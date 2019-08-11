Mobile

The best Apple Watch cases

Protect your Apple Watch with one of these versatile and stylish cases

Jackie Dove
By

For the most part, you can probably get away with wearing your sturdy Apple Watch 4, or any earlier versions of the Apple Watch, without any protection for it at all. But that kind of depends on your lifestyle, job, and hobbies. For those times when you want to make sure your favorite timepiece is free from dust, debris, or chemicals, it’s to your advantage to have a watch case handy. These range from extremely minimal — many costing under $10 and practically invisible — to the equivalent of arming your wrist with a tank. Your watch, your style. Here are a few out of the many watch cases out there, most of which span Apple Watch generations.

Supcase TPU

best apple watch cases supcase tpu

The Supcase TPU protects your Apple Watch in the most minimal way possible. When it’s on your watch face, you don’t even know it’s there, as the built-in screen protector shields your watch from dust, fingerprints, scratches, and bumps. Precise cutouts let you easily access all controls, buttons, sensors, and watch features. The flexible TPU case protects against damage without camouflaging your watch’s good looks or adding bulk. Just snap it on and go. It comes in a two-pack for both 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Catalyst Waterproof Case


best apple watch cases catalyst waterproof

Engineered for adventure, Catalyst’s Waterproof Case for Apple Watch Series 4 is designed to protect your watch wherever you go and whatever you do. The case features 360-degree protection. It maintains full function IP68 waterproof protection at 330 feet (100m) and MIL-STD 810G drop protection up to 6.6 feet (2m). You get direct access to your touch screen even though it’s protected from water, dust, dirt, and snow. A raised bezel protects the screen from routine scratches and bumps. The case’s acoustic technology promotes crisp, clear audio. Not only is the case rugged, but it also comes with a comfortable hypoallergenic silicone band. The ECG functionality does not work with the waterproof case on. Similar cases for previous Apple Watch models are also available.

Yushuang Apple Watch Case

best apple watch cases yushuang

If you go around banging your hands and arms into everything, your Apple Watch will appreciate the protection it gets from this bumper-style, shock-proof, black, TPU case. Its raised bezel shields the watch face but sports a simple, rugged but effective style and function. The sides sit a bit higher than the surface of the watch and precise cutouts ensure that the case does not interfere with any of the watch’s buttons or controls. You do not have to remove the case to charge the timepiece and there’s no need for a film or glass screen protector. It comes in both 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Apple Watch Case

best apple watch cases speigen rugged armor

This shock-resistant case protects your Apple Watch like it’s wearing a suit of armor. It features a matte black frame made from durable, flexible TPU with fashionable faux carbon fiber accents and gunmetal clasp. While fitting snugly, the case has tactile buttons and precise cutouts for all watch functions. The 1.2mm border around the screen shields the watch face from contact with hard surfaces. It comes bundled with a flexible strap. A similar version of this case is also available for previous versions of the Apple Watch.

Smiling Black Case for Apple Watch

best apple watch cases smiling black case for series

If you’re looking for an ultra-slim protective case for your Apple Watch, the Smiling Black Case is a good way to go. Available for both the 44mm and the 40mm models, the case is constructed with anti-scratch TPU and has a built-in screen protector. Precise cutouts let you access all watch functions, buttons, and ports while covering the front and curved edges of the watch to protect against scratches, drops, and bumps. The front cover measures 0.3mm and the case weighs 0.5 ounces so it adds practically no bulk. You won’t even know it’s there. If you own a Series 3 watch, you can buy this same case for it.

X-Doria Defense Bumper for Apple Watch

best apple watch cases x doria

The X-Doria Defense Bumper Apple Watch case and screen protector is not fooling around when it comes to helping you safeguard your Apple Watch. The metal frame resists chipping while the play-through design of the tempered glass cover lets you access your device’s features while shielding the watch face and body from scratches. A soft, rubber interior cushions your watch from impact. This case is available for Series 4 as well as earlier Apple Watch models.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Protective Case for Apple Watch

best apple watch cases unicorn beetle pro

When you need rugged protection for your watch you can call on the Unicorn Beetle Pro, which assures that whatever rough environment you get into, your watch will stay safe. It’s protective, but allows you to access all watch features and buttons. It provides shock absorption via a raised bezel to protect the screen from damage. The cover’s snap-on design is easy to install. And just to complete the look, the case features a scratch-resistant, built-in watch band in a variety of colors and two-tones.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The funniest questions to ask Siri
iphone to android lg v30
Home Theater

With Samsung dropping the headphone jack, LG is the last stop for audio fans

With Samsung announcing the latest Note 10 and Note 10 Plus are both dropping the headphone jack, the land of phones that let you plug in is becoming increasingly barren. At this point, LG is the last best place for audio fans.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Mobile

The best iPad cases and covers for 2019 feature a style for every kind of user

The iPad is powerful, but it isn't invincible. Thankfully, we've rounded up some of the best iPad cases and covers for Apple's popular tablet, just in case you want to outfit your device with some added protection.
Posted By Jackie Dove
samsung galaxy watch active 2 news 9
Apple

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 vs. Apple Watch Series 4: Which is right for you?

Samsung has refined and upgraded with the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but how does it compare to smartwatch leader, the Apple Watch Series 4? We pit the two against each other in several categories to find out which is best for you.
Posted By Simon Hill
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch accessories
Wearables

Cases, stands, straps, and more: Here are the finest Apple Watch accessories

If you've had your eye on the Apple Watch, then you might want to consider a few handy extras -- there are plenty to choose from. We've rounded up the best Apple Watch accessories we've seen so far for all versions of the timepiece.
Posted By Jackie Dove
cell phone companies stop robocalls after fcc vote robo calls feat
Mobile

Robocall-blocking apps might be sending your private data to third parties

If you get a ton of robocalls, installing an app promising to block them might sound like a good idea. Turns out, the apps might be violating your privacy starting from the second you open them.
Posted By Emily Price
samsung galaxy note 10 and plus hands on 1
Mobile

Samsung said the new Galaxy Note 10 was made of stainless steel. It’s not

A Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus promotional video -- seen by almost 3 million people -- claimed the new phones have stainless steel frames, like Apple's flagship iPhones. The problem? They don't.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

Save me: How to download Instagram photos from any device

Browsing photos in Instagram is one thing, but saving them is another. Until recently, it wasn't easy to get your pics and data off the 'gram and saved elsewhere, but now you can download Instagram photos with just a few clicks.
Posted By Alina Bradford, Gannon Burgett
instagram offline f8 2017
Social Media

With Giphy and Stories, it's finally possible to post GIFs to Instagram. Here's how

Uploading a GIF to Instagram is not as straightforward as we'd like it to be. Fortunately, there are a few workarounds. Here, we show you how you can easily post GIFs to your Instagram Feed or Stories using the Instagram app and Giphy.
Posted By Alina Bradford, Anthony Thurston, Brie Barbee
what is apple music ios12 ipad pro 11 iphone x android for you hero
Music

Should you press play or skip on Apple Music? Here's what you need to know

Ever since its debut, Apple Music has been gaining on market leader Spotify. But what accounts for Apple Music's popularity? How do you sign up and listen? Find out about all of this and more in our Apple Music explainer.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Simon Cohen
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Amazon’s Google Pixel 3 discount is the best unlocked smartphone deal today

If you're an Android fan looking for an upgrade, then consider yourself lucky as Amazon reduced the $799 list price of a factory unlocked Google Pixel 3 by 38%. You can now get the purest Android experience for just $499.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Luke Larsen
how to transfer data from an old iphone a new one feature image
Mobile

Several easy ways to transfer data from one iPhone to another

One day you will need to replace your old phone with a new one, and you'll want to have your data just the way you like it. Here are some convenient ways to transfer data from your old iPhone (or other iOS device) to your new one.
Posted By Jackie Dove
how to save battery life on an iPhone
Mobile

Apple implants warning message to restrict third-party battery repairs

Third-party battery replacements for the newest iPhone models will result in a warning message in the device's Settings. The only way to clear it is to take the iPhone to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit