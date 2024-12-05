 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Two features from the new Kindle Scribe are coming to the older model

By
The back of the Amazon Kindle Scribe.
First-gen Kindle Scribe Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Kindle Scribe, Amazon’s e-reader with handwriting input, was updated this October along with three more Kindle models. Although the 2024 Scribe visually resembles the first-generation model from two years ago, the former offers better annotation features and AI summaries. With a recent update, Amazon is eliminating the gap between the two generations and bringing these features to the older model.

The older Kindle Scribe model recently received an update that added two new features, Good e-Reader reported. The additions include Active Canvas, which allows you to scribble notes anywhere on a book from your Kindle library, just like you would on a physical book. When you do so, your jottings appear in a resizable box, anchored to that part of the text, and stay there even when you resize the font. Previously, notes would appear on the top of a particular page, which could make things confusing if you had multiple comments referring to different sections of the page.

Recommended Videos

The feature also expands highlighting options to underlines, which automatically snap to the text for a cleaner look. While the new Kindle Scribe also offers Extended Margins, wherein you can pull out the margin for longer notes, it is missing from the update.

Someone holding the Amazon Kindle Scribe with its screen turned on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The second feature coming to the older Kindle Scribe is AI summarization, which serves as an extension to the handwriting recognition function. The new feature converts your unruly handwriting to something much easier to read — while still looking like handwritten text — and uses generative AI to organize and make sense of your handwritten notes.

Related

If you have the first-gen Kindle Scribe, you should be notified about the update the next time you power it on. If that doesn’t happen, you can also find the option to manually install the update by selecting Update Your Kindle in the device’s settings.

With this update, the older Kindle Scribe is now nearly on par with the new model in terms of experience. So, if you are looking to save some bucks, you can still snag it for . However, if a more premium appearance matters more to you, the 2024 model with a slick green color is what you should get despite the slightly higher price.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Tushar has a passion for consumer tech and likes to tinker with smartphones, laptops, wearables, smart home devices, and…
New Kindle Scribe update adds a long-awaited feature
Someone writing on the Amazon Kindle Scribe.

The Kindle Scribe is the first in a new breed of Kindle: an e-book reader that also doubles as a note-taking device with an included stylus. It's a surprisingly good device and is one of our favorite gadgets of 2022.

Now, a new update means it's about to get even better. On April 24, an over-the-air update will make it easier to send documents to your Kindle Scribe while also adding the ability to see multiple pages of notes and e-books at once — as well as improvements to PDF readability.

Read more
Amazon just added 3 of the Kindle Scribe’s biggest missing features
Someone writing on the Amazon Kindle Scribe.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is an excellent e-book reader and note-taking device, and thanks to an update that went live today, it just got even better. Announced on February 27, the update adds three key features many Scribe owners have been waiting on since the device launched in 2022. The update aims to make using the Scribe seamless, highlighting what makes it more advantageous than using simple pen and paper.

The first key feature that's debuting on the Scribe with today's update highlights new brush types. Joining the ranks of the pen and highlighter that have been available for use since the Scribe launched are fountain pen, marker, and pencil options. Each new type of pen has its own specialties and uses, just like the real-world counterparts, and makes the most out of the Scribe's enhanced pressure and tilt capabilities.

Read more
Tile’s new feature stops thieves from finding its trackers
portable tech gadgets Tile tracker

Tile today is announcing a new Anti-Theft Mode for their Tile trackers. The new update will allow you to track your items surreptitiously without notifying thieves that they are being tracked by way of an audible alert or pop-up notification. The company says it has also added new tools to mitigate the risk of stalking.

The new Anti-Theft Mode works by making Tile trackers invisible to Scan and Secure, the company's tool for finding Tile trackers that are around you. It's rolling out today and over the next few weeks. Tile's Scan and Secure works in contrast to AirTags which proactively notify you of AirTags traveling with you (on iPhones, at least) by having the user actively prompt for it.

Read more