Which Android Wear smartwatches will get Android Oreo?

Google has been busy sorting out loads of Android Oreo-style treats recently. There’s the recent update to Android Oreo 8.1 for Pixel and Nexus devices, the launching of Android Oreo Go for lower-end devices, and now, Google has revealed which Android Wear smartwatches will be receiving an update to bring them onto Android 8.0 Oreo.
Which watches will get the update?
Going forward, while it’s expected that all new Android Wear devices will have this update already installed, as of yet there has been no confirmation from Google of that.
As 9-to-5 Google has noted, older smartwatches like the original Huawei watch, the second-gen Moto 360, and the Asus Zenwatch 3 are all currently absent — as are devices with a Snapdragon 400. Most of the devices on the list are more recent watches from fashion brands, as well as the most recent additions to Android Wear from LG. Google has also refused to give users a timeframe for the update, and recommends that users contact manufacturers for dates.
Watches that will receive the update
Casio
-
Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20
-
Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch
Diesel
-
Diesel Full Guard
Emporio
-
Emporio Armani Connected
Fossil
-
Fossil Q Control
-
Fossil Q Explorist
-
Fossil Q Founder 2.0
-
Fossil Q Marshal
-
Fossil Q Wander
Gc
-
Gc Connect
Guess
-
Guess Connect
Huawei
-
Huawei Watch 2
Hugo BOSS
-
Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch
LG
-
LG Watch Style
Michael Kors
-
Michael Kors Access Bradshaw
-
Michael Kors Access Dylan
-
Michael Kors Access Grayson
Misfit
-
Misfit Vapor
Mobvoi
-
Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E
Movado
-
Movado Connect
Nixon
-
Nixon Mission
Polar
-
Polar M600
TAG Heuer
-
TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45
Tommy Hilfiger
-
Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You
ZTE
-
ZTE Quartz
Watches that have already received the update
Fossil
-
Fossil Q Venture
LG
-
LG Watch Sport
The LG Watch Sport was part of the beta program for Android Wear Oreo, and was one of the first devices to receive the update.
Louis Vuitton
- Louis Vuitton Tambour
Michael Kors
- Michael Kors Sofie
Montblanc
- Montblanc Summit
What’s new in this update?
The Android Wear Oreo update isn’t huge — it’s certainly nowhere near the level that you’ll see on a mobile Android 8.0 Oreo update. Instead, this update adds a few quality-of-life updates, including the ability to set vibration strength, set a lock on tap-to-wake while out in wet weather conditions, support for more countries and languages, and a handful of changes that should improve battery life.
Instead, what you’re seeing with this update is more likely to be a pledge for continued support for your device. Android Wear 2.0 was always based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and while the change over to Oreo isn’t anywhere near as big a change as we saw between 1.5 and 2.0, it does make it more likely that the supported devices will continue to be supported in at least the next few updates.
