If you’re browsing through Apple deals for accessories that you can buy for your iPhone or Apple Watch, you should check out this offer from Amazon’s Woot for the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger. Originally priced at $130, it’s on sale with a 38% discount that reduces its price to just $80. There’s a lot of other things that you can purchase using the $50 in savings, but if you want it, you’re going to have to hurry. While there’s still some time before the bargain expires, it won’t be wise to wait until the last minute because stocks may get sold out before then. If you’re interested, you should proceed with the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

Apple’s MagSafe wireless charging technology uses magnets to charge compatible devices, so you won’t have to fumble for cables each time. With the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger, the only cord that you need is the included USB-C to Lightning cable that connects it to the power outlet. Once it’s plugged in, you can simply place your iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods’ wireless charging case on the accessory to start charging them. Once you’re done using it, the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger folds away neatly, which makes it a nice travel companion.

It’s highly recommended that you get your own Apple MagSafe Duo Charger now because it’s been discontinued by Apple with the introduction of the iPhone 15, which ditches Apple’s Lightning port in favor of USB-C. The accessory works with the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, all Apple Watch models, and all AirPods that come with a wireless charging case. It will also work with non-MagSafe Qi-compatible devices, but with reduced power and slower charging times.

For those who purchased compatible devices from iPhone deals, Apple Watch deals, and AirPods deals, the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger is one of the best investments that you can make when it comes to accessories. It’s available from Amazon’s Woot for a more affordable $80, following a $50 discount on its sticker price of $130. We’re not sure how long stocks will last though, as the product is already discontinued, so you shouldn’t be wasting any more time. Push forward with the transaction as soon as possible to secure your own Apple MagSafe Duo Charger at 38% off.

