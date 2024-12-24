 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Reviews

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 review: This is the Kindle you should buy

By
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 on a table with a pair of glasses.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024
MSRP $160.00
Score Details
DT Editors' Choice
“The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 is the best Kindle for most people, with its gloriously sharp screen making it really enjoyable to read books on.”
Pros
  • Sharp, high-contrast E Ink screen
  • Adjustable warmth
  • Slick performance for ease of use
  • Dark Mode
  • Long battery life
  • Water-resistant
Cons
  • Screen attracts smudges
  • Rear gets easily scuffed

I went from reading on the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft to reading on the 12th-generation Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024, thus giving up the color screen for the monochrome life. The latest Paperwhite is neatly positioned in terms of price between the basic Kindle and the all-new Colorsoft.

Recommended Videos

Would the Paperwhite turn out to be the best of all worlds or an awkward in-between device that’s hard to recommend? I’ve been finding out.

Related

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 specs

Size 127.5 x 176.7 x 7.8mm
Weight 211g
Display 7-inch, front-lit

300ppi, 16-level greyscale
Storage 16GB
Battery life Up to 12 weeks
Charging 9W wired
Durability IPX8
Colors Black, Raspberry, Jade

The new Paperwhite has an ordinary design

A person holding the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I’m reviewing the black version of the Kindle Paperwhite, and unfortunately, it’s not the most exciting-looking piece of tech I’ve used. Choose the Jade or Raspberry versions, or put it in some kind of case if you want to give its looks a bit of life. You’d be wise to use a case right from the start anyway, as even after 10 days of normal use — at home and on the move, so in and out of backpacks and pockets — the soft-touch rear has picked up some unsightly scuffs.

That gets the main negative about the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite’s design out of the way. At 7.8mm thick and 128mm wide, it’s a joy to hold. The 211-gram weight is just right to keep the device balanced without introducing fatigue, and it has an IPX8 water resistance rating. However, I appreciate that it’s right for my hands and recognize that those with smaller hands may struggle with the overall size a little. The basic Kindle isn’t as wide and only a tiny bit thicker, so it may be the better choice for some.

A person holding the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

A reason for the change in width comes from the 7-inch screen, up from the 6-inch screen on the Kindle, and an increase from the previous 11th-generation Kindle Paperwhite’s 6.8-inch screen too. A larger screen means more text can be displayed and there are fewer page turns. It’s the same size as the Kindle Colorsoft, so there were no differences for me to spot, but it’s a significant enough change for owners of older Paperwhite models with a 6-inch screen to consider upgrading.

I did notice the slight weight reduction from the 219-gram Colorsoft to the 211-gram Paperwhite, with the color reader feeling more substantial due to it. The Paperwhite’s rear panel also has a slightly different texture and more of a matte finish compared to the Colorsoft. It’s more of a traditional Kindle look and feel and isn’t quite as high quality. The power button is on the bottom of the e-reader, and I find I press it by accident, especially when I put it in my pocket — yes, it fits in my jeans pocket — or bag.

New and improved screen

A person holding the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024, showing a book on screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The 12th-generation Kindle Paperwhite has a new high contrast e-ink screen with a 300 pixels-per-inch (ppi) density, plus internal performance improvements mean page turns are supposed to be 25% faster than on the previous generation. If there is a difference in page turn speed, it’s very hard to spot, but the Paperwhite does move along at a decent enough pace, so it’s never frustrating to use.

The screen is responsive when pulling down the menu, changing the font size, and swiping between pages. I can’t see any difference in performance between it and the Kindle Colorsoft when reading books. Text and magazines, but not comics so much, look brilliant on the Paperwhite’s sharp, bright screen, and any accompanying monochrome images get the point across, just not as vibrantly as on the Colorsoft.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 showing a magazine cover.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Comparing the Colorsoft’s screen to the Paperwhite’s showed an unexpected difference. The Paperwhite has a lovely warm glow to it, with astonishingly sharp letters and a tone most would associate with real paper. The Colorsoft’s screen is far cooler and has a tangible yellowness (no, not that yellowness) to the screen when set at maximum brightness and warmth. Reduce the warmth setting to zero, and the Paperwhite’s screen still has a paper quality to it, while the Colorsoft’s screen has what I’d call a “daylight” tone. It’s not harsh. It’s just not quite as friendly as the Paperwhite’s screen.

A comparison between the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 and the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft's screens.
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft (left) and Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

You can get an idea of the difference in the example photo above, but the camera does make its own adjustments for the difficult conditions, and the actual real-world view isn’t quite as severe. I really enjoyed reading on the Colorsoft and was surprised at the difference between the two devices, so I don’t see it as a negative. I don’t think one is more pleasurable to look at than the other, but if all you’ll ever do is read books without pictures, the Paperwhite will give you a more paper-like experience.

Forget the comparisons for a moment

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 with Dark Mode active on a magazine page.
Dark Mode Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

While it’s important to note these considerable differences between the Paperwhite and Colorsoft, I want to talk about what it’s like to use and read only on the Paperwhite for a bit. I stopped buying physical books, for the most part, years ago because I didn’t have the space needed for them (I hoard, unfortunately), and the Kindle took over. It took a bit to adjust, but only in terms of in-hand feel and performance and not because of the text on the page. Reading on the Paperwhite is lovely, from holding the device to scanning the words on the screen.

The Paperwhite’s additional speed improves the experience as there’s barely a pause between page turns, but more importantly, it’s also smoother with less flicker and sudden dimming. It’s easier on the eyes and makes reading more pleasurable. This is ultimately what I want. Words on a Kindle book page may not be as solid and “romantic” as words on a paper page for some people, but once you get past the fact that it’s digital and not physical, reading on a Kindle is really enjoyable. Adding speed and flicker-free performance minimizes the electronic barriers.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 with Dark Mode active on a book page.
Dark Mode Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I also really like the Dark Mode setting. Many will be familiar with this from their smartphone, and it works in the same way on the Kindle Paperwhite. It replaces the color inverter setting, where the black and white colors were reversed, and applies systemwide. The black background is deep and text is very sharp, plus because it’s part of the software itself, it looks entirely natural and doesn’t suffer from any white color bleeding like the old color inverter setting could.

The Paperwhite 2024 does not have an auto-adjustment for the front light, and you have to pay even more for the Paperwhite Signature Edition to get it. After wrangling with the often unreliable auto-brightness on the Colorsoft and eventually resorting to just setting it myself, I haven’t missed it and certainly wouldn’t pay more for the feature on its own. I love the Paperwhite’s flat screen and its matte, glare-free finish, but it does attract smudges.

Low maintenance

1 of 3
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 with Dark Mode active.
Dark Mode Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 showing a magazine page.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
An Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 on a table.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

What I like most, and really the most important thing to understand about the Kindle in general, is its incredibly low maintenance. Once you’ve got the settings how you like, there’s almost no need to ever visit the settings page again, leaving you free to pick it up and read when you want. This convenience even extends to waking the Kindle up with the power button, which immediately puts you back on the page where you left off. There’s no opening apps or dealing with cloud-loading times here.

You can purchase books directly from the Kindle store on your Kindle, but even if you use Amazon online on your laptop, your purchases sync practically straightaway. The Paperwhite’s Wi-Fi has been utterly reliable, the initial setup is easy and mostly performed through the Kindle app on your phone, and there’s Bluetooth to pair headphones and listen to audiobooks. Unlike your phone or tablet, once you’re done setting everything up, there’s not much else to do apart from reading on it, as there are no notifications to interrupt you either.

1 of 4
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024's charging port.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The side of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The back of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024, showing how it can get scuffed.
Scuffs on the back of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024's settings page.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I’ve been reading on the Paperwhite for 10 days, usually for about an hour a day, and the battery has dropped from 100% to 85%. Amazon suggests you’ll get 12 weeks of use out of a single charge, and this seems achievable. It’s recharged using a USB-C cable plugged into the bottom of the device. At a mere 9 watts, it won’t charge as fast as your phone — expect it to take two-and-a-half hours — but seeing as you’ll only do it every few months rather than each day, it’s unlikely to be an issue. All of this means the Kindle Paperwhite is a relaxing device to own and use, making it perfect for quietly enjoying a book.

Is the Paperwhite the Kindle to buy?

An Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 next to a cup of coffee.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Kindle Paperwhite has long been the sweet spot for Kindle buyers, with the desirable front light and adjustable display, durability, and higher-contrast screen making it more practical for not much more money than the standard Kindle. The slicker performance and larger screen of the latest version make it even more modern and more pleasurable to use.

You are paying another $50 over the basic $110 Kindle for these features, and although the $160 price is higher than it has ever been, the Paperwhite is still going to please most people. While the basic Kindle is also better than ever, it is still a compromise, and we’d recommend spending just a little more to get the Paperwhite so you can enjoy reading books everywhere you go, at all times.

A person holding the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024, showing the home page.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Amazon’s extensive Kindle range means you can spend more on your e-readers, too. Unfortunately, the Kindle Colorsoft looks like a pretty poor value when you understand that having the color screen will mean you’ve got to spend $280 for the pleasure. I recently switched from one to the other and can tell you I’ve hardly missed the color screen. I really only thought about it when I glanced at the library page, where seeing a splash of color was always nice.

Amazon makes a second Paperwhite model, which it calls the Signature Edition, and it comes with 32GB of internal storage rather than 16GB, wireless charging, and auto-brightness. Reviewing the Colorsoft definitely showed me how an e-reader doesn’t always greatly benefit from frills, and the Signature Edition is the Paperwhite with frills you probably don’t really need.

What all this means is that the Paperwhite is still the Kindle you should buy, but if you’d rather spend less, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed with the basic Kindle. What I don’t think you need to do is spend more on a Kindle, though. It’s best to keep reading a relatively no-frills affair.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Is the Amazon Kindle waterproof?
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 12th-generation with an eBook on the app and sky in the background

Ever wonder which Amazon Kindle you could cozy up with at the pool? Amazon recently introduced the Kindle Colorsoft, a new, colorful variant of its beloved e-reader, and a new Kindle lineup with an updated Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Scribe. While many of the fan-favorite features are back in the newest models, we still need clarification on how durable they are in case water is in your future.

Here's what you need to know about waterproof Kindles and exactly how well they hold up in the splash zone. While you're at it, make sure to check out the best e-readers too.
Which Kindles are waterproof?

Read more
Best Kindle deals: Get Kindle Unlimited for free
Amazon Kindle Scribe.

A Kindle makes a great gift, as well as a great device to fill the down time of the holidays with. The lineup has long been among the best e-book readers on the market, and Amazon recently updated its entire Kindle lineup. We aren’t seeing any unique discounts on Kindles right now, but you can get 20% off pretty much every Kindle model if you have a device to trade-in. You can read onward for those details, and if a full-fledged tablet may better suit your needs, don’t miss today’s best tablet deals, best iPad deals, best Samsung tablet deals, and best Amazon Fire tablet deals.
Kindle (2024) — $88 with trade-in $110 20% off

The recently released Amazon Kindle (2024) is the lightest and most compatible Kindle, and it now has a brighter front light when it’s at max setting. It also has a higher contrast ratio and faster page turns for an enhanced reading experience. This Kindle will allow you to read for up to six full weeks on a single battery charge, and it even has a setting to tune out messages, emails, and social media for a distraction-free experience.

Read more
Does my Kindle have wireless charging?
Front profile of the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition

The 2024 Amazon Kindles have been announced, with many currently available or on their way to customers. If you’re considering buying a new Kindle, but are unsure which one to choose, it’s worth looking into which models offer wireless charging -- and which don't -- if convenience is near the top of your list. Check out our list of the best e-readers to see what other options are available to you, but for now, here's which Kindles have wireless charging.
Why buy a Kindle with wireless charging?
There are several reasons to that make it worth purchasing a Kindle that supports wireless charging, the main one of which is the sheer convenience it offers. With wireless charging, you won’t have to rummage through drawers or bags searching for a charging cable, and this ease of access contributes to a more streamlined experience, allowing you to focus on what matters most — enjoying your reading.

Wireless charging also significantly reduces wear and tear on the device. Traditional charging methods often involve repeated plugging and unplugging of cables, which can lead to frayed cords, damaged ports, and a shorter lifespan for the device. Simply placing your Kindle on a charging stand minimizes this physical interaction, promoting better longevity for the device and its accessories.

Read more