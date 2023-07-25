 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The latest iPad Air just got a major discount at Amazon

Aaron Mamiit
By
The iPad Air attached to the Magic Keyboard.

If you’re thinking about buying a new iPad, you’re in luck because Amazon has slashed the price of the fifth-generation Apple iPad Air. The 64GB, Wi-Fi model, originally priced at $599, is on sale with a $40 discount, and you’ll get an additional $59 off at checkout so you’ll only have to pay $500. That’s equivalent to total savings of $99 for the latest version of the iPad Air, but you’ll need to hurry with your purchase if you want it because as one of the top tablet deals right now, we’re not expecting stocks to last long.

Why you should buy the 2022 Apple iPad Air

The 2022 Apple iPad Air sits on top of our list of the best tablets, and it all begins with the powerful performance provided by Apple’s M1 chip. This is the same processor in the 2020 Apple MacBook Air and the 2021 Apple iPad Pro, so there’s nothing you can do that will slow down the tablet — including multitasking between several apps and playing graphics-heavy video games. This speed, combined with Apple’s iPadOS 16, makes the tablet a potential laptop replacement, especially if you also invest in the Magic Keyboard and the second-generation Apple Pencil as additional input options.

The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display is simply gorgeous, and the thin body at just 6.1mm makes the 2022 Apple iPad Air very easy to carry with you wherever you go. There’s a 12MP Wide camera at the back that can capture photos and videos at 4K Ultra HD quality, while the 12MP Ultra Wide camera at the front supports Center Stage, which keeps you in focus during video calls even when you move around the room.

Related

Apple fans know that iPad deals for the latest versions of the tablets don’t happen often, and when they do, it’s usually only for small savings. That’s why you shouldn’t pass up this chance to get the fifth-generation Apple iPad Air for just $500 instead of $599, following a $40 discount from Amazon and an additional $59 off upon checkout. If you’ve got the budget for it, there’s no reason to buy another tablet when you can get the 2022 Apple iPad Air for this cheap, so stop hesitating and proceed with the purchase immediately while the offer is still online.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 5 best Prime Day phone deals you can shop today
Prime Day 2022 smartphone deals graphic.

There are some fantastic Prime Day phone deals around at the moment. In fact, there are so many, we thought we'd help you out by picking out the five best Prime Day deals for phones today, so you don't have to spend a long time looking for yourself. Read on while we guide you through our five highlights -- each being ideal for different budgets and needs, and all involving some of the best phone brands around.

Apple iPhone SE (2022) -- $149, was $379

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just got a massive 46% price cut
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, sitting on its charger.

Some of the best smartwatches have become essential tools and companions for our day-to-day lives, whether it's helping decrease screen time or track our health. One of the best is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which is a great option if you're in the Samsung ecosystem, and even if you're not, it's still the best non-apple smartwatch on the market. Luckily, there are some great Prime Day deals on the Galaxy watches, like this one from Amazon, bringing it down to $151 from $280 for the 40mm version.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is easily one of the best Android smartwatches on the market and has many features. For example, it comes with a gorgeous 1.2-inch AMOLED screen running a 396 x 396 resolution on the 40mm version, and it has bright colors and sharp images, as you'd expect from a screen coming from Amazon. As for performance, it's quick and snappy, backed by Samsung's Exynos W920 chipset and 1.5 GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage, which isn't likely to run out any time soon and helps give a smooth experience. Battery life is also impressive, at roughly 24 hours with an active day, although you could potentially push it to 50 hours if you turn off always-on and lower the brightness.

Read more
The original AirTag: Tile Bluetooth trackers discounted for Prime Day
Tile Pro 2022 attached to key ring.

If you and your family members are prone to misplacing things like keys, remote controls, and phones, you should think about taking advantage of Amazon's Prime Day deals for Tile trackers. These Bluetooth-powered devices will make sure that you won't lose anything again, and with the discounts for the shopping event, you'll be able to afford multiples of them to attach to as many objects as you need to.

Apple has released its own version of the Bluetooth trackers named the AirTag, but our Apple AirTag versus Tile tags comparison reveals that you're better off going for Tile's products because they come in different designs, and they work with many more devices while the Apple AirTag is limited to iPhones and iPads. If you're sold on Tile's trackers, you should check out Amazon's offer for Prime Day while stocks are still available.

Read more