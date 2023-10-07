 Skip to main content
This early Prime Day deal gets you an iPhone 15 for free

John Alexander
By
An iPhone 15 Pro Max, lying on a wood floor with its display on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Four different iPhone 15 models, one way to get your choice free. That’s the critical feature of this early Prime Day deal, brought to you by Boost Mobile. And Boost Mobile, the host of this deal, is technically the catch. You have to sign up for Boost Mobile (and pay for the phone line on it) to get the phones for free. And, considering that Boost Mobile is one of our favorite prepaid phone plans, that’s not much of a catch at all.

The following phones are included in this deal:

Why you should purchase via Boost Mobile

Again, to get this deal, you will need to sign up for the phone via Boost Mobile. With the exception of the 256GB Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, that’s going to be a $60 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data. For the Pro Max, it will be $65.56 per month, instead. This includes the ability to get annual upgrades from Boost Mobile as you continue their service. When you get the phone, you’ll have a 36-month contract with them, with the main requirement being that you return the phone you’re using when the period ends to avoid any charges. The goal really is to get you a free phone so you’ll be using their service.

At the time of purchase, the item’s cost will be refunded from the purchase, with you only being responsible for the tax and shipping. There will also be a $60 activation fee for the phone, but this will be granted as a credit towards your phone’s first monthly service bill, essentially negating it.

Related

Why you should get an Apple iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 is a good-looking phone with colorful displays across its 6.1-inch 1179 x 2556p, 60Hz refresh rate OLED screen. Among the lenses that make up its camera system, a 48MP main camera stands out the most. When used in combination with Auto Portrait mode, it can provide great shots of humans, even when they’re on the move. The phone is further praised for its USB-C connectivity and matte glass.

Comparing this to the the Apple iPhone 15 Plus, we find the Plus’s screen to be larger, at 6.7 inches and 2796 x 1290p resolution. The other factors for the phone are nearly identical, so this upgrade is only really important if you like wielding a larger phone.

When you compare the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, you find that the Pro version is a significant upgrade when it comes to refresh rate (120Hz, this time) and overall power output, as it has a better chip. The phones’ cameras and other features, however, differ less than you might expect.

But what happens when you compare the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max? While the Pro Max is a bigger phone, one of the biggest things you’ll catch is its 5X optical zoom, which will make pro photography a cinch.

Whatever your choice, tap the relevant phone below to take advantage of this deal:

