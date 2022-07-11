 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple is banned from selling 5G iPhones in Colombia — here’s why

Cristina Alexander
By

5G iPhones have been slapped with a sales ban in Colombia due to a 5G patent infringement dispute between Apple and Ericsson.

A Colombian court in Bogotá swung the ban hammer on Saturday, saying that Apple is unable to sell the 5G iPhones nor import them into the country, even though Apple argued there are no 5G networks available for Colombian consumers. The ban affects the latest models, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the iPad Pro, which the court found infringed Ericsson’s patent pertaining to 5G tech.

Apple's rumored hardware subscription service is a compelling rental service

What Apple is banned from doing

Foss Patents reported that the ban comes “less than six months after the current wave of Ericsson v. Apple patent infringement actions started.”

Not only does the order bar Apple from selling and importing 5G iPhones and iPads in Colombia, but it’s also prohibited from commercializing and advertising them. Apple is also ordered to “warn and communicate” with shops, retailers, owners of social media platforms, mass media, and e-commerce platforms in the country to ensure compliance.

Apple also cannot seek an antisuit injunction, which would’ve prevented Ericsson from enforcing the ruling in the first. Instead, the Cupertino, California company is suing Ericsson in Texas for damages that resulted from the ruling in Colombia, as well as any fines, fees, penalties, and costs that have been incurred because of it.

Why 5G iPhones are banned

Apple used to pay Ericsson the royalty fees to use the patented 5G technology in their devices, but it failed to renew the licenses when they expired, leading Ericsson to accuse Apple of patent infringement.

Then in December 2021, Apple sued the Swedish company on claims it violated friendly, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms, the patents were standard-essential, and that it made the licensing fees too expensive. The lawsuit has since triggered an onslaught of other lawsuits from both parties with the goal of getting import bans on their respective products in some international markets, including Colombia.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Which MacBook should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

The screen of the 2021 MacBook Pro.

Best touchscreen laptop deals for July 2022

HP Spectre

We can’t believe how cheap this 50-inch 4K TV is at Walmart today

A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

Will groceries be on sale during Prime Day 2022?

Amazon groceries

Why Best Buy will have better Prime Day TV deals than Amazon

A Sonos Arc soundbar within a home theater setup.

Amazon needs better deals if it wants to keep Prime Day alive

Laptop on Amazon surrounded by boxes of tech gear.

WhatsApp just upgraded its emoji reactions and I want them now

Close up of WhatsApp icon as seen on a smartphone display. Credits: WhatsApp official.

Which AirPods should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

AirPods Pro in a Nomad case.

Ubisoft says current owners will still be able to access Assassin’s Creed Liberation

Main character of Assassin's Creed: Liberation on building.

Should you shop the early Amazon Prime Day deals today?

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Want an early look at iOS 16? The public beta is finally here

An iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 16 is held up in front of a Macbook.

Early Prime Day deal: Dell XPS 13 laptop just dropped below $850

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.