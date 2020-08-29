How to watch the FA Community Shield online in the U.S. today

Huddle up FA Community Shield fans, it’s time for a fiery doubleheader. The matches kick off in London’s Wembley Stadium with the women’s match at 7:30 a.m. ET followed by the men’s at 11:30 a.m. This pair of soccer games marks the beginning of the English soccer season — a tradition that rarely disappoints. This year’s headline event is the men’s highly anticipated Arsenal vs. Liverpool face-off. With Arsenal wielding the FA Cup title and Liverpool as reigning champions of the Premier League, their long-awaited match will surely be one for the ages. The women’s game, on the other hand, is back for the first time since 2008. This year pits the Barclays FA Women’s Super League champions, Chelsea, against the 2019 Women’s FA Cup winners, Manchester City. So, without further ado, here’s how to watch the FA Community Shield online (spoiler: it’s being broadcast exlcusively through ESPN+ in the U.S., with a one-month subscription coming in at only $6).

How to watch the Community Shield online in the U.S.

Only ESPN+ will offer exclusive U.S. coverage of the first Women’s and Men’s FA Community Shield doubleheader tonight. The streaming service does not offer a free trial period, but the subscription’s fee only comes out to only $6 per month which — considering the complete access to thousands of live and archived events across multiple sports — is more than enough bang for your buck. Plus, if you’re looking to nix your cable provider altogether, you could instead opt for the more complete Disney+ Bundle, which nets you access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for just $13 per month. The package saves you 30% and provides you with an impressively large range of streaming options. Either way, major events like tonight’s FA Community Shield will be exclusively available for streaming through any ESPN+ subscription plan.

This doubleheader will see some major players stepping back onto the field, including Premier League stars like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — one of the best strikers in the world — and Nicolas Pepe playing for Arsenal while Trent Alexander-Arnold and renowned forward Mohamed Salah face them on Liverpool. In the women’s match, there’s Australian Women’s National Team captain Sam Kerr on Chelsea and U.S. Women’s National Team midfielders Samantha Mewis and Rose Lavelle playing for Manchester City. With soccer legends like this coming toe-to-toe, you can rest assured that today’s Community Shield games will definitely prove well-matched and well worth the watch.

