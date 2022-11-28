I have always had a problem finding the right in-car holder for my iPhone 14 Pro, not just because the choice of products is so huge but also because I have specific parameters they must meet. I’ve recently found two that work really well for me: the Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Car Charger and the Mous MagSafe Suction Mount.

They’re both available at bargain prices for Cyber Monday deals, with the Belkin model priced at $36 and the Mous case at $28, so if you’ve encountered the same problems as I have in the past, these could be for you. If you need a new iPhone too, we’ve got the best Cyber Monday iPhone deals here.

Not the usual rubbish

So many in-car phone holders are poorly made, ugly, and “universal,” meaning they never look good or always work properly once installed in your car. Many are attached in a way that threatens to damage your car, or aren’t sturdy enough to actually hold on to the phone. I use my iPhone 14 Pro in my cars, and need the holder to be strong enough to cope with hard, sporty suspension, and not spoil the look of my dashboard or car interior when they’re not in use. If it attaches to the air vent, I don’t want to worry about it breaking the vent in the process. If it’s on the windscreen, I don’t want it to get in the way.

Apple’s MagSafe system uses magnets to secure the iPhone to a charging plinth or other accessory, and lends itself very well to an in-car phone holder. Because the magnets hold the phone in place, you don’t need ugly grips at the top or bottom of the holder, and because it’s exclusive to the iPhone, there’s no need for it to have universal compatibility either. But are MagSafe magnets strong enough to hold the phone in place without anything else?

I’ve had no problems with either of these two in-car iPhone holders, so let’s see what makes each one different, and why I recommend them over others.

Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

I’ve previously tried a Belkin in-car holder with MagSafe, but it was an early MagSafe product, and the body itself was large and ungainly. It worked fine in some cars, but not in others. The Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is far slimmer, yet includes a MagSafe charging system, making it versatile and more compatible with more vehicles.

It attaches to an air vent using a clip that’s strong but soft. It needs some effort to push onto the vent, but it has not come loose since being installed. The soft finish stops it scratching the vent, and the thin holder means it doesn’t rub against the dashboard, so any fears of it damaging the car over time are removed. Of course, this does depend on the car you’re fitting the holder too, but the thinness means it should be fine in most.

A USB Type-C cable and a 12-volt adaptor are supplied in the box, and the cable plugs into the bottom of the holder. It charges my phone without a problem. To get the maximum MagSafe magnetic holding power, you should use a MagSafe compatible case. I’ve got the Nomad Sport case on my phone, and even with the stiff suspension in my cars, it has not threatened to fall off during a journey.

Previous Next 1 of 3 Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Andy Boxall/Digital Trends Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Andy Boxall/Digital Trends Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Normally the Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Car Charger costs $60, but in Belkin’s Cyber Monday deal it’s $36, saving you $24. In the U.K. it costs 30 British pounds, down from 45 pounds. It’s a great deal for an in-car holder of this quality, especially as it comes with the ability to charge your phone, plus the cable and accessory needed to do so. It works with all MagSafe compatible iPhone models, including the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro.

Mous MagSafe Suction Mount

Finding a good suction mount is even harder than finding a good air vent mount. Most are too big, too ungainly, and almost always ugly. The Mous MagSafe Suction Mount is subtle and attractive, and most importantly it doesn’t take up too much room on your windscreen, even when the amount of space available is restricted by its rake and the length of the dashboard.

The suction cup is activated using a clamp under the base of the holder, and it’s incredibly secure once it’s on. Removing it is simple, as you unclip the clamp and use the small tab on the rubber cup to pull it away from the glass. I switch holders between cars quite often, so this is really helpful. It sounds like a basic thing, but not all mounts are so easy to install and remove.

There’s no charging option with the Mous MagSafe Suction Mount, which means the pad itself is really small, but don’t take this to mean it doesn’t hold your phone safely. It’s just as secure as the Belkin model, plus the pad is highly adjustable so it’s always pointing in the right direction so you can see the screen easily.

Previous Next 1 of 3 Mous MagSafe Suction Mount Andy Boxall/Digital Trends Mous MagSafe Suction Mount Andy Boxall/Digital Trends Mous MagSafe Suction Mount Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Mous MagSafe Suction Mount normally costs $40, but it’s available for $28 in Mous’ Cyber Monday deal, meaning you save $12. In the U.K. it costs 27 British pounds. Like the Belkin model, it works with all MagSafe compatible iPhone models, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Both are great deals

Whether you need an air vent mount or a holder that attaches to the windscreen, both these models are highly recommended. They both keep my phone safe in cars with moderate and very stiff suspension, look great while they do it, and are far beyond the quality of cheaper versions.

Don’t forget you should have a MagSafe compatible iPhone case to get the best from them, and the Nomad Sport case I’m using is $28, down from $40, from Nomad in its Cyber Monday offer.

