iPad weekend sale: Save on the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro

Aaron Mamiit
By
Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’re thinking about getting one of the latest models of Apple’s iPad, don’t miss this chance to get one with discounts from a weekend sale by Best Buy. With the popularity of these tablets, we’re not sure how long stocks will last, so take a look at the offers that we’ve rounded up here and make your decision on what to buy quickly because like with most iPad deals, these prices aren’t going to last forever.

Apple iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $400, was $500

The Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini magnetically.
Adam Doud / Digital Trends

The 2021 Apple iPad Mini is the oldest iPad in this list, but it’s still in our roundup of the best iPads as the best small iPad because it’s extremely portable with its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Performance is still pretty quick by today’s standards as it’s equipped with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, which is the same processor inside the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14, and the iPhone 14 Plus. The tablet features the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system for security, a 12MP Wide back camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage technology, and a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi, 256GB) — $600, was $750

The back of the iPad Air 5.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The 2022 Apple iPad Air is our top choice among the best tablets for several reasons, but it all starts with the amazing performance provided by Apple’s M1 chip. It’s the same processor in the 2021 Apple iPad Pro and the 2020 Apple MacBook Air, and even if you multitask between several apps, the tablet simply won’t slow down. The 2022 Apple iPad Air also features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Touch ID, a 12MP Wide back camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and a battery that can last up to 10 hours from a full charge.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) — $749, was $799

The back of the iPad Pro (2022) in Space Gray.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you want the best performance that you can get from an iPad, you should go for the 2022 Apple iPad Pro with the M2 chip that’s also inside the 2022 Apple MacBook Air and 2022 Apple MacBook Pro. The smaller model with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display is still pretty large, which will give you a great view of the streaming shows that you’re watching and the projects that you’re working on. The tablet is protected by Apple’s Face ID facial recognition system, and it comes with a 12MP Wide back camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 (Wi-Fi, 512GB) — $1,349, was $1,399

The iPad Pro (2022) sitting in the Magic Keyboard.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

For the largest display that you can get from an iPad, check out the 12.9-inch model of the 2022 Apple iPad Pro. The tablet’s larger model comes with all of the same features, expect for the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that’s downright gorgeous for all purposes.

