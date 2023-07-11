As always with Prime Day deals, we’re seeing some great price cuts on all things Apple. In particular, we’re loving being able to buy the Apple iPad Mini for $379 saving you $120 off the regular price of $499. While the iPad Mini often dips to $399, it’s the first time we’ve ever seen it go as low as $379 so this is the best time possible to indulge in the Prime Day iPad deals and grab yourself a new iPad Mini. If you’re keen to know more, read on while we explain why it’s such a good tablet and why it’s one of the best Prime Day Apple deals around.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini

The Apple iPad Mini is a little powerhouse of a tablet. While so many of the best tablets focus on size, the Apple iPad Mini provides a great experience while being the kind of device you can toss into your bag. It has an attractive 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that makes whatever you’re doing look great. It has True Tone support along with P3 wide color so it always looks good, whether you’re streaming your favorite shows or even indulging in a little video editing.

Alongside that, the A15 Bionic chip continues to be pretty powerful even if some of the other best iPads have more powerful processors. Besides the great performance, you also gain a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and Center Stage support which means any time you take a video call, you’re the focus and center of the image, even if you’re moving around a lot. Compare the Apple iPad Mini to the iPad (2021) and you’ll soon see some great advantages. For instance, it supports the Apple Pencil 2 so it’s great for sketching designs on the move.

Elsewhere, you get all-day battery life with up to 10 hours of power, 64GB of storage, and Touch ID support to save you from entering so many passwords. Pretty much everything about the iPad Mini has been designed with convenience in mind, as you’d expect from Apple.

Typically priced at $499, the Apple iPad Mini is currently down to $379 as part of the Prime Day deals going on at Amazon. A considerable saving of $120, this is an extra $20 off the usual lowest price the Apple iPad Mini goes, so this is the perfect time to buy.

