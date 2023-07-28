 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Apple Watch SE deals: Get an Apple Watch for just $149

Jennifer Allen
By
A person wears an Apple Watch SE displaying its apps.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Some of the best smartwatch deals around focus on the Apple Watch SE. If you’re particularly looking for the best Apple Watch SE deals, you’re in luck. We’ve specifically sought them out and listed them below to help you save faster. Even better, if you’re not sure if you need an Apple Watch SE 1st gen or 2nd gen, we’ve also broken down the differences so you’ll soon know what’s best for you. With lots to take in, let’s get straight to the important part — the deals.

Today’s Apple Watch SE deals

Right now, the best Apple Watch SE deals are on the original Apple Watch SE (1st gen). The watch remains an excellent value way of enjoying all the benefits of a smartwatch without spending a fortune. Here’s what you need to know, before we dive into comparing it to the newer model.

Which Apple Watch SE should you buy?

Previously, both the Apple Watch SE (1st gen) and the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) have featured among some of the best smartwatches around, so how do you know what to buy?

Related

We’ve previously conducted a deep dive into the differences between the two Apple Watch SEs but there’s always room for a quick overview. Both watches are the same size with the same resolution and even the same display. At first glance, there’s barely any difference other than the Apple Watch SE 2 has a matching back color which looks a little more stylish.

Performance is where the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) is better. It’s powered by a S8 SiP chipset and Apple claims it’s 20% faster than the previous model. However, it’s unlikely you’ll be doing anything hugely demanding on your Apple Watch so it makes less of a difference than if we were talking about phone performance.

Both watches still offer similar fitness and health-tracking features too. You’ll receive a notification if your heart rate is abnormally high or low while you also receive one for an irregular heart rhythm. Both watches are capable of tracking all your workouts and daily routines, along with sleep tracking too. Worried about futureproofing? While the Apple Watch SE (1st gen) will eventually see it lose updates sooner than the 2nd gen, for now, both run the latest watchOS without a hitch.

If you’re worried about safety, you’ll appreciate that the Apple Watch SE 2 has crash detection which is something the original lacks. For many though, there’s less of a difference than you might expect.

When is the best time to shop Apple Watch SE deals

Tech always has the best discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The events occur straight after Thanksgiving and are traditionally the best shopping holidays for saving big on something like an Apple Watch SE.

Another time of year that proves popular is Prime Day. Starting out as an Amazon-only event, other retailers often host their own sales during the July-based shopping event. Because of that, you’ll often see discounts on highly sought-after items like the Apple Watch SE.

Often discounted, it’s always worth checking Apple Watch SE prices around Memorial Day, Labor Day, 4th of July, and other shopping holidays. Even away from holidays, you’ll often see the watch cheaper than you’d expect.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Apple’s stunning Milanese Loop Apple Watch strap is 46% off
Apple Watch milanese loop detail

If you're an Apple Watch owner, one of the special things you're entitled to is a selection of Apple Watch bands. They're a great way to take modern tech and combine it with old school, real world, real material style. Your own style. And while this deal lasts, you can get a Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band — considered by our staff as modern and elegant, but expensive when not on sale — for just $53. That's $46 off of the usual $99, making the whole thing about 46% off. It's available in two colors, in two sizes that fit six Apple Watch sizes, and for 12 days (from the moment of this writing) or until supplies are sold out. So, if you want to save $46 on an Apple Watch upgrade, check out this deal via the button below, now!

Why you should buy the Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band
Featuring tightly woven loops, the Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band is made of smoothly wrapped stainless steel. It's all based on a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century and is still woven on special Italian machines to this day. Even when comparing it amongst all Apple Watches and Apple Watch bands available, it retains an elegant look and style.

Read more
Save up to $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with this flash deal
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro resting on some rock.

The various models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are currently on sale from Best Buy, so if you've got an eye on a certain version of the wearable device, now's a great time to pick it up. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is available for as cheap as $200, down $80 from its original price of $280, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale for as low as $400, for savings of $50 on its sticker price of $450. However, with the popularity of these smartwatches, we're not sure how long stocks will last, so if you're interested, you should complete your purchase as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the best smartwatch for Android, according to our list of the best smartwatches. It all starts with the gorgeous always-on Super AMOLED display and a lightweight design that makes sure it will stay comfortable on your wrist throughout its 24-hour battery life. The wearable device offers robust health tracking features, including your step count, workout data, and sleeping habits, powered by the 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor at its bottom. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 ships with Wear OS 3.5 and Samsung's One UI Watch 4.5 on top.

Read more
It’s not quite its Prime Day price, but the Apple Watch Series 8 is $70 off
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.

The 41mm version of the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale with a $70 discount from Amazon, which pulls its price down to just $329 from $399. The smartwatch was cheaper during Prime Day's Apple Watch deals at just $280, but if you missed the chance to get the wearable device from the shopping event for whatever reason, you're going to want to take advantage of this offer as it may be the lowest that it goes for a while -- likely until Black Friday. If you can't wait that long, then you should proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 is in our list of the best smartwatches as the top option for iPhone owners, and we described it simply as the best smartwatch available in the market right now. The 41mm model of the wearable device features an always-on LTPO Retina OLED display with a resolution of 352 x 430 pixels and peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It comes out of the box with Watch OS 9, the latest version of Apple's operating system for smartwatches, which enables a comprehensive suite of health monitoring features.

Read more