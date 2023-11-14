 Skip to main content
Best Black Friday smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and more

Jennifer Allen
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals
Digital Trends

With Black Friday deals already under way, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new smartwatch or buy one for a loved one this holiday season. With big savings out there on some of the best smartwatches, you can get the watch you want while still saving plenty of cash in the meantime. With many options out there, we’ve picked out the very best Black Friday smartwatch deals. There are some great brands around including those from Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, and also Samsung Galaxy Watches too. We’ve highlighted them all so let’s get straight into what’s available.

Best Fitbit Black Friday deals

Someone wearing a Fitbit Charge 6 with a coral band.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

For many people, Fitbit is the name to home in on when it comes to smartwatches and fitness trackers. Responsible for some of the best fitness trackers, Fitbit develops devices like the Fitbit Sense 2 which are more like conventional smartwatches, as well as pseudo smartwatches/fitness trackers like the Fitbit Charge 6. The Fitbit ecosystem is easy to get involved in providing a simple to use interface and all the key information you could need like steps taken, calories burned, and how many flights of stairs you’ve climbed. Generally more affordable than full smartwatches, they’re a great introduction to the smart wearable world.

  • Fitbit Ace 3 —
  • Fitbit Inspire 2 —
  • Fitbit Charge 6 —
  • Fitbit Versa 4 —
  • Fitbit Sense 2 —

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

The curved screen on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch is the perfect smartwatch for iPhone owners. While it doesn’t play so nicely with Android, it’s the ideal accompaniment if you already own an iPhone and are invested in the Apple ecosystem. The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest smartwatch and the best recommendation for most people. It offers plenty of key sensors like an ECG function, blood oxygen monitoring, and retrospective temperature and ovulation tracking. It’s a great device to have on your wrist throughout a regular day, but if you want something more adventure focused, consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Good deals for the Apple Watch Ultra are harder to find but it’s a robust watch designed for hiking, diving, and general exploration of the world. Don’t overlook the Apple Watch SE range either if you’re on a budget but still want the benefits of an Apple Watch. It can also be wise to aim for the Series 8 — the slightly older revision — that doesn’t scrimp too much on features but commands a lower price during the sales.

  • Apple Watch SE 2023 —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 41mm —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm —

Best Garmin Watch Black Friday deals

More activities on the Garmin Vivoactive 5.
Mark Jansen / Digital Trends

The best Garmin watches are well suited for sporty people. Popular with a variety of different outdoor sports enthusiasts, Garmin watches are great for navigation as well as more accurate tracking than the competition. Some models can be very expensive because they offer a ton of battery life and a rugged build, while others are more in line with Fitbits while still offering better functionality for anyone training for a marathon or other sporting event. Garmin training plans are highly regarded and a strong reason to snap one up.

  • Garmin Forerunner 245 —
  • Garmin Instinct 2 —
  • Garmin Forerunner 255 —
  • Garmin Venu 2S —
  • Garmin Instinct 2X Solar —
  • Garmin Fenix 7X Solar —

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals

Someone wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you own a Samsung phone, you’re going to love what the Samsung Galaxy Watch range has to offer. Even if you just have a regular Android phone, the watches are still some of the best smartwatches for Android around. The best Samsung Galaxy Watches are varied in terms of price with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 proving far more affordable than the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 while still offering some great functionality for adventurers or those who want a cool watch on their wrist all day long. Look out for the Pro range if you’re keen to spend your free time exploring off the beaten path.

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Aluminum —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Stainless Steel —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro —

