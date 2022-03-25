The new iPad Air 5 is impressive indeed, with its top-of-the-range M1 chipset, upgraded front-facing camera with Center Stage, and 5G. While you’ve probably already ordered a new case to protect your investment, don’t forget that that 10.9-inch display needs protecting against scratches, drops, and scuffs too. Nobody wants a shattered screen, after all — but finding the right screen protector can often feel like a bit of a challenge. That’s where we come in. We’ve chosen some of the best iPad Air 5 screen protectors currently available, and they’re all right here, whether you prefer a film protector or a tempered glass option.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Spigen is a brand we all know and trust when it comes to durable protective cases for our phones, but it turns out its screen protectors also offer superior protection. This multilayered tempered glass protector has a 9H hardness rating that ensures protection against scratches from metal objects like keys or knives. You also get an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprints and sweat. Installation is a breeze thanks to application wings, and Spigen promises crystal clarity plus excellent responsiveness when using the Apple Pencil — so you shouldn’t even know this protector is there.

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector

We love this next tempered glass protector from ESR, which will keep your iPad Air 5 safe from shattering, cracking, scratches, and scuffs. Made from tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating, it fits the iPad Air 5 (and 4) precisely and is super-thin at just 0.3mm. You get two cleaning kits and a handy installation frame with full instructions to make installation simple. This screen protector comes in a pack of two, so you’ll have a spare handy, or you could share one with friends or family.

JETech Tempered Glass Screen Protector (two-pack)

This two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors offers excellent bang for your buck. Each protector is made of tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating and measures just 0.3mm thick. The tempered glass is tough enough to withstand scratches from keys or other metal objects, and you get an installation kit included too, with instructions, a dust-removal sticker, a cleaning cloth, and a guide stick. This is a great option for those who often have trouble installing screen protectors.

Paperfeel Matte Film Screen Protector

If tempered glass isn’t for you, this next screen protector might be just right. Paperfeel’s screen protector is made from Japanese PET film with a paper-like texture. This makes it more comfortable to use than some other protectors, and writing or sketching using the Apple Pencil 2 or another stylus feels more natural and responsive. The matte finish of this protector also eliminates glare, making it a great choice for working outside in direct sunlight or other bright environments. True, it’s not quite as protective as some tempered glass options (it’s rated at 3H hardness compared to the 9H hardness rating of most tempered glass protectors) but it’s still a great buy for $11.

AmFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector (two-pack)

AmFilm’s tempered glass screen protector comes in a handy two-pack and is 9H hardness rated. This means it will protect your iPad Air 5 from whatever life throws at you, from scratches to scuffs and impact. Each crystal clear screen protector won’t affect touchscreen sensitivity and features a Top Notch Cutout so Face ID works as it should. There’s also an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprints and smudges. You get a full installation kit in the box, with instructions, dust removal stickers, wet and dry wipes, and even a squeegee to banish pesky bubbles.

Supershieldz Film Screen Protector (three-pack)

Perfect for those who prefer film protectors to tempered glass, Supershieldz Screen Protector for iPad Air 5 is constructed from high-quality PET film. This means it feels more natural to touch than tempered glass protectors and is also thinner, so you won’t know it’s there. This protector is designed to protect against minor scratches as well as reduce glare and fingerprints, so although it will do a decent enough job, it isn’t as protective as some of the tempered glass options on our list. It comes in a three-pack, so you’ll always have a spare to hand.

Sparin Tempered Glass Screen Protector (three-pack)

Measuring just 0.26mm thick, this screen protector from Sparin is the thinnest on our list, which should mean it doesn’t interfere with the iPad 5’s touchscreen or any other functions. Constructed from 9H hardness-rated tempered glass, this protector comes in a handy three-pack for under $12. Installation is easy, too, thanks to the included alignment frame, great if you’re not too handy when it comes to installing screen protectors.

KCT Paperfeel Matte Screen Protector

If you spend a lot of time drawing, sketching, or taking notes on your iPad Air 5, this next screen protector might be the one for you. Made from paperfeel PET film, using your tablet with this protector feels a lot like writing or sketching on real paper. Everything is smooth and responsive, and the manufacturer claims the paperfeel texture reduces pen tip wear by 50%. This protector works well with the Apple Pencil 2, while the matte texture repels fingerprints and reduces glare and eyestrain in bright sunlight.

Omoton Tempered Glass Screen Protector (two-pack)

Omoton’s screen protector for the iPad Air 5 is a well-reviewed protector that comes in a handy two-pack. This tempered glass protector has a 9H hardness rating, which should keep your iPad screen safe from scratches in your bag. Measuring just 0.3mm thick, it’s super-thin, so it won’t affect the iPad Air 5’s responsiveness — in fact, you’ll hardly know it is there. It also features 2.5D rounded edges for comfort, plus hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to repel sweat, water, and fingerprints, keeping it crystal clear. Achieving a bubble-free installation is a snip, with full instructions and handy tools included.

