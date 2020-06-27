  1. How-To
The psychedelic and superhero genres are not easily mixed. Or, at least, they’re not easily mixed and mixed well. In this way, FX’s trippy Marvel comics show Legion defies all expectations. Created by Noah Hawley — a showrunner whose previous credits include Fargo and Bones—the series stars Dan Stevens as David Haller/Legion. Haller is a “mutant” man who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is grappling with how to quell and control his power. The show is incredibly trippy and highly addictive, making it palatable to TV connoisseurs and comic book fans alike. Here’s how to watch Legion online.

Hulu’s streaming service offers the cheapest and most comprehensive way to binge Legion. Not only does it house all three seasons of the show, but it also gives you a one-month free trial with access to its entire streaming library when you sign up for the monthly subscription. You can easily cancel the subscription free of charge once the month comes to an end. However, if you choose to continue it, the fee is only $6 per month with ads and $12 per month without. Alternatively, once you’ve finished your Legion binge and are itching for a wide array of options, you could splurge for the Hulu + Live TV subscription, which gives you access to over 60 live and on-demand channels for just $55 per month. Whichever subscription plan you choose, you can rest assured that they’ll all include Legion‘s complete folio.

If you’re looking for a different comprehensive monthly subscription that offers shows like Legion as well as other live TV channels, YouTube TV may be your perfect match. With the service, you can stream and record live TV programs from over 70 channels for just $50 per month. Plus, they offer a free 7-day trial that can be easily canceled at the week’s end. So, with a total of 27 episodes that clock in at about an hour each, you could finish binging Legion within the trial period and get off payment-free.

Finally, if you’re just looking to watch Legion without all the bells and whistles of a larger streaming plan, its episodes and seasons are available for individual purchase on Amazon Prime Video service. Each episode costs $3 and each season costs $20. Although this isn’t the cheapest option, it’s a refreshing no-frills way to watch Legion without having to worry about a trial time limit or monthly fee.

Unfortunately, FX has confirmed that season 3 of Legion serves as its final installment. Although fans of the series are saddened by its end, now is the perfect time to catch up on — or perhaps rewatch — the acclaimed superhero show without having stress about how to access any future episodes.

