Which Android Wear smartwatches will get Android Oreo?

Google has been busy sorting out loads of Android Oreo-style treats recently. There’s the recent update to Android Oreo 8.1 for Pixel and Nexus devices, the launching of Android Oreo Go for lower-end devices, and now, Google has revealed which Android Wear smartwatches will be receiving an update to bring them onto Android 8.0 Oreo.

Which watches will get the update?

Going forward, while it’s expected that all new Android Wear devices will have this update already installed, as of yet there has been no confirmation from Google of that.

As 9-to-5 Google has noted, older smartwatches like the original Huawei watch, the second-gen Moto 360, and the Asus Zenwatch 3 are all currently absent — as are devices with a Snapdragon 400. Most of the devices on the list are more recent watches from fashion brands, as well as the most recent additions to Android Wear from LG. Google has also refused to give users a timeframe for the update, and recommends that users contact manufacturers for dates.

Watches that will receive the update

Casio

Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20

Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch

Diesel

Diesel Full Guard

Emporio

Emporio Armani Connected

Fossil

Fossil Q Control

Fossil Q Explorist

Fossil Q Founder 2.0

Fossil Q Marshal

Fossil Q Wander

Gc

Gc Connect

Guess

Guess Connect

Huawei

Huawei Watch 2

Hugo BOSS

Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch

LG

LG Watch Style

Michael Kors

Michael Kors Access Bradshaw

Michael Kors Access Dylan

Michael Kors Access Grayson

Misfit

Misfit Vapor

Mobvoi

Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E

Movado

Movado Connect

Nixon

Nixon Mission

Polar

Polar M600

TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You

ZTE

ZTE Quartz

Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Watches that have already received the update

Fossil

Fossil Q Venture

LG

LG Watch Sport

The LG Watch Sport was part of the beta program for Android Wear Oreo, and was one of the first devices to receive the update.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Tambour

Michael Kors

Michael Kors Sofie

Montblanc

Montblanc Summit

What’s new in this update?

The Android Wear Oreo update isn’t huge — it’s certainly nowhere near the level that you’ll see on a mobile Android 8.0 Oreo update. Instead, this update adds a few quality-of-life updates, including the ability to set vibration strength, set a lock on tap-to-wake while out in wet weather conditions, support for more countries and languages, and a handful of changes that should improve battery life.

Instead, what you’re seeing with this update is more likely to be a pledge for continued support for your device. Android Wear 2.0 was always based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and while the change over to Oreo isn’t anywhere near as big a change as we saw between 1.5 and 2.0, it does make it more likely that the supported devices will continue to be supported in at least the next few updates.