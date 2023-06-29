Prime Day deals have begun early making this the ideal time to buy an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet at a fantastic price. Usually priced at $190, you can buy the tablet for just $90 at Amazon today, saving you a huge $100. Easily one of the best tablet deals around, this is a deal you seriously won’t want to miss out on. Here’s what you want to know about it.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10

While the Amazon Fire HD 10 doesn’t make it to our list of the best tablets, it’s hard to criticize it at this price. You get a clear 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display offering more than 2 million pixels and proving to be almost 20% brighter than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. It has a fast octa-core processor and 3GB of memory so it’s capable of being used with all your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, and many other streaming services.

You can also use it with Zoom or ask Alexa to make video calls thanks to its 2MP front-facing and 5MP rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording. For multi-tasking, you can split the screen and show two compatible apps at once like Prime Video and Facebook Messenger. The only downside here is there’s no support for the Google Play Store but you don’t really need it thanks to the Amazon App Store having all the essentials.

You also get 12 hours of battery life making this a suitable option for taking on long trips or entertaining the kids when they’re becoming easily bored by things. Charging is conducted via USB-C so it’s super simple to get back up to 100%. You can also use Alexa with it so that you can ask it questions or even access your smart home devices. It’s truly a hub for all occasions here. It’s normally worth comparing the Amazon Fire HD 10 to the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus but at this price, it’s an obvious decision.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is typically priced at $190. As part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals though, it’s down to just $90. Sure to be hugely popular with anyone looking for a budget tablet, snap it up today if it sounds like the right addition for you.

