drop down one floor, and you’ll see it on the ground.

Gem Fragment 2

The next one is found on the narrow peninsula to the north of Camp Cuddle, on the west side of the island. Once again, make your way inside and go downstairs, where you’ll find the Gem on a table.

Gem Fragment 3

After that, make your way to the southeast corner of the map, close to Chonker’s Speedway. You know the drill: Go inside, make your way downstairs, and the Gem will be on the ground in front of a vault door.

Gem Fragment 4

For this Gem, head to the islands to the north of The Joneses. The one you’re looking for is the crescent-shaped island on the south side of the cluster. Break into the building, go downstairs, and the Gem will be waiting for you below.

Gem Fragment 5

This one is found to the northwest of Logjam Lumberyard, toward the top righthand side of the island. The Vault is placed on a mountain, so climb up and then go inside to find this Gem on the bottom floor once again.

Gem Fragment 6

For the last one, make your way to the northeast section of the map, to the right of The Daily Bugle. This Vault is located close to the water on the east side. Make your way in, go down the steps, and collect your prize.

Collect Gem Fragments at Gas Stations (6)

Gem Fragment 1

For this batch, you’ll be visiting gas stations, which are easier to pinpoint than the Vaults from before. The first one is found to the east of The Daily Bugle, on the roof of the gas station.

Gem Fragment 2

After that, make your way to the east of The Joneses, where you’ll find the next gas station. The Gem is on top of the large sign, so you’ll need to build up to it.

Gem Fragment 3

The next Gem is by a gas pump at the station southwest of Sanctuary. Look for it on the north side of the station.

Gem Fragment 4

The following Gem can be found at the gas station to the south of Rocky Reels. This one is inside the gas station itself by the cash register.

Gem Fragment 5

This Gem is at the gas station to the northeast of Greasy Grove. You’ll find it outside in between the garage and the gas station itself.

Gem Fragment 6

The last one of this batch is located to the southwest of Shifty Shafts, close to the water. The Gem is outside between two gas pumps.

Collect Gem Fragments on Crossroads Using a Vehicle (9)

Gem Fragment 1

As the quest description reads, you must be in a vehicle to collect these. Start with the one on the road just north of Logjam Lumberyard. It’s close to some rocks right next to the road.

Gem Fragment 2

The next one is located on the peninsula on the far west side of the map. It’s located by a hill with rocks on top.

Gem Fragment 3

Just east of the previous is the next Gem, to the west of Shifty Shafts. You’ll find it in the middle of a split in the road.

Gem Fragment 4

The following Gem is on a road to the north of Coney Crossroads. It’s also found in the middle of a split, close to a stop sign.

Gem Fragment 5

This Gem is found to the north of Rocky Reels, across the river on a road to the west of a crossroad.

Gem Fragment 6

After that, head to the crossroads to the northwest of Greasy Grove. It’s south of the little island to the east of Camp Cuddle.

Gem Fragment 7

You’ll find the next Gem to the southwest of Rocky Reels at the intersection that leads from Greasy Grove.

Gem Fragment 8

The next Gem is to the south of Chonker’s Speedway on the southernmost road.

Gem Fragment 9

The last one is on the road to the southeast of Sanctuary, close to a building with a dome-like roof.

Collect Gem Fragments at Landmarks (10)

Gem Fragment 1

First up, make your way to the southeast of the Joneses, close to the water on the east side of the map. This Gem is close to the little huts and in between two large trees.

Gem Fragment 2

Make your way to the north of Condo Canyon, just south of where the grassy area begins. You’ll find the Gem on top of a pile of rocks, close to some cacti.

Gem Fragment 3

Go northwest of the previous Gem, and you’ll find the next one on the second floor of the ruins.

Gem Fragment 4

After that, make your way to the cluster of islands to the east of The Daily Bugle. The island you’re looking for is the small one on the northeastern side of this area. The Gem is next to the campfire.

Gem Fragment 5

Head to the ruins to the northeast of The Daily Bugle and you’ll find this Gem on a narrow bridge-like path.

Gem Fragment 6

For the next one, visit the lighthouse to the north of Sleepy Sound, on the peninsula that protrudes from the northeastern side. The Gem is right in front of the lighthouse.

Gem Fragment 7

The northernmost part of the map contains the next Gem. It’s to the northeast of Logjam Lumberyard, within a hedge maze and a statue.

Gem Fragment 8

To the northwest of The Daily Bugle is the next Gem, found just outside of the large department store. The Gem is on top of a hedge by a palm tree.

Gem Fragment 9

After that, visit the small island to the west of Coney Crossing to find the next Gem by a tree.

Gem Fragment 10

Finally, head to the radio tower to the south of Camp Cuddle to find the next Gem. It’s just south of the little island close to Camp Cuddle after climbing a set of wooden steps that lead to a radio tower.

Collect Gem Fragments at Named Locations (10)

Gem Fragment 1

The “named location” Gems are the easiest to find since you simply need to visit the main hubs around the map. Remember, when you get close to a Gem, it’ll show up on your radar, making them easy to spot. First, make your way to the west side of Choker’s Speedway and you’ll find this one on an outside balcony being held up by cylindrical pillars.

Gem Fragment 2

Then, go to Condo Canyon and you’ll spot the next Gem above a river on top of a pile of rocks. It’s best to build a ramp up to this location so you can collect the Gem.

Gem Fragment 3

After that, head to The Joneses, where you’ll find the following Gem to the north of the revive van, by a set of crates outside.

Gem Fragment 4

This Gem is found to the south of Sanctuary, inside a small pond with pipes protruding from it. This is south of the long greenhouse building.

Gem Fragment 5

The next Gem is in The Daily Bugle area, found outside on a large rock formation, to the right of the building itself. Either build a ramp up to it or use the webs to bounce up and land on top.

Gem Fragment 6

Within Coney Crossroads is the next Gem sitting in the middle of the road in front of a junction. It’s hard to miss.

Gem Fragment 7

After that, head to Sleepy Sound, where you’ll be able to collect the next Gem. This one is in front of the Sticks building.

Gem Fragment 8

Go to Shifty Shafts to locate the next Gem, which is found on the northern side of this area. It’s in front of a building that leads to the shafts, just above the Mending Machine.

Gem Fragment 9

Then, head to the west of Logjam Lumberyard to find the next one. This Gem is hidden within a collection of lumber.

Gem Fragment 10

Finally, visit Camp Cuddle, where you’ll find the last Gem of this batch. It’s inside the large cabin on the second floor, just above a rail.

Excavate Gem Fragments Inside Dirt Mounds (8)

Gem Fragment 1

For these, you need to destroy glowing dirt mounds to collect Gems. The first one is on the crescent-shaped island to the west of Sanctuary, north of The Joneses. The mound itself is on the south side of this island.

Gem Fragment 2

Then, visit the beach to the east of Condo Canyon, just before the grassy area begins. It’s on the southeastern side of the map, close to a blue boat.

Gem Fragment 3

Next, head to the peninsula to the northwest of Condo Canyon, just south of Rocky Reels. This Gem is on top of a large rock formation, so use the nearby zipline to reach the very top, and then drop down below to find the Gem.

Gem Fragment 4

This Gem is found to the northwest of Sanctuary, close to a small body of water that contains lilies. The mound is right next to the water, by a tree.

Gem Fragment 5

Head to the area in between Coney Crossroads and The Daily Bugle to find the next Gem, on top of a hill, close to the main road.

Gem Fragment 6

Just northwest of Rocky Reels, across the small river, is the next Gem. It’s close to the road that comes up from Rocky Reels, close to some bushes and a fence.

Gem Fragment 7

To the west of the previous one is the next Gem. You’ll find this one to the east of a large house that leads to the center area of the map. It’s southeast of Camp Cuddle and directly north of Greasy Grove.

Gem Fragment 8

The final Gem of this batch is to the northeast of Camp Cuddle, beneath a small two-story wooden shack. It’s close to the large mountain in this area.

Collect Gem Fragments on Rivers Using a Vehicle (9)

Gem Fragment 1

All of these Gems are found on rivers and must be collected with a vehicle. Thankfully, cars can drive through most bodies of water. The first one is on the windy river just north of Camp Cuddle, close to the peninsula. It’s to the east of the bridge in this area.

Gem Fragment 2

Keep following that same river to the northeast, and you’ll come across the next Gem, just before a bridge. It’s to the southwest of Logjam Lumberyard.

Gem Fragment 3

After that, make your way to the river just east of the island close to Camp Cuddle. This Gem is in between two bridges in this area, just south of the river junction.

Gem Fragment 4

Next, visit the river just northeast of Greasy Grove and head to the junction that leads to Rocky Reels. For this one, use the nearby speedboat since the water is too deep for a car.

Gem Fragment 5

The next Gem is directly north of Chonker’s Speedway, close to the island to the west of Condo Canyon. We advise keeping the boat from the previous Gem to make your life easier.

Gem Fragment 6

For this one, head to the south of Logjam Lumberyard, where you’ll find the next Gem, just west of Shifty Shafts.

Gem Fragment 7

Directly north of Coney Crossroads is the next Gem, to the east of a bridge.

Gem Fragment 8

This Gem is found to the southeast of Sleepy Sound, just south of another bridge.

Gem Fragment 9

For the final Gem, go south of The Daily Bugle, which is easily reached if you follow the river from Coney Crossroads. The Gem is just west of the little island.

Collect Gem Fragments Near Characters (10)

Gem Fragment 1

First, go to the mountain area to the northwest of Logjam Lumberyard, on the top-left section of the map. You’ll find a set of buildings connected by a bridge, close to the revive van. Here’s where the Gem is located, next to a wooden wagon.

Gem Fragment 2

Southwest of Logjam Lumberyard is the next Gem, across the river. This one is just outside a wooden building, next to Lt. John Llama.

Gem Fragment 3

Head to the building directly north of Camp Cuddle for the next Gem, where you’ll find it inside, close to Cuddle Team Leader on the first floor.

Gem Fragment 4

Then, just south of the last Gem is the next one, still within Camp Cuddle and inside a wood cabin.

Gem Fragment 5

The next Gem is inside the large building in the center of Greasy Grove. It’s the building to the west of the one that has the Mending Machine. The Gem is on the ground floor of this building, close to some tents.

Gem Fragment 6

In between Greasy Grove and Chonker’s Speedway is the next Gem, just east of the river between these two areas. The Gem is outside by some trees and cacti.

Gem Fragment 7

You’ll find the next Gem on the large island within the cluster to the southeast of the Daily Bugle. The large island in the center has a series of circular pads, with a small building in the center. The Gem is on top.

Gem Fragment 8

On the northernmost side of Sanctuary is a collection of buildings. Climb to the third floor of the large building and you’ll find the Gem under an awning. It’s to the west of the Mending Machine in this area.

Gem Fragment 9

Make your way to The Daily Bugle, and you’ll find the next Gem, just outside the building itself on the bottom floor, under a scaffold.

Gem Fragment 10

The large pink building in Coney Crossroads contains the next Gem. It’s the ice cream restaurant with the checkered floor. Head to the second story and you’ll find the Gem close to Lil’ Whip on the balcony.

Collect Gem Fragments at Docks (7)

Gem Fragment 1

This set is easy to spot since all the Gems are located at docks around the map. On the northernmost side of the map itself, north of Logjam Lumberyard, is the first dock containing a Gem.

Gem Fragment 2

After that, visit the cluster of islands to the southeast of The Daily Bugle. You’ll find the dock and Gem on the southeastern island that’s east of the crescent-shaped one. The dock is on the north side of the island.

Gem Fragment 3

Then, visit the large island in the center of the cluster to find the next Gem. This dock is on the south side of the island.

Gem Fragment 4

The next Gem is on an island to the north of the cluster, to the east of The Daily Bugle. Look for this dock close to the large building that contains several boats and gas pumps.

Gem Fragment 5

After that, make your way to the docks to the north of Sleepy Sound, where you’ll find the next Gem. It’s on the dock close to the yellow building, across the river from Sleepy Sound to the north.

Gem Fragment 6

To the south of Shifty Shafts is the next Gem, just north of the little island to the west of Coney Crossroads. The dock is southeast of the little bridge to the south of Shifty Shafts.

Gem Fragment 7

Directly south of Logjam Lumberyard is the last dock of this batch. The Gem is on the south side.

Collect Gem Fragments High in the Air (6)

Gem Fragment 1

The final batch is annoying because it requires you to collect Gems in midair, so it’s best to attempt these in Team Rumble since you spawn in while gliding. The first one is found to the northeast of Logjam Lumberyard, just north of the road. It’s above a house with a red roof.

Gem Fragment 2

Next, make your way to the east of Sleepy Sound, past the bridge. This Gem is on top of a large tree and is somewhat hard to see. It’s best to cut the tree down and build up to it since the branches and leaves will obstruct your view.

Gem Fragment 3

To the north of The Daily Bugle is a zip line that leads from a canyon. Simply take this zip line to the south and you’ll collect the Gem along the way.

Gem Fragment 4

After that, head to the west of Sanctuary where you’ll find a wooden shack. It’s east of a small pond, and the Gem itself is above the shack. Build up to it and drop down to collect it.

Gem Fragment 5

Southwest of The Joneses, to the east of the winding river, is the next Gem. It’s in the air, so build up to it just like the previous one. Look for it just north of the desert area.

Gem Fragment 6

The last one is to the west of Chonker’s Speedway, above a small pond found to the north of a huge bend in the road. Simply build a ramp up to it to collect the Gem.

