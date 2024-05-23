 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Arc Search, one of the best iPhone apps right now, just got even better

By
Arc Search's Call Arc feature.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

One of our favorite iPhone browser apps has just introduced an interesting new feature. Arc Search’s new “Call Arc” tool functions similarly to making a phone call on your iPhone 15 Pro or other iPhone. Instead of speaking to someone on the other end of the line, though, you ask Arc to answer your queries. The outcome is fresh and unique, and it actually works really well.

Before its latest software update, Arc Search already offered a voice search feature. The AI-powered Call Arc is different and designed for people on the go who are looking for quick answers to short questions.

Recommended Videos

Getting started with Call Arc is a breeze. Launch the app, raise your phone to your ear, and start asking your question. Yes, that’s all you have to do.

Related

Arc Search for mobile arrived in January and has quickly become one of the most popular browsers. Its arrival followed the release of a desktop version last year. Unlike similar products, its search functionality is heavily tied to AI.

screenshots showing Arc Search's Call Arc on iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

One of Arc Search’s most impressive features is its “Browse for Me” functionality. It provides a personalized webpage showcasing all the essential details required to answer a search query. Another exciting feature, Spaces, lets you organize tabs and themes for a personalized look.

In February, Digital Trends’ own Nadeem Sarwar called Arc Search “one of the best iPhone apps” they had ever used. He explained that the browser is exceptional because it searches the web for information, selects six websites, verifies and extracts valuable content, and then presents it as a custom webpage.

It will be interesting to see whether other browser apps will incorporate a feature like Call Arc. While it works as advertised, Call Arc might be viewed by some as nothing more than a gimmick. That might be true, but this gimmick demonstrates AI in a positive light, which is important as AI plays a larger role in technology and in our lives.

The free Arc Search app is available for the iPhone on the App Store now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could set a new record for the iPhone
iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit next to a iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max (left) and iPhone 15 Pro Max ZONEofTech

We have good news if you're hoping for a larger iPhone this fall. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a significantly bigger display than the iPhone 15 Pro Max — at least according to the latest leak.

Read more
You’ll soon be able to control your iPhone and iPad with your eyes
The iPad Air 4 in hand.

Apple has announced a bunch of new accessibility features that will arrive later this year for iPhone and iPad owners. Notable among them is the ability to interact with iOS and iPadOS interfaces using eye movement, which is something that's seen in a similar system on Mac hardware.

The company calls it Eye Tracking, and it's a system built on the Dwell Control foundations. So far, Dwell Control has been available as part of the Accessibility Keyboard on macOS, allowing users to execute mouse actions using eye and head gestures.

Read more
iPhone 16: news, rumored price, release date, and more
A person holding the Apple iPhone 15 Plus and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We're more than six months removed from the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, so you know what that means: iPhone 16 rumors are in full force. Talk is heating up about everything from design leaks and rumored specs to camera changes and more.

Read more