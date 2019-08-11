Protect your Apple Watch with one of these versatile and stylish cases

Share

For the most part, you can probably get away with wearing your sturdy Apple Watch 4, or any earlier versions of the Apple Watch, without any protection for it at all. But that kind of depends on your lifestyle, job, and hobbies. For those times when you want to make sure your favorite timepiece is free from dust, debris, or chemicals, it’s to your advantage to have a watch case handy. These range from extremely minimal — many costing under $10 and practically invisible — to the equivalent of arming your wrist with a tank. Your watch, your style. Here are a few out of the many watch cases out there, most of which span Apple Watch generations.

Supcase TPU

The Supcase TPU protects your Apple Watch in the most minimal way possible. When it’s on your watch face, you don’t even know it’s there, as the built-in screen protector shields your watch from dust, fingerprints, scratches, and bumps. Precise cutouts let you easily access all controls, buttons, sensors, and watch features. The flexible TPU case protects against damage without camouflaging your watch’s good looks or adding bulk. Just snap it on and go. It comes in a two-pack for both 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Catalyst Waterproof Case





Engineered for adventure, Catalyst’s Waterproof Case for Apple Watch Series 4 is designed to protect your watch wherever you go and whatever you do. The case features 360-degree protection. It maintains full function IP68 waterproof protection at 330 feet (100m) and MIL-STD 810G drop protection up to 6.6 feet (2m). You get direct access to your touch screen even though it’s protected from water, dust, dirt, and snow. A raised bezel protects the screen from routine scratches and bumps. The case’s acoustic technology promotes crisp, clear audio. Not only is the case rugged, but it also comes with a comfortable hypoallergenic silicone band. The ECG functionality does not work with the waterproof case on. Similar cases for previous Apple Watch models are also available.

Yushuang Apple Watch Case

If you go around banging your hands and arms into everything, your Apple Watch will appreciate the protection it gets from this bumper-style, shock-proof, black, TPU case. Its raised bezel shields the watch face but sports a simple, rugged but effective style and function. The sides sit a bit higher than the surface of the watch and precise cutouts ensure that the case does not interfere with any of the watch’s buttons or controls. You do not have to remove the case to charge the timepiece and there’s no need for a film or glass screen protector. It comes in both 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Apple Watch Case

This shock-resistant case protects your Apple Watch like it’s wearing a suit of armor. It features a matte black frame made from durable, flexible TPU with fashionable faux carbon fiber accents and gunmetal clasp. While fitting snugly, the case has tactile buttons and precise cutouts for all watch functions. The 1.2mm border around the screen shields the watch face from contact with hard surfaces. It comes bundled with a flexible strap. A similar version of this case is also available for previous versions of the Apple Watch.

Smiling Black Case for Apple Watch

If you’re looking for an ultra-slim protective case for your Apple Watch, the Smiling Black Case is a good way to go. Available for both the 44mm and the 40mm models, the case is constructed with anti-scratch TPU and has a built-in screen protector. Precise cutouts let you access all watch functions, buttons, and ports while covering the front and curved edges of the watch to protect against scratches, drops, and bumps. The front cover measures 0.3mm and the case weighs 0.5 ounces so it adds practically no bulk. You won’t even know it’s there. If you own a Series 3 watch, you can buy this same case for it.

X-Doria Defense Bumper for Apple Watch

The X-Doria Defense Bumper Apple Watch case and screen protector is not fooling around when it comes to helping you safeguard your Apple Watch. The metal frame resists chipping while the play-through design of the tempered glass cover lets you access your device’s features while shielding the watch face and body from scratches. A soft, rubber interior cushions your watch from impact. This case is available for Series 4 as well as earlier Apple Watch models.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Protective Case for Apple Watch

When you need rugged protection for your watch you can call on the Unicorn Beetle Pro, which assures that whatever rough environment you get into, your watch will stay safe. It’s protective, but allows you to access all watch features and buttons. It provides shock absorption via a raised bezel to protect the screen from damage. The cover’s snap-on design is easy to install. And just to complete the look, the case features a scratch-resistant, built-in watch band in a variety of colors and two-tones.