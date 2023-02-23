 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is the cheapest Apple iPad you can (and should) buy right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The iPad on a tablet displaying web content.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends

If you’ve been searching for iPad deals for the cheapest offer on one of Apple’s tablets, this may be what you’re looking for, if you don’t mind going for a previous-generation model — the Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the Apple iPad (2021) for just $269 from Amazon, for savings of $60 on its original price of $329. You’ll be sacrificing a bit of performance, but it’s still a dependable device, especially at such an affordable price.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad (2021)

The 10th-generation Apple iPad is obviously a better device on paper than the 9th-generation Apple iPad. Between the iPad 2022 and iPad 2021, the design has been updated to resemble the Apple iPad Air, the screen size increased to 10.9 inches from 10.2 inches, and performance upgraded with the A14 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM from the A13 Bionic chip and 3GB of RAM. However, all these come with a starting price of $449 for the iPad 2022, and the gap between that and the current price of the iPad (2021) on Amazon may be too wide for shoppers who don’t have that much cash to spend. The differences between the two generations may be clear, but they may not really affect your day-to-day experience with the iPad (2021) by much.

The iPad (2021) may be updated to the iPadOS 16, so you will be able to take advantage of the new features in the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its tablets. You’ll get up to 10 hours of battery life, and you can use the device with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. As a tablet that will be able to help you boost your productivity for work or school, as well as serve as an entertainment device for watching streaming content and playing video games, the iPad (2021) won’t feel like a previous-generation model at all.

Related

There are a few good reasons why you’d want to go for the Apple iPad 2022 in tablet deals, but if you’d like to stick to a tight budget, you certainly won’t be missing out on a lot if you purchase the iPad (2021). It’s an even more tempting option because Amazon is selling Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the tablet with a $60 discount that pulls its price down to $269 from its sticker price of $329. Take the offer now while it’s still online, because we’re not sure when it will end.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Buy’s Presidents Day sale just started — TVs, laptops and more
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 18, 2023
Best Buy BetaÙ

The Best Buy Presidents Day sale has already started, with discounts on a wide variety of products such as TVs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. We've rounded up the retailer's top offers here, to help you decide what to purchase. Don't think that you've got the whole weekend to shop though, because we're not sure if the stocks of some of these deals will last until the holiday arrives.
Asus E410 Laptop -- $175, was $250

The Asus E410 shows that laptop deals can get very cheap but still provide dependable performance. Its Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM is enough to handle basic functions such as making reports and doing online research, while its 14-inch display with HD resolution is clear and colorful enough for watching streaming content. The laptop comes with a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed, plus a battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases: top 15 you can buy
Christine Romero-Chan
Jesse Hollington
By Christine Romero-Chan and Jesse Hollington
February 18, 2023
The back of the white Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung has launched its next generation of Galaxy smartphones with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Though there are three new models like in previous years, those who want the top-of-the-line flagship device from Samsung will want to pick up the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's no doubt one of the best Android phones to start off the year.

The big and powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra doesn't come cheap! It starts at $1,200 retail, but it's a solid investment considering that it could easily be the only smartphone you'll need for years to come — it delivers performance like nothing we've ever seen before, and you're guaranteed updates through Android 17. If you want it to last, though, you'll definitely want one of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases to keep it safe and sound. We've rounded up the best picks below that offer something for everyone.

Read more
This killer Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-order deal ends tonight
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
February 16, 2023
A person using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the S Pen.

There's hardly any time left to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and reap all the benefits that come with being an early adopter -- provided you order by midnight.
Besides being able to scoop up to $150 Instant Credit through our exclusive link below, you'll also enjoy a storage upgrade with all orders on the 256GB model of any of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S23 range instantly being upgraded to 512GB entirely for free. Double the space will be perfect for all those amazing photos you take with the excellent set of lenses on all these phones.
As no surprise, the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-order deal comes from Samsung itself, which is offering up to $150 in Instant Credit to customers who pre-order the Galaxy S23 through Digital Trends. If you're keeping track, that's a $50 increase on what's available through Samsung's website, to use on select products like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, moreover, you'll get up to $700 back with an eligible trade-in. We recommend jumping on that deal as soon as possible, because when pre-orders are done -- or stock is gone -- you might run into some problems.

There are three models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 this year, including the standard S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra -- the latter of which is included in this amazing deal. At any given time, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 series device, of your choosing, through a variety of retailers and wireless providers, such as Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and beyond. But as we noted, the best deal currently is through Samsung and Digital Trends, which we'll recap below. While you're considering, check out our look at the differences between the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus before you move onto the S23 Ultra's ultimate power.

Read more