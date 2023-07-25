The latest iPad Air just got a major discount at Amazon

If you’re thinking about buying a new iPad, you’re in luck because Amazon has slashed the price of the fifth-generation Apple iPad Air. The 64GB, Wi-Fi model, originally priced at $599, is on sale with a $40 discount, and you’ll get an additional $59 off at checkout so you’ll only have to pay $500. That’s equivalent to total savings of $99 for the latest version of the iPad Air, but you’ll need to hurry with your purchase if you want it because as one of the top tablet deals right now, we’re not expecting stocks to last long.

Why you should buy the 2022 Apple iPad Air

The 2022 Apple iPad Air sits on top of our list of the best tablets, and it all begins with the powerful performance provided by Apple’s M1 chip. This is the same processor in the 2020 Apple MacBook Air and the 2021 Apple iPad Pro, so there’s nothing you can do that will slow down the tablet — including multitasking between several apps and playing graphics-heavy video games. This speed, combined with Apple’s iPadOS 16, makes the tablet a potential laptop replacement, especially if you also invest in the Magic Keyboard and the second-generation Apple Pencil as additional input options.

The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display is simply gorgeous, and the thin body at just 6.1mm makes the 2022 Apple iPad Air very easy to carry with you wherever you go. There’s a 12MP Wide camera at the back that can capture photos and videos at 4K Ultra HD quality, while the 12MP Ultra Wide camera at the front supports Center Stage, which keeps you in focus during video calls even when you move around the room.

Apple fans know that iPad deals for the latest versions of the tablets don’t happen often, and when they do, it’s usually only for small savings. That’s why you shouldn’t pass up this chance to get the fifth-generation Apple iPad Air for just $500 instead of $599, following a $40 discount from Amazon and an additional $59 off upon checkout. If you’ve got the budget for it, there’s no reason to buy another tablet when you can get the 2022 Apple iPad Air for this cheap, so stop hesitating and proceed with the purchase immediately while the offer is still online.

