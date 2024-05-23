One of our favorite iPhone browser apps has just introduced an interesting new feature. Arc Search’s new “Call Arc” tool functions similarly to making a phone call on your iPhone 15 Pro or other iPhone. Instead of speaking to someone on the other end of the line, though, you ask Arc to answer your queries. The outcome is fresh and unique, and it actually works really well.

Before its latest software update, Arc Search already offered a voice search feature. The AI-powered Call Arc is different and designed for people on the go who are looking for quick answers to short questions.

Getting started with Call Arc is a breeze. Launch the app, raise your phone to your ear, and start asking your question. Yes, that’s all you have to do.

Arc Search for mobile arrived in January and has quickly become one of the most popular browsers. Its arrival followed the release of a desktop version last year. Unlike similar products, its search functionality is heavily tied to AI.

One of Arc Search’s most impressive features is its “Browse for Me” functionality. It provides a personalized webpage showcasing all the essential details required to answer a search query. Another exciting feature, Spaces, lets you organize tabs and themes for a personalized look.

In February, Digital Trends’ own Nadeem Sarwar called Arc Search “one of the best iPhone apps” they had ever used. He explained that the browser is exceptional because it searches the web for information, selects six websites, verifies and extracts valuable content, and then presents it as a custom webpage.

It will be interesting to see whether other browser apps will incorporate a feature like Call Arc. While it works as advertised, Call Arc might be viewed by some as nothing more than a gimmick. That might be true, but this gimmick demonstrates AI in a positive light, which is important as AI plays a larger role in technology and in our lives.

The free Arc Search app is available for the iPhone on the App Store now.

