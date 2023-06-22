 Skip to main content
Apple Watch Ultra just got a rare price cut

Apple Watch Ultra sitting on a yellow bench.
If you’ve got your sights set on the Apple Watch Ultra, you should know that discounts involving the wearable device are pretty rare. That’s why you’re going to want to take advantage of Amazon’s $50 price cut, which brings it down to $749 from $799. It’s not the biggest bargain among all the smartwatch deals that are online, but you might as well enjoy some savings when you’re buying the top-of-the-line Apple Watch.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is listed in our roundup of the best smartwatches as the best premium smartwatch for the iPhone. While it’s supposedly designed for those who love outdoor adventures, regular users shouldn’t ignore this wearable device. It features a gorgeous 1.92-inch display with brightness that can go up to 2,000 nits, a 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case, water resistance of up to 100 meters, and built-in cellular so that you can call and text even when your iPhone is not nearby.

Our comparison of the Apple Watch Ultra versus Apple Watch Series 8 flags that the higher price of the Apple Watch Ultra is worth it because of its larger and brighter screen, a programmable Action button, dual-frequency GPS for precise location tracking, and proven durability to withstand harsh climates and temperatures with its MIL-STD 810H certification. It also offers double the battery life than the Apple Watch Series 8 at 36 hours, which may extend to more than 60 hours if you active Low Power mode. While the Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch, there’s no reason not to go for the Apple Watch Ultra if you’ve got the budget for it.

It’s been several months since the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra, but Apple Watch deals that slash its price have been few and far between. Amazon, however, is currently selling the wearable device at $50 off, so you’ll only have to pay $749 instead of $799 to get it on your wrist. It’s still not cheap, but if you’re going to buy the Apple Watch Ultra anyway, why not get some savings with your purchase? We’re not sure when you’ll get another chance once this offer expires though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction right now.

