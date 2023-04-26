If you’re thinking about buying a tablet but you’d like to stay within a tight budget, you may want to consider this offer from Amazon’s Woot for the eighth-generation Amazon Fire HD 8. From its original price of $80, the tablet will be yours for just $40, following a $40 discount. There’s still several days left for you to take advantage of this bargain, but it’s highly recommended that you buy the device as soon as possible as there’s a chance that it gets sold out before the deal ends.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 8

The eighth-generation Amazon Fire HD 8 isn’t the latest version of the tablet — that distinction goes to the 2022 releases of the Amazon Fire HD 8 and Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus — but it remains a serviceable device if you’re going to use it for basic functions like browsing the internet, doing online shopping, and watching streaming content on services like Amazon Prime Video. The tablet features an 8-inch touchscreen with HD resolution, with a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and 1.5GB of RAM. It’s not going to challenge the best tablets in terms of speed, and it’s also not as fast as its 2022 models with their improved processors and more RAM, but it still performs pretty decently for its age.

There’s only 16GB of internal storage on the eighth-generation Amazon Fire HD 8, but you can expand the tablet’s storage by up to 400GB through a microSD card. The tablet also features a 2MP rear-facing camera and a 2MP selfie camera, as well as hands-free access to Amazon’s Alexa through voice commands. This version of the device is ad-supported, so you’ll be seeing sponsored screensavers when it’s locked, but that may be considered as an acceptable trade-off considering its cheap price.

Shoppers on the hunt for cheap tablet deals should set their sights on the eighth-generation Amazon Fire HD 8, which is available from Amazon’s Woot at $40 off. The discount halves its original price of $80, so you can have the device delivered to your doorstep for an affordable $40. It’s a dependable tablet if you manage your expectations, so if you want the eighth-generation Amazon Fire HD 8 in your hands, you should hurry up with your purchase before stocks run out.

